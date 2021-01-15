U.S. markets open in 4 hours 56 minutes

The next MacBook Pro may bring back the MagSafe connector

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Apple is planning a new design for the MacBook Pro that will mark the return of the the MagSafe charger, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and analyst Ming-chi Kuo (as reported by 9to5Mac). The laptop will come in 14- and 16-inch sizes and likely be revealed in the third quarter of 2021.

The new laptops will use upgraded versions of Apple’s ARM-based processors with more cores and improved graphics, instead of Intel CPUs. On some or all new models, Apple may also kill the Touch Bar, which has not exactly been embraced by users. It’s also planning to add more I/O ports so that you won’t need to buy additional dongles, according to Kuo.

The biggest change, however, could be the return to MagSafe instead of USB-C charging. The latter made it possible to use third-party chargers and charge from either side, but if you tripped on or forgot to disconnect a cable, it could damage to your laptop. The return of MagSafe would stop that, and reportedly allow for faster charging as well. Plus, it was a feature that was much-loved by a lot of MacBook users.

Apple is also looking at brighter and higher-contrast displays, according to Gurman. Kuo believes that the laptop will receive a substantial redesign with squared edges on both the top and bottom halves. That would better jibe with the design language of the 2020 iPhone 12 series and recent iPad Pro models.

If the changes are accurate (always a big “if” with Apple) and assuming it doesn’t change anything before the new laptops are released, the updates would mark a big shift in philosophy from current models. It would also undo a lot of what Apple introduced in the MacBook Pro over the last five years.

  • U.S. Stock Futures Decline After Biden’s Spending-Bill Proposal

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock futures fell, erasing early gains, as investors assessed the details of President-elect Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion spending-bill proposal that includes $350 billion in aid to states.Contracts on the S&P 500 Index were down 0.5% as of 6:30 a.m. in London, after rising as much as 0.2% earlier. The underlying index lost 0.4% in the cash session, with investors growing concerned about the path for Federal Reserve policy now that signs of faster inflation are emerging.The Fed’s largesse and prior federal spending packages worth almost $3 trillion have powered a 70% gain in U.S. stocks from the pandemic lows in March. Biden’s plan -- long telegraphed since his election in November -- is more than double the package approved in late December, and proposes sending $1,400 to qualified individuals. It also calls for increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.U.S. stocks have pushed to record after record since the vaccine approvals and Biden’s election in November. His agenda, including ambitious aid and a follow-up plan to spend on projects such as infrastructure, got a boost Jan. 5 when Democrats won control of the Senate.Vice President Kamala Harris’ vote should help seal Democratic wins on issues that require a simple majority for passage in the evenly split upper house. However, Biden proposals including aid to states and money for health care are likely to require 60 votes, which would appear difficult to achieve.“Given the distaste Republicans have for state aid, Mr. Biden’s bipartisan hopes will be immediately tested,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst with Oanda Asia Pacific Pte., wrote in a note. “And that is before the remake America bills come through with the almost certain increases in taxes.”The record climbs in stocks have stretched valuations to levels not seen in two decades, prompting warnings of a bubble that will lead to a rapid selloff. Investors have tolerated them so far because of Biden’s pledge to amp up spending not only on direct aid, but also on fighting the virus and rolling vaccines. His bill sets aside $20 billion for a national vaccine program and $50 billion to expand testing capacity.Signs of froth abound, though. In a note titled “This Is Ludicrous,” Bespoke Investment Group summed up the recent action. It cited 59 U.S.-listed stocks that are trading at prices that are more than 10 times sales and have more than doubled in the past three months. Stocks currently in that category have risen 760% since March and have a combined market capitalization of $320 billion, according to George Pearkes, global macro strategist at the firm.“Stimulus is always going to be net positive for near-term growth and profits, but the question is always how much is already priced in,” said Dan Suzuki, deputy chief investment officer at Richard Bernstein Advisors. “There’s more room for stimulus to get priced in from here, but it only adds to the cyclical recovery that will likely take place regardless of whether stimulus gets passed.”(An earlier version of this story was corrected to reflect the size of the plan in the first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021

    The ESG mega-trend sent trillions of dollars pouring in last year. But the real boom could be set to take off beginning January 20th

  • 8 Top Stocks Will Soar Again In 2021, Analysts Say

    Now's when many investors lament the top stocks they didn't own. But you have a second shot at some if analysts are right.

  • Fastest-Growing Stocks: Square Stock Among 7 Stocks Expecting Up To 156% Growth In 2021

    What are the fastest-growing stocks to watch in 2021? Here's a list featuring GRWG stock, Square, Daqo and four other stocks expecting up to 156% growth.

