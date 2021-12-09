The 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova is on sale for $59 right now

You probably already know about the conveniences an Instant Pot can provide, but choosing the right size can be a tricky task. If you've been on the hunt for a good deal on a large multi-cooker, Walmart has the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova for only $59 right now. That's nearly half off the price it's going for on Amazon right now as well as the lowest we've seen in a long time.

Buy Instant Pot Duo Nova (8-quart) at Walmart - $59

This particular Instant Pot is a Walmart exclusive, but it's almost identical to the standard Duo Nova aside from its front panel looking a bit different. It's an upgraded version of the Instant Pot Duo, adding a lid that automatically seals shut when you close it. It's a 7-in-1 device, combining a pressure cooker, yogurt maker, rice cooker, cake maker, slow cooker, egg cooker and sauté machine into one. You're also getting a number of different one-touch cooking programs for things like soup, meat and stew, porridge and more, taking even more of the guesswork out of preparing a meal for your family. And with the 8-quart model, you'll be able to prepare a lot of food — it's arguably the best size for large families and those who entertain often.

The number of Instant Pot models has grown over the years to the point that there's almost a confusing number of these devices available. Some are more straightforward than others, like the Duo Crisp, which includes an air-fry mode and comes with the appropriate lid for it. But the Duo Nova remains a solid option for newbies as it combines the convenience of a pressure cooker with a bunch of other functions in a relatively counter-friendly appliance. You may need to make a bit more space for the 8-quart model in your kitchen, but it's a small price to pay for all of the cooking time you'll get back while using it.

