U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,188.13
    -8.92 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,312.46
    -81.52 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,657.17
    -4.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,205.75
    -21.59 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.99
    -0.06 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.90
    +15.40 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    28.12
    +0.22 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2253
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5640
    -0.0440 (-2.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4148
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7640
    +0.0180 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,639.49
    -1,654.35 (-4.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    962.73
    -21.00 (-2.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.79
    -21.80 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,553.98
    +189.37 (+0.67%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The airline recovery is looking K-shaped

Ethan Wolff-Mann
·Senior Writer
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As vaccinations increase and the reopening continues, the battered travel industry is getting back in the air. But unsurprisingly, the recovery is once again K-shaped — some sub-sectors are doing much better than others.

According to Jefferies senior research analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu, total U.S. airline traffic is around 40% of what it was at the same time in 2019. But the difference between destinations is stark: international is down 67% and domestic is only 22% lower.

"International is still quite weak," Kahyaoglu told Yahoo Finance Live.

Because of this, domestic airlines like Southwest (LUV) have been seeing much better numbers compared to the larger airlines that fly broader routes out of the country. This appears to be somewhat of consensus right now, due to the discrepancies of the U.S. vaccination campaigns versus the rest of the world that still waits. (Airlines are becoming creative around incentivizing vaccinations.)

According to Cowan managing director Helane Becker, the airlines “best positioned” now are Spirit, Allegiant, Frontier, Southwest, and also American, though it has a little more international exposure than the others.

“If we’re wrong and international comes back faster than we think, United is the one that benefits the most,” she said. To bet on the international recovery, she added, “you would own United, because they’re 50% domestic, 50% international.”

Passengers wearing personal protective face masks walk past the Southwest Airlines ticket counter Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla. Some major US airlines, including United, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, and Southwest Airlines, pledged to roll out new policies requiring masks for passengers to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Chris O&#39;Meara)
Passengers wearing personal protective face masks walk past the Southwest Airlines ticket counter June 16, 2020, at the Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Getting back to 2019 levels may not happen without that international travel, as well as the other key laggard — business travel.

“I think it’s going to be difficult for us to get back to 2019 without some international and business traffic coming back,” Becker said. “We don’t think that will happen before 2023.”

Still, some people are banking on this.

“Investors right now are starting to transition to international, because international hasn’t worked yet,” Kahyaoglu said. Going forward, if Europe is on the table for Americans’ vacation plans, that could change the airline landscape.

An interesting timing situation

In a note published Tuesday, DataTrek’s Jessica Rabe dove into some of the data on airlines. In the airline industry, supply and demand move ticket prices in an almost instantaneous fashion because of the algorithmic nature of pricing, which makes for a very public dataset to look at supply and demand. To find out demand for Thanksgiving flights, for example, you just need to go through the motions of booking a flight. If they’re cheap, that tells you something about the demand — especially when coupled with Google searches.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 05: A passenger arrives for a United Airlines flight at O&#39;Hare International Airport on February 05, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. United Airlines and American Airlines, two of the nation&#x002019;s largest carriers, are anticipating having to furlough thousands of employees as both companies continue to see a pandemic-related lag in air travel. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
A passenger arrives for a United Airlines flight at O'Hare International Airport on February 05, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Her takeaway: “US airlines’ pricing power heading into the summer paints a mixed picture.”

Looking at pricing in the near-term, midterm, and long-term, there’s a sharp favoritism for the now.

“On the one hand, prices are still rising for nearer-dated trips over the July 4th holiday,” she wrote. “On the other, there’s a drop-off over Labor Day weekend, a little boost over Thanksgiving, but no improvement over Christmas. As with our analysis two weeks ago, Americans still seem focused on nearer-term trips.”

So when it comes to travel plans, people are still adopting a wait-and-see attitude, which could mean a bunch of growth or just fewer plans. Because of this, Rabe says airline stocks got ahead of themselves “as investors misjudged the speed of reopening.”

“Additionally, many Americans remain routinized into staying close to home,” she wrote. “Our other work using Google Trends shows Americans continue to spruce up their residences/backyards and increasingly go out to nearby restaurants and take local trips.”

In the longer run, however, Rabe remains positive for the future and 2022 might be a year of big vacations as consumers save and plan a big one when they know things will be more normal and open internationally.

“Bottom line,” Rabe wrote, “we still like U.S. airline stocks for a longer-term holding period (12-18 months).”

Ethan Wolff-Mann is a writer at Yahoo Finance focusing on consumer issues, personal finance, retail, airlines, and more. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.

