U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.81
    +56.54 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,717.60
    +323.35 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,926.24
    +210.16 (+1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,771.60
    +18.97 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.81
    -0.39 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.20
    -7.30 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0845
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2316
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7500
    +1.8750 (+1.43%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,483.67
    +1,224.50 (+4.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    618.50
    +17.53 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

The AI explosion could help Micron and the chip industry turn the corner

1
Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·3 min read

The beaten down chip industry may be on the verge of a turnaround, and the AI explosion is at least partly to thank. That’s according to remarks by Micron (MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, who says that the memory chip maker is finally returning to growth after three consecutive quarters of declines.

“We continue to see AI as a secular driver of demand growth in the data center,” Mehrotra said in prepared remarks following the company’s Q2 earnings announcement on Tuesday.

“We are well positioned to capture the memory and storage opportunities that AI and data-centric computing architectures will provide,” he added.

The semiconductor industry is coming off of some of its worst days in more than a decade thanks to the extreme highs and subsequent lows of the pandemic and post-pandemic economic environment.

“The semiconductor memory and storage industry is facing its worst downturn in the last 13 years, with an exceptionally weak pricing environment that is significantly impacting our financial performance,” Mehrotra said.

Exterior view of memory chip maker Micron offices in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Feb. 3, 2012. Chief executive and chairman Steve Appleton died Friday morning when a small, experimental fixed-wing plane he was piloting crashed at the Boise airport, the company said. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
Micron could benefit from the AI boom. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

The jump in interest around AI, however, could help turn that around as businesses across sectors look to take advantage of the trend.

Micron isn’t the only company that stands to benefit from the wild growth in AI. Nvidia (NVDA), which hosted its GTC developers conference last week, is also set to capitalize on the need for high-powered GPUs to power AI systems.

“We are seeing an acceleration in demand,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told Yahoo Finance Live during an interview following his keynote at the conference.

“We’re seeing an acceleration of demand for our DGX AI supercomputers. We’re seeing an acceleration of demand for inference, because of generative AI,” Huang added

Rivals AMD (AMD) and Intel (INTC) could also stand to pick up some sales thanks to the hype around generative AI. And they could certainly use it.

Over the last 12 months, shares of Intel are off 35%, shares of Micron are down 19%, and shares of AMD have dropped 19%. Nvidia is the only one without a double-digit drop in share price, falling just 4%.

Micron isn’t just banking on the AI boom, though. The company is also working to bring down inventory levels to return to growth.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance&#39;s tech newsletter.
Sign up for Yahoo Finance's tech newsletter.

“Excluding the impact of inventory write-downs, we believe our balance sheet days of inventory outstanding (DIO) has peaked in fiscal Q2, and we are close to a transition to sequential revenue growth in our quarterly results,” he added.

The chip industry took a massive hit as consumers cut back on purchasing high-tech items during the tail end of the pandemic. It hasn’t helped that some businesses are also pulling back on purchases amid rising interest rates.

And as consumers and businesses stopped buying, chipmakers like Micron were left holding more inventory than necessary. But Micron says it’s managed to pare back its inventory levels enough to meet the current level of demand.

“We have taken substantial supply reduction and austerity measures, including executing a companywide reduction in force,” Mehrotra said. “We now believe that customer inventories have reduced in several end markets, and we see gradually improving supply-demand balance in the months ahead.”

By Daniel Howley, tech editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him @DanielHowley

Click here for the latest technology business news, reviews, and useful articles on tech and gadgets

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • The Metaverse Is Quickly Turning Into the Meh-taverse

    Disney and Microsoft both closed projects tied to the metaverse this month, while Facebook parent Meta focuses on artificial intelligence.

  • Market Rally Clears Key Levels; Micron Leads 10 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals

    The stock market rally gained momentum Wednesday, clearing key levels. Microsoft and Micron were among 10 stocks flashing buy signals.

  • Nvidia Is More Than AI Chips. The Stock Has Software Upside, Says Analyst.

    Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar increased his price target on Nvidia stock to $300 from $275 and reaffirmed his Overweight rating.

  • Intel Rallies After Saying New Server Chips Will Come Sooner Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., the biggest maker of computer processors, surged 7.6% after announcing that new products for the lucrative server market will come sooner than expected.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverThe company will shift to a more advanc

  • New Zealand regulator warns Vanguard over greenwashing notice

    The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) fined the world's biggest mutual fund manager last year for misleading investors by overstating an exclusion, also known as an investment screen, claiming to prevent investment in companies involved in significant tobacco sales. Vanguard, which has about A$110 billion ($74 billion) in assets in Australia and New Zealand, said at the time that one of its disclosure documents was mislabelled and that the error was corrected promptly. These funds were also offered to New Zealand investors via a mutual recognition scheme but Vanguard missed the deadline by nearly two months to notify the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) about the action by ASIC, Australia's securities regulator, it said.

