The 2022 C40 Recharge will be Volvo’s first leather-free EV

Volvo is going all in on going green, the company announced during an online press event on Tuesday. The car maker pledged to produce nothing but electrics by 2030, go fully carbon neutral by 2040 and to begin selling its vehicles virtually — starting with the newly unveiled 2022 C40 Recharge, a slightly smaller crossover version of its XC40 Recharge EV flagship.

Volvo C40 Recharge

The C40 Recharge is essentially an XC40 but as a fastback. It will offer the ride height that XC40 drivers have come to expect but with a sleeker, more compact design. The 78 kWh battery pack will offer an estimated 260 mile range with a 4.9 second 0-60, while achieving an 80 percent charge in as little as 40 minutes, according to Volvo. What's more, the C40 Recharge will be the company's first vehicle to not only offer the Android Auto OS, as we saw in the company's Polestar 2 subsidiary, but also the first to offer an entirely leather-free interior. The C40 is based on Volvo's CMA platform, which the company plans to use for several other upcoming EV models as well.

“The C40 Recharge represents the future of Volvo and shows where we are going,” Henrik Green, Volvo chief technology officer, said in a press statement. “It is fully electric, offered online only with a convenient care package and will be available for quick delivery. Getting a new Volvo was never this attractive.”

Volvo C40 Recharge

Since the C40 will only be available online, potential buyers will be afforded a wide variety of fixed-price feature packages without the pressures of haggling for each individual option. While dealerships won't be responsible for actively making sales anymore under Volvo's new scheme, the will "remain a crucial part of the customer experience and will continue to be responsible for a variety of important services such as selling, preparing, delivering and servicing cars,” the company asserted Tuesday.

The C40 will enter production later this year but is available for online pre-order right now from Volvo Studios in New York, Milan and Tokyo.