  • Bank of America's 8 Best Stocks to Buy in Q1

    Here are analysts' top stocks to buy in the first quarter.The S&P 500 closed out 2020 at all-time highs on optimism surrounding additional government stimulus measures and a potential global economic rebound in 2021.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. The key here for investors is finding options in which the risk/reward combination will work toward long-term advantage. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed two beaten-down stocks the analysts believe are gearing up for a rebound. Despite the hefty losses incurred over the past 52 weeks, the two tickers have scored enough praise from the Street to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) We will start with Theravance, a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing organ-specific medications. It’s current pipeline includes drug candidates for the treatment of inflammatory lung and intestinal conditions, as well as neurogenicorthostatic hypotension. The research programs range from Phase 1 to Phase 3 trials. Theravance already has YUPELRI on the market as a COPD treatment. YUPELRI underlies the lion’s share of Theravance’s revenue, which in Q3 reach $18.3 million. This was up 47% year-over-year, and was driven by a 124% increase in YUPELRI sales. Of more immediate interest to investors is Trelegy Ellipta, GlaxoSmithKline’s new once daily inhaler medication developed as a maintenance treatment for asthma, which was approved by the FDA in September, 2020. This approval will give Theravance a slice of the income on a drug with a broad potential audience, as asthma affects more than 350 million people globally. Theravance owns royalty rights on Trelegy, with income estimated at 5.5% to 8.5% of total sales. Trelegy was initially approved in the US as the first once-daily single inhaler triple therapy for the treatment of COPD. Like many biopharmas, Theravance has high overhead and its approved drugs are at the start of their profitable lives. This keeps the net earnings and revenues down, at least for the near-term, and leads to a discount share price – TBPH has slipped 32% over the past 52 weeks. Covering the stock for Leerink, analyst Geoff Porges remains bullish on Theravance, mainly due to the combination of its robust pipeline and its approved treatments for lung diseases. “Theravance’s respiratory medicines are its key near-term valuation drivers… We still forecast ~$2.4B in WW Triple sales at peak (2027E). Beyond TBPH’s commercial/partnered assets, the company is also developing an improved JAK inhibitor (JAKi) partnered with JNJ (OP) for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and a norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor (NSRI) TD-9855 (ampreloxetine) for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH). Each of these drugs leverages novel delivery of unique compounds against proven mechanisms-of-action and could offer superior safety and/or treatment effect, from their wider therapeutic windows,” Porges noted. To this end, Porges rates TBPH an Outperform (i.e. Buy) and gives it a $35 price target, implying an impressive one-year upside of 104%. (To watch Porges’ track record, click here) Overall, there are 5 reviews on file, and all are to Buy, making the Strong Buy consensus unanimous. TBPH shares are priced at $16.95, and their $33.60 average price target suggests a 97% upside from that level. (See TBPH stock analysis on TipRanks) NiSource, Inc. (NI) NiSource is a utility holding company, with subsidiaries in the natural gas and electricity sectors. NiSource provides power and gas to over 4 million customers in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The majority of NiSource’s customers, about 88%, are in the gas sector; the company’s electric operations serve customers in Indiana only. The company saw revenues in the third quarter come in at $902 million, down from $962 in the prior quarter and $931 in the year-ago quarter. Overall, however, revenues have conformed to the company’s historic pattern: The second and third quarters are relatively low, while the top line increases with cold weather in Q4 and peaks in Q1. This is typical of utility companies in North America. Despite the lower year-over-year revenues, NiSource has felt confident enough to maintain its dividend payment, holding it steady at 21 cents per common share through 2020. This annualizes to 84 cents, and gives a yield of 3.8%. Not only has the company felt confident to pay income to shareholders, it has also felt confident to invest heavily in renewable energy resources. The company has a FY20 capital spending plan exceeding $1.7 billion, and is guiding toward $1.3 billion for FY21. These expenditures will fund ‘green’ energy projects. NI is currently trading at $21.67, a striking distance from its 52-week low. One analyst, however, thinks this lower stock price gives investors an attractive entry point today. Argus analyst Gary Hovis rates NI a Buy along with a $32 price target. This figure implies a 48% upside from current levels. (To watch Hovis' track record, click here) "NI shares appear favorably valued at 18.1-times our 2021 EPS estimate, below the average multiple of 21.6 for comparable electric and gas utilities," Hovis noted. "NiSource could also become a buyout target, as larger utilitiesand private equity firms have purchased smaller utilities because oftheir stable earnings growth and above-average dividend yields." Overall, Wall Street sees a clear path forward for NiSource – a fact clear from the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 3 recent Buy-side reviews. The shares are selling for $21.68, and the average price target of $28.75 suggests an upside of ~32% on the one-year timeframe. (See NI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Marijuana Stocks Jump On Democratic Senate; Are Any Good Buys Now?