  • Walt Disney’s Layoffs Include the Man Who Sold It Marvel

    Ike Perlmutter, who sold Marvel to Disney in 2009 for $4 billion, was laid off on Wednesday, the New York Times reported.

  • Alibaba Stock Surges on Reorganization: More Upside Ahead?

    The recent restructuring has BABA investors bullish once again.

  • Alibaba's Split Sparks Layoff Concerns, CEO Zhang Authority Weakens As He Failed To Boost Share Price

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE: BABA) latest business restructuring sparks layoff fears among employees. March 28 reports suggested Alibaba will reorganize its businesses into six independently run entities: Cloud Intelligence Group, e-commerce under Taobao-Tmall, Cainiao's smart logistics operations, Local Services group, Global Digital Business Group, and the Digital Media and Entertainment Group. Each business unit will have to face the tests of market forces themselves, including the

  • Are US Sanctions On China Working? China Tech ETFs Paint A Picture

    U.S. advanced semiconductor technology embargo on China and ramp-up of the semiconductor technology base have affected China. Shares in top Chinese chipmakers shed $7.7 billion in market value on October 10, as new U.S. export controls kicked in, restricting the sale of semiconductors made with U.S. technology. The controls also barred U.S. citizens or entities from working with Chinese chipmakers and limited the export of manufacturing tools. Also Read: US Chips Act Mandates Contenders To Share

  • Bank of America's financial planning app draws $55 billion over two-plus years

    Bank of America Corp's digital personal finance tool, Life Plan, has attracted more than $55 billion in new money since its launch in late 2020, as customers use technology to set financial goals. Life Plan, which has more than 10 million users, enables customers to set goals such as saving for a vacation or college or to build a retirement fund. BofA's app allows customers to move money around their bank and brokerage accounts, as well as pull in funds from other institutions, David Tyrie, chief digital officer at Bank of America, told Reuters.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About AFC Gamma (AFCG) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to AFC Gamma (AFCG) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Here's Why Momentum in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Should Keep going

    CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) made it through our "Recent Price Strength" screen and could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from stocks that are currently on the move.

  • Nvidia Stock: Buy the Dip? Check the Chart First

    Nvidia stock is working on its third straight daily decline on Tuesday, which has it lower for the week. Earlier this month, I called Nvidia "One of the Best Stocks to Own Right Now" in the midst of the stock rallying almost 24% amid a nine-day win streak. Simply an observation, Nvidia's perception of being one of the best stocks of 2023 is backed up by data.

  • Will Bitcoin keep minting more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here's why Warren Buffett believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Elon Musk Says Warren Buffett Missed Out On The Best Stock

    Elon Musk doesn't seem all that impressed with Warren Buffett's stock picks. And he took to Twitter — of course — to say so.

  • Dividend Stocks Are Key in a Volatile Market; Here's 10 From Morningstar

    Morningstar has put together a list of top dividend stocks held by its 'ultimate stock pickers.'

  • A famous market watcher who called the subprime mortgage crisis is warning that stocks are about to crash: ‘It’s the highest probability since COVID’

    Larry McDonald developed a framework for analyzing stock market risk after his experience during the subprime mortgage crisis, and he says all his indicators are flashing warning signs.

  • Sleepy Schwab Bond Fund Notches $2 Billion of Flows in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- A bond ETF with no meaningful flows since it was launched more than three years ago just got an injection of nearly $2 billion.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverAssets in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (ticker SCHI) swelled to a reco

  • Mohamed El-Erian Calls Out ‘Trilemma’ of Problems Facing the Market; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The markets have been pounded lately by a series of economic shocks, most recently the bank crisis sparked earlier this month by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. That spread quick fears of contagion, as the crypto-heavy Signature and Silvergate banks also failed – and then the international heavyweight Credit Suisse showed signs of cracking. Economist Mohamed El-Erian warns that we are facing multiple problems simultaneously, and the outlook is grim. “It’s not just a dilemma of inflation vers

  • DIV ETF Yields 7.3% and Pays Monthly. Here Are the Pros and Cons

    With a monthly dividend payout and a yield that beats inflation, the Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) is a tempting choice for dividend investors. However, there are several pros and cons that investors should weigh when it comes to this high-yield ETF. What Does the DIV ETF Do? DIV is another one of Global X’s family of monthly-dividend ETFs, which also includes the likes of the Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) and the Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSE:SRET). DIV “seeks t