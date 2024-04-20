The 2 'micro' companies powering the small-cap Russell 2000 this year: Chart of the Week

Ethan Wolff-Mann
·Senior Editor
3 min read
1
In this article:

This is The Takeaway from today's Morning Brief, which you can sign up to receive in your inbox every morning along with:

  • The chart of the day

  • What we're watching

  • What we're reading

  • Economic data releases and earnings

We all know the “Magnificent Seven,” the current crop of megacaps that broke away from the S&P 500’s peloton of stocks. A group that has since dwindled to just four.

But the small-cap Russell 2000 index has its own pair of Magnificent members: “The Micros.”

Together, MicroStrategy (MSTR), the bitcoin proxy play led by the endlessly quotable Michael Saylor, and Super Micro Computer (SMCI), a cloud storage company riding the AI demand for more computing power, are responsible for single-handedly keeping the index’s year from going from bad to worse.

The Russell is down well over 3% this year, and without these two stocks’ performance, it would be down around 7% as of Thursday, according to DataTrek. As DataTrek’s co-founder Nicholas Colas put it this week, “The Russell needs a few more meme-ish stocks, not fewer, if it is to start generating better returns.”

These numbers were even worse on Friday, as Super Micro fell as much as 19% after the company announced its earnings date but didn’t pre-announce earnings. A bit like being punished for showing up to a party on time but not sufficiently greeting and thanking the hosts.

Index concentration has been a running theme of market commentary since the Magnificent Seven emerged last year. The influence of the S&P 500’s top 10 stocks has now reached new highs on the index and has been surging above historical norms since 2019.

For the Russell, this concentration appears even more fragile when you consider the business behind the two ‘micro’ stars.

MicroStrategy has chained itself to the bow of the SS Bitcoin, with its CEO calling the world’s largest cryptocurrency the investment world’s "apex property" and maintaining that the company's "endgame is to acquire more bitcoin."

The scandal-prone Super Micro, which I wrote about two months ago, is essentially an offshoot of the Magnificent Seven’s AI focus, building customizable servers for the nascent technology.

As Colas rightly said, there is some meme stock energy at work here with off-brand AI and crypto. But there’s another key reminder here for investors, which is that this is actually how indexes are supposed to work.

A top-heavy index, the idea goes, is a tower built on sand, and investors should be waiting for the other shoe to drop. After all, how healthy can a stock market and economy be if the vast majority of companies are lagging the index?

Coming into the year, one of Wall Street’s favorite calls was a view that gains would broaden. As Josh Schafer wrote Friday, this call has been a bust so far.

But as we have covered for years, the point of an index is that sometimes one sector — or company, even — outperforms, and investors who buy the whole basket benefit just the same.

Moreover, in the S&P 500’s history, just a handful of stocks have frequently been responsible for the bulk of gains.

As Goldman Sachs equity strategist Ben Snider told us in February, “New companies grow, and they become larger weights in the index, and they drag the market higher with them.”

Or, in the case of the Russell 2000, they graduate to the big leagues.

Ethan Wolff-Mann is a Senior Editor at Yahoo Finance, running newsletters. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.

morning brief image
morning brief image

Click here for in-depth analysis of the latest stock market news and events moving stock prices.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • US House to vote on long-awaited $95 billion Ukraine, Israel aid package

    The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Saturday is set to vote on, and expected to pass, a $95 billion legislative package providing security assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, over bitter objections from party hardliners. More than two months have passed since the Democratic-majority Senate passed a similar measure and U.S. leaders from Democratic President Joe Biden to top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell have been urging embattled House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring it up for a vote. Johnson this week chose to ignore ouster threats by hardline members of his fractious 218-213 majority and push forward the measure that includes some $60.84 billion for Ukraine as it struggles to fight off a two-year Russian invasion.

  • Super Micro and Nvidia Slump as AI Winners Lead Tech Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Super Micro Computer Inc. and Nvidia Corp plummeted on Friday, with the two AI favorites leading a broad-based tech selloff.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to Them‘Mag Seven’ Get Crushed Before Next Week’s Results: Markets WrapDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranThe maker of equipment to handle artificial intelligence work sank 2

  • UAW wins big in historic union vote at Volkswagen Tennessee factory

    CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (Reuters) -Workers at Volkswagen's Tennessee plant have voted to join the United Auto Workers, in a seismic victory for the union as it drives beyond its Detroit base into the U.S. South and West. A majority of eligible workers cast ballots in favor of the union, with the final tally on Friday at 2,628 to 985, or 73% for joining the UAW. The landslide win will make the Chattanooga factory the first auto plant in the South to unionize via election since the 1940s and the first foreign-owned auto plant in the South to do so.

  • Wall Street faces make-or-break week with Tesla, GDP, inflation on deck

    The S&P 500 breached a key trading level last week. The next five sessions will be crucial.

  • Musk postpones India visit, citing heavy Tesla obligations

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk postponed a visit to India which would have included a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he must tend to pressing issues at Tesla Inc.

  • Wall Street is anxious over Netflix’s decision to stop sharing subscriber numbers

    Netflix will stop reporting subscriber numbers next year. Here's why that's spooking Wall Street investors.

  • Why Did Arm, Intel, AMD, and Nvidia Crash on Friday?

    The buying opportunity for semiconductor stock investors might be around the corner.

  • Nike to lay off 740 employees at Oregon headquarters

    The "second phase of impacts" would begin by June 28 at its headquarters, Michele Adams, Nike's vice president for people solutions, said in a legally mandated notice to state authorities. Nike had in December announced a cost savings plan for $2 billion over the next three years, and in February said it would cut about 2% of its total workforce, or more than 1,600 roles. It had about 83,700 employees as of May 31, 2023.

  • Magnificent Seven Stocks: Nvidia Stock Dives Below Key Level, Tesla Hits New Low

    Magnificent Seven stocks, including AI leader Nvidia, are among the best stocks to watch in today's stock market.

  • The Headache at the End of the Costco Gold Rush

    Costco made buying a gold bar as simple as tossing it in a shopping cart. Adam Xi, 33 years old, called five different dealers to get a price he could accept for the gold bar he bought at Costco in October. Costco shoppers are spending as much as $200 million monthly on gold, according to a Wells Fargo estimate.