    Marijuana stocks surged as a Democratic Senate adds to cannabis legalization momentum. Are any pot stocks good buys now amid profitability challenges?

  • Four things that could pop the 'rational bubble' in equities: Mohamed El-Erian

    Four things could pop the "rational bubble" in equities, says Mohamed El-Erian — even if they're not likely to happen right now.

  • Virgin Galactic, Space Stocks Soar As Tesla Bull Eyes New ETF

    Virgin Galactic and other space stocks jumped Thursday on hopes for a new space-focused exchange traded fund.

  • Trump's China tech war backfires on automakers as chips run short

    Automakers around the world are shutting assembly lines because of a global shortage of semiconductors that in some cases has been exacerbated by the Trump administration's actions against key Chinese chip factories, industry officials said. The shortage, which caught much of the industry off-guard and could continue for many months, is now causing Ford Motor Co, Subaru Corp and Toyota Motor Corp to curtail production in the United States. Automakers affected in other markets include Volkswagen, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

  • Sorrento Stock Could Hit $30, Says Analyst

    The major U.S. equity-indexes are hovering around all-time highs, and a question that frequently pops up these days, is whether some companies’ valuations might be overstretched. However, some operate at the opposite end of the spectrum, and could yet offer investors untapped opportunities. H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju points in the direction of Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE), as one such company. Selvaraju rates SRNE a Buy along with a $30 price target, which implies a 275% upside from current levels. (To watch Selvaraju’s track record, click here) So, what’s behind the optimistic outlook? Well, for starters, Sorrento has a stake in two cell-based immunotherapy companies that could “drive value in Sorrento shares over the coming months.” One is Celularity, a clinical-stage cell therapeutics company focused on cellular medicines for cancer, infectious diseases, and degenerative diseases. Celularity is expected to go public later this year via a SPAC merger with GX Acquisition Corp. The merged company’s equity value following the transaction’s closure will land at roughly $1.7 billion. Selvaraju estimates Sorrento's position should be worth in the $200 million region. The second company is NantKwest, which recently signed a deal to merge with ImmunityBio. The transaction is expected to close in 1H21. Sorrento owns roughly 8.2 million shares of the clinical-stage immunotherapy company. These are currently worth around $121 million, going by NantKwest’s recent share price. Additionally, the analyst highlights Sorrento’s “burgeoning portfolio of assets spanning three distinct therapeutic areas (non-opioid pain management, oncology and COVID-19).” In fact, on the Covid-19 front alone, Sorrento has taken a broad-based approach and has a long list of diagnostic, prophylactic and therapeutic offerings in the pipeline, with “updates likely to come fast and furious.” These include two rapid detection tests; COVI-STIX, for which the company filed for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the U.S. in December, and COVI-TRACE, which Selvaraju claims could come in handy at any mass gathering event. “We believe that the incentive to facilitate the large-scale and indeed ubiquitous deployment of the COVI-TRACE test is extremely high and governments worldwide may seek to implement this in their respective regions,” the 5-star analyst opined. Other Covid-19 candidates include COVIGUARD - a SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody, COVI-AMG - an affinity-matured version of the COVIGUARD neutralizing antibody, a neutralizing antibody cocktail named COVI-SHIELD and COVIDTRAP, an ACE2 receptor decoy, intended to imitate the mammalian ACE2 receptor that acts as the primary portal for the SARS-CoV-2 virus to penetrate human cells. It has been relatively quiet when it comes to other analyst activity. In the last three months, only 2 analysts have issued ratings. However, as they were both Buys, the word on the Street is that SRNE is a Moderate Buy. Based on the $25.50 average price target, shares could climb 219% higher in the next twelve months. (See SRNE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • JPMorgan Says Hydrogen Stock Plug Power Trades At 'Steep Price,' Downgrades FuelCell Energy

