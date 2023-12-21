'That's good': Virginia man's nonchalant response about winning $1,000 a week for rest of life

Felipe Arriaza holding his $1,000 a week for life check.

Two Virginia men won big prizes from the state's lottery games this month. After guessing five numbers correctly in a lotto game, one of them was nonchalant when he found out he won $1,000 a week for the rest of his life.

Felipe Arriaza from Alexandria won $1,000 a week for life by matching the first five numbers in the Cash4Life drawing on December 4. He bought his winning ticket at the 7-Eleven on North Fairfax Drive in Arlington.

The winning numbers were 5-12-14-24-33, and the Cash Ball number was 2. Unfortunately, he missed only the Cash Ball number, which would've won him the top prize of $1,000 a day for life. Arriaza told the Virginia Lottery that he used family birthdays and ages to pick his numbers.

Arriaza recently visited the Virginia Lottery to claim his prize, and officials there describe him as low-key. When they informed him that his ticket was a big winner, he replied calmly, "That's good."

Arriaza told the Virginia Lottery officials that he plans to use his winnings to support his family. He chose a one-time cash payment of $1 million over receiving $1,000 weekly for life.

$20 and a penny

Zion Johnson holding his $500,000 check from the Lottery.

Unlike Arriaza, a Fredericksburg man didn't have to guess numbers correctly to win big. All he needed was $20 and a penny to win $500,000.

Zion Johnson won the top prize by scratching a Mega Money Multiplier scratcher from the Virginia Lottery. He bought the winning ticket from the 7-Eleven store located at 10100 Southpoint Parkway in Fredericksburg.

Johnson became the first top-prize game-winner, leaving two more $500,000 prizes in Virginia.

What is the Cash4life game?

Cash4Life is a multi-jurisdictional lottery game available in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Tennessee, Missouri, Maryland, Georgia, Florida and Indiana.

Cash4Life offers a top prize of $1,000 a day for life, a second prize of $1,000 a week for life, plus seven other ways to win.

The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 21.8 million, the second prize 1 in 7.3 million, and any prize 1 in 8.

What is Mega Money Multiplier?

Virginia Lottery's Mega Money Multiplier offers scratch-off games with prizes ranging from $20 to the grand prize of $500,000. The chances of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 816,000, while the chances of winning any prize are 1 in 6.86.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