This might be the most disappointing jobs report of all time

Why Morgan Stanley is convinced the U.S. isn't in a housing bubble

Buffett: It's 'corporate fiction' to say higher business taxes hurt customers

What investors need to do to combat inflation

3 things that saw the highest prices this month

Recommended Stories

  • South Africa’s Central Bank Starts Research on Retail-Focused Digital Currency

    The South African Reserve Bank said it will carry out trials on different technology platforms for the study.

  • What Is the Bitcoin Mining Council – And What Should It Become?

    Elon Musk and Michael Saylor's plan for a greener bitcoin is light on details so far. Here are some possible approaches, says our columnist.

  • UK regulator reviewing AstraZeneca's $39 billion Alexion buyout

    (Reuters) -Britain's competition regulator is reviewing AstraZeneca's planned $39 billion takeover of U.S.-based Alexion on whether it could reduce competition in Britain or other markets. The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday it was inviting comments from any interested party on the deal to help its assessment, a routine carried out for major deals, and set a deadline of June 3 for any submissions. Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca agreed to buy Alexion in December in its largest ever deal in a bet on rare-disease immunology and to boost its business, which includes a fast-growing cancer medicines unit and a major COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Forever 21 Owner Authentic Brands Plans IPO This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Authentic Brands Group LLC, the owner of brands such as Brooks Brothers, Juicy Couture and Forever 21, is exploring going public as soon as this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The New York-based company has held discussions with potential advisers about an initial public offering, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.The company could seek a valuation of about $10 billion when it goes public, the people said. Its plans aren’t final and the size and valuation of the deal could still change, the people said. The company was valued at more than $4 billion, including debt, in an $875 million investment by BlackRock Inc. in 2019.A representative for Authentic Brands declined to comment.Founded and run by Jamie Salter, Authentic Brands acquired more than 30 brands over the years, including bankrupt Barneys New York.Salter started Authentic in 2010 with $250 million, scooping up niche and celebrity brands, including licenses for Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe. By the time the pandemic hit, the company had almost $15 billion in revenue and owned well-known names including Sports Illustrated and Nine West. In an interview in August, Salter said he won’t look at deals under $1 billion these days.For years, Salter eschewed operating retailers, opting to buy only the intellectual property of bankrupt merchants.Brand EmpireThat changed in 2016, when Salter teamed up with the two largest U.S. mall landlords to buy bankrupt fashion retailer Aeropostale. With a raft of retail bankruptcies, that led to other transactions, including the purchase of bankrupt Forever 21 last year.Brookfield Property Partners LP recently swapped its stake in Forever 21 for equity in Authentic Brands, Bloomberg News reported this month. Authentic Brands now owns the retailer with U.S. mall operator Simon Property Group Inc.Now, it’s turning attention to healthier merchants as well. Its latest deal was the acquisition this month of outerwear-maker Eddie Bauer from private equity firm Golden Gate Capital. It made the purchase with SPARC Group LLC, its joint venture with Simon.Authentic Brands is also backed by investors including BlackRock, General Atlantic and Leonard Green & Partners. Representatives for General Atlantic, Leonard Green and BlackRock declined to comment.Even before the pandemic disruption, a full retail shakeout was in progress, with thousands of stores closing in the wake of dozens of retail bankruptcies. Salter said he’s committed to maintaining a brick-and-mortar presence.“If we have a store base in the U.S. it helps us build out the brand for multiple categories and more stores globally,” he said last year. “Plus having a store base also fuels your e-commerce strategy.”(Adds background starting in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stellar Foundation Invests $15M in AirTM to Boost Financial Services in Latin America

    The investment extends the Stellar network's reach into Latin America and aims to improve digital payments across the region.

  • Fed's Barkin: not yet seeing excess leverage in housing market

    "I don't look at plummeting house prices as a first order risk, but if it were to happen, it only becomes a financial stability risk if you've got too much leverage against it," Barkin told the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce in a virtual event. "That's what I watch is the leverage in the housing market and again, based on what I can tell, I don't see it going to excess levels yet; that of course is something we are going to have to watch as we get into this."

  • A Quiet Day Ahead on the Economic Calendar Leaves the U.S Economy and FOMC Chatter in Focus

    It’s a quiet day ahead on the economic calendar. A lack of stats will leave inflation, sentiment towards the U.S economy, and any FOMC member chatter in focus.

  • Why Amazon-MGM deal is a sign of streaming competition: 'Some will go out of business'

    Amazon reported interest in buying Hollywood giant MGM is good news for the tech giant, and may shake up the streaming industry.

  • Bitcoin and Bonds Won’t Protect You From Inflation. Here’s What Will.

    When prices start to rise, seek real assets to hedge against a decline in stocks. REITs offer protection. Go for the gold, not the crypto.

  • Indonesia Holds