    Hydrogen power company Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) is both a first mover and fast mover in the hydrogen fuel cell space, but the stock trades a "steep price," according to JPMorgan.The Plug Power Analyst: Paul Coster initiated coverage of Plug Power with a Neutral rating and $60 price target.The Plug Power Thesis: Plug Power has been an early player in the $200-billion electrification of the transportation and logistics market, Coster said in a Thursday initiation note.The company is able to back up its year of operation with a proven proton exchange membrane technology, a strong balance sheet, and large customers and partners, the analyst said.This gives the company a compelling path to make $1.2 billion in sales by 2024 and generate a profit, he said. In fact, Plug Power's recent SK Group and Renault partnerships could lift its 2024 sales outlook to $1.7 billion, and revenue growth will continue to accelerate in 2025, Coster said. Yet JPMorgan's $60 price target is based on a discounted valuation model of 60 times the EV/2025 EBITDA forecast of $534 million."Welcome to hydrogen fuel cell investing," the analyst said. Related Link: Why Plug Power's Lead In Fuel Cell, Hydrogen Space Could Create 'Outsized Winner'Why JPMorgan Is Downgrading FuelCell: Separately, Coster downgraded FuelCell Energy Inc's (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock rating from Neutral to Underweight.The stock is up 70% since the start of 2021 and more than 800% over the last year. Shares are trading at around 50 times price/forward sales and are "richly valued" compared to peers, the analyst said. "At this point we expect the stock to underperform the mean of our coverage over the next 6-12 months, though we remain constructive regarding the Alt Energy sector in general." PLUG, FCEL Price Action: Shares of Plug Power lost 4.26% in Thursday's session, closing at $66.54, while FuelCell Energy plunged 8.05% to $17.60. Photo courtesy of Plug Power. Latest Ratings for FCEL DateFirmActionFromTo Jan 2021JP MorganDowngradesNeutralUnderweight Jan 2021JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnHold Dec 2020Canaccord GenuityInitiates Coverage OnHold View More Analyst Ratings for FCEL View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Plug Power CEO Highlights Democratic Senate Win, SK Contract(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Buy Shopify, ServiceNow, and 5 Other Cloud Stocks, Says Oppenheimer

    Analyst Brian Schwartz says that investors may need to be more selective this year after last year’s rally in cloud-software stocks.

  • Tesla stock is 'very fully priced,' says investing legend Byron Wien

    Tesla shares look fully valued to investing legend Byron Wien of Blackstone. Here's what Wien told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Why Intel's CEO Transition Is A Negative For AMD: Analyst

    Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares have reacted positively to the company's announcement concerning the appointment of VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) top brass Pat Gelsinger as its CEO.In a sympathy move, shares of rival chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) pulled back, as investors perceive Intel's move as negative for the company.The AMD Analyst: BMO Capital Markets analyst Ambrish Srivastava downgraded AMD from Market Perform to Underperform and reduced the price target from $80 to $75.The AMD Thesis: AMD has done a "tremendous" job under CEO Lisa Su, Srivastava said in the downgrade note.The valuation of AMD shares reflected the near-flawless execution under Su, the analyst said. Intel's missteps opened up a "blue sky" scenario for AMD, helping it to gain market share at the expense of Intel, driving its valuation even higher, he said. Related Link: AMD Analyst Projects Strong Start To 2021 For ChipmakerAMD's share gains in servers will likely moderate in 2020, as a result of which the consensus estimates will prove optimistic, Srivastava said. BMO said its price target assumes AMD continuing to trade at a rich valuation, although lower than where it is currently trading.The price target assumes AMD shares trading at a PE multiple of 35 times the firm's calendar year 2022 EPS estimate of $2.15.AMD Price Action: AMD shares lost 1.08% Thursday, closing at $90.79, following a 3.8% pullback Wednesday.Related Link: Option Trader Bets M On Advanced Micro Devices Following CES Presentation Photo: VMWare.Latest Ratings for AMD DateFirmActionFromTo Jan 2021Cowen & Co.MaintainsOutperform Jan 2021BMO CapitalDowngradesMarket PerformUnderperform Nov 2020Wells FargoUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for AMD View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * 4 Intel Analysts On What New CEO Means For Chipmaker's Market Share, Turnaround * Intel Shares Hit 6-Month High As Chipmaker Replaces CEO Bob Swan With VMware's Gelsinger(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • J.P. Morgan Predicts 30%-Plus Rally for These 2 Stocks

