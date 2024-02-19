The 12 best Presidents' Day sales we could find at Amazon, Best Buy, Target and others

The Apple AirPods Max are on sale for $480 at Amazon and Best Buy. That's not an all-time low, and it's $30 above the price we saw earlier in Presidents' Day weekend. Still, it's about $20 off the wireless headphones' average street price over the past month and $69 less than buying from Apple directly.

The AirPods Max isn't an official pick in our wireless headphone buying guide, as even with this discount it's too expensive to recommend widely. That said, it's one of the cleaner sounding wireless headphones we've tested, its aluminum frame looks and feels premium and its ANC is still among the strongest available. It has all the usual AirPods conveniences, too: fast pairing with other Apple devices, Find My tracking, hands-free Siri and so on. It's heavier than most over-ear pairs, however, and its included case is barely protective. Nevertheless, if you're an Apple diehard who is willing to pay a premium, they may be worthwhile. We gave the AirPods Max a review score of 84 back in late 2020.