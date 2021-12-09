U.S. markets close in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,691.79
    -9.42 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,799.32
    +44.57 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,661.11
    -125.88 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,245.55
    -26.16 (-1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.39
    -0.97 (-1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.10
    -7.40 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    -0.40 (-1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1293
    -0.0051 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4770
    -0.0320 (-2.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3214
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6100
    -0.1270 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,325.71
    -2,020.08 (-4.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,256.56
    -49.39 (-3.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,321.26
    -15.79 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,725.47
    -135.15 (-0.47%)
     

The 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova is on sale for $59 right now

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read

You probably already know about the conveniences an Instant Pot can provide, but choosing the right size can be a tricky task. If you've been on the hunt for a good deal on a large multi-cooker, Walmart has the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova for only $59 right now. That's nearly half off the price it's going for on Amazon right now as well as the lowest we've seen in a long time.

Buy Instant Pot Duo Nova (8-quart) at Walmart - $59

This particular Instant Pot is a Walmart exclusive, but it's almost identical to the standard Duo Nova aside from its front panel looking a bit different. It's an upgraded version of the Instant Pot Duo, adding a lid that automatically seals shut when you close it. It's a 7-in-1 device, combining a pressure cooker, yogurt maker, rice cooker, cake maker, slow cooker, egg cooker and sauté machine into one. You're also getting a number of different one-touch cooking programs for things like soup, meat and stew, porridge and more, taking even more of the guesswork out of preparing a meal for your family. And with the 8-quart model, you'll be able to prepare a lot of food — it's arguably the best size for large families and those who entertain often.

The number of Instant Pot models has grown over the years to the point that there's almost a confusing number of these devices available. Some are more straightforward than others, like the Duo Crisp, which includes an air-fry mode and comes with the appropriate lid for it. But the Duo Nova remains a solid option for newbies as it combines the convenience of a pressure cooker with a bunch of other functions in a relatively counter-friendly appliance. You may need to make a bit more space for the 8-quart model in your kitchen, but it's a small price to pay for all of the cooking time you'll get back while using it.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • Paramount+ adds live streaming channels for Star Trek, 'Survivor' and more

    ViacomCBS has adapted Pluto TV's 24/7 format for its subscription service.

  • Italian regulator fines Amazon $1.28 billion for abusing its market dominance

    Italy's antitrust authority has fined Amazon €1.13 billion for "abuse of dominant position," the second such penalty it has imposed over the last month.

  • Komplete Now is Native Instruments' subscription plan for producers on a budget

    Native Instruments is bringing some of its music creation tools to the masses with monthly and yearly subscription options on a bundle of its most popular plugins.

  • Your Daily DogScope for December 09, 2021

    Life is ruff when you’re four-legged and furry with a completely clueless human. Fortunately, our daily Dogscope can brighten those boneless days with a little encouragement and a helping paw.

  • Your Daily Couples Horoscope for December 09, 2021

    Communication is key in any relationship, but sometimes things fall through the cracks. Our daily couple horoscope can help you find what’s been lost and maintain that spark!

  • Holi-deals from Amazon on Intel-Powered Laptops Now Online

    Sales for the holiday season are still going strong–if you’re running a touch behind on a gift for you or a loved one, you’re in good hands with Amazon. This batch of products will satisfy any laptop enthusiast in the family. Need something to study with? To play on? To run your business through? The …

  • Instagram's Playback feature retells the story of your 2021

    It's not a baked-in top nine feature, but you can share up to 10 Stories that sum up your year.

  • WhatsApp begins offering Novi money transfers to some users in the US

    A limited number of people in the US will be able to send each other Novi payments from within WhatsApp.

  • Razer built a MagSafe cooling fan for iPhone gamers

    Razer has released a MagSafe cooling fan for your iPhone, complete with RGB lighting.

  • Our mouths are watering from this churro cheesecake: 'Ma’am that looks amazing'

    This creative foodie shared a recipe for a churro cheesecake that had TikTokers’ mouths watering!

  • Facebook's 'Professional Mode' lets creators monetize their own profile page

    Facebook has launched a new professional mode for profiles that will let eligible creators earn money without the need to create a separate Page.

  • You can now buy a Switch OLED dock without a Switch OLED

    You can now get the Switch docks with ethernet/LAN ports.

  • The Morning After: Future iOS update will help you spot third-party iPhone parts

    Today’s tech headlines: The next iOS update will help you spot third-party iPhone parts, Instagram is bringing back the chronological feed in 2022, and Apple may have been forced to halt iPhone assembly for the first time in a decade.

  • Your Daily Singles Horoscope for December 09, 2021

    Though the peace of single life can’t be beat, it’s always nice to have someone to curl up with at the end of the day. The path to your next cuddle buddy is only a click away with our singles horoscope.

  • Holiday walnuts languish in supply chain crisis

    STORY: A mountain of walnuts stands high at the GoldRiver Orchards packing facility in Escalon, California.And shrink-wrapped boxes of the stone fruits are stacked almost to the ceiling.They're stuck here because transportation and supply-chain problems are still stalling shipments.BARTON: "This load is going to Germany..."And for Don Barton, who owns this packing facility, it's a nut he can't crack.BARTON: "We are shipping right now less than half of what we should be shipping and could be shipping this time of the year, simply because there's not equipment available."The global supply chain crisis has squeezed ports and is hurting farmers across the U.S. West Coast, who grow specialty crops like walnuts, which are popular during the holidays.BARTON: "Walnuts are considered a culinary nut primarily, as opposed to being a snacking nut. And so, yeah, the peak demand comes around the Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year holidays."Marilyn Sandifur, a spokeswoman for the Port of Oakland, California, says part of the reason Barton's walnuts are stuck is because shipping vessels are choosing to skip some ports just to get back on schedule.SANDIFUR: "What we're seeing is that because of the congestion that's been happening at ports, in particular in southern California, that has delayed vessels. As a result, ocean carriers are deciding rather than coming up the coast to Oakland, California, to skip us and turn around right away and go back to Asia."As a result, farmers who agreed to deliver products like fruit and nuts in time for the holidays are defaulting on their contracts, losing business to foreign growers. BARTON: "...we have foreign competition in China. We have competition from Chile. We have competition from Eastern European countries. And if they are able to get their goods to these customers on a prompt basis without the kinds of delays we're experiencing, those customers - (it) doesn't matter what kind of quality California product has or offers - they're just going to say, 'Hey, I can't get it and I have to go someplace else.'"Barton says his exports were down by about 75% in October from the previous year. And about $10 million worth of walnuts are stranded here at his processing plant, thousands of miles from where they need to go.

  • Oppo's Find N is the company's first foldable flagship phone

    Oppo has teased its first foldable smartphone nearly three years after it unveiled the a prototype device.

  • GTA Online's next big update features Dr. Dre and Franklin from 'GTA V'

    'The Contract' includes new music from the rapper and producer, as well as more vehicles and weapons.

  • Supply chain disruption has brought ‘massive change’ to beer market: CEO

    The sudden shift to at-home drinking during the pandemic spiked demand for aluminum cans, which caused prices to soar and delivery times to lag, Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Michel Doukeris told Yahoo Finance.

  • Top Beer Stocks for Q1 2022

    The beer industry is made up of companies specializing in the production of beer, although many of them produce other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Some of the big names in the industry include Netherlands-based SABMiller International BV, Belgium-based Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), and Japan-based Kirin Holdings Co.

  • How Much Does a Costco Membership Really Save You?

    It seems like a good idea -- getting that membership to Costco so you can save lots of money on groceries and household products. But if you're on the fence about whether a membership would be right...