    Basic physics, and the evidence of our own eyes, tells us that what goes up must come down. But the NASDAQ is over 13,000, and the S&P 500 is over 3,800, and some market watchers are starting to wonder where the ceiling is. Banking giant JPMorgan investigates that question, seeking to find out just how much room the bulls have left to run in the current market conditions.Looking back to the collapse of Lehman Brothers, and the financial crisis of 2008, the bank’s global markets strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou notes that, among stocks, bonds, and cash, the average equity holding has been 42.3%. He points out that this ‘neutral’ level was breach in November, and equity allocations now are nearer 43.8%.This increase from the average would imply that there may not be much room for stocks to keep going up – except that the post-Lehman equity allocation high, reached in January 2018, was 47.6%. To state the obvious, we’re not there yet. Panigirtzoglou sees the ongoing expansion of the M2 monetary base fueling the stock boom, and insulating it from changes in the bond markets.Against this backdrop, JPMorgan analysts are pounding the table on two stocks in particular, noting that each could surge over 30% in the year ahead. We ran the the two through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about them. ContextLogic (WISH)We will start with ContextLogic, the parent company of Wish.com. This e-commerce marketplace has become known for its social media ads, both for their ubiquitous presence and their entertainment value. Wish has a knack for drawing traffic and customers – it has become the third-largest online retail site it the US, with over 100 million monthly visitors and more than 150 million items listed for sale. The company’s revenue exceeds $2 billion annually.The company's growth is being driven by several factors: the high monthly traffic, the large – and largely untapped – e-commerce customer base of low-income households looking for budget goods, and worldwide network of more than 500 million merchants.WISH ran up a great deal of hype in December, when it held its IPO – and saw the price drop nearly 17% in the first trading day. The offering was priced at $24 per share, but the stock closed its first day trading at $20.05. Even so, the company still raised $1.1 billion in its first day on the market, and currently boasts a market cap of $14.5 billion.Covering the stock for JPM, 5-star analyst Doug Anmuth wrote: "We believe Wish has significant growth potential with current penetration of ~3% of the global target market estimated at 1B+ households, and less than 1% share of the overall $2.1T global mobile commerce market. Wish utilizes data science to drive all aspects of its business from user acquisition to pricing to logistics, which helps the company stay nimble and should drive greater global scale over time. We expect Wish to deliver more consistent 20s%+ growth over the next couple years…”To this end, Anmuth rates WISH an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $30 price target implies a 43% upside potential for the next 12 months. (To watch Anmuth’s track record, click here)Wall Street is quite positive on this 'Moderate Buy' stock: WISH has received 8 'buy' and 4 'hold' ratings in the last three months. Running the numbers across the Street, the 12-month average price target lands at $26, representing about 24% upside potential. (See WISH stock analysis on TipRanks)Passage Bio (PASG)The second JPM pick we’re looking at is Passage Bio, a genetic medicines company. Passage is focused on developing treatments for rare, life-threatening, monogenic central nervous system disorders, using an adeno-associated virus delivery system. Monogenic disorders are caused by a mutation or defect in a single gene; the adeno-associated virus system is tailored to deliver a corrected gene directly into affected cells.The company currently has three main drug candidates under development: PBGM01, a treatment for GM1 gangliosidosis; PBFT02, to treat frontotemporal dementia; and PBKR03 as a treatment for Krabbe disease. All three are in the IND-enabling phase of the development cycle, and the company announced earlier this month that PBGM01 has received FDA approval to advance to Phase 1/2 trial. PBFT02 and PBKR03 are both scheduled to initiate Phase 1/2 later in 1H20. The upbeat outlook for Passage’s research program underlies the JPM stance on the stock. 5-star analyst Anupam Rama has upgraded his firm’s rating from Neutral to Overweight and set a price target of $35, indicating a potential ~34% upside on the one-year horizon. (To watch Rama’s track record, click here)Backing his upgrade, Rama notes the FDA clearance on PBGM01 and writes, “[We] expect focus to return to the upcoming GM1 data mid-year, which will represent the key initial clinical catalyst for the company. Based on known pre-clinical data, we would look for the initial PBGM01 GM1 data to not only de-risk the program itself but also the company’s broader platform.”The analyst consensus on PASG is not unanimous, but almost. The Strong Buy consensus rating is supported by 3 Buys against a single Hold. Shares sell for $26.25, and the average price target of $32.83 indicates an upside of ~25%. (See PASG stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • I took care of my late mother for 8 years. Am I obliged to tell my sisters she made me co-owner of a substantial bank account?

    This daughter writes: ‘My conscience is getting the better of me, and I would like to be transparent about being the joint owner of this savings account.’

  • FuelCell Energy, Plug Power Stocks May Be Out Of Juice: Analyst

    Plug Power and FuelCell Energy received bearish marks from an analyst after they surged in recent months.

  • Dow Jones Futures: $1.9 Trillion Biden Stimulus Plan Unveiled; K-Shaped Stock Market Rally Yields Five Breakouts

    Futures fell after President-elect Joe Biden unveiled his $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. The stock market rally faded Thursday, but Airbnb led new breakouts.

  • Vinod Khosla Explains Why the EV Industry Is Worth Billions More Than Traditional Cars

    EV stocks have stayed hot in 2021 after a tremendous run in 2020. A legendary investor has a simple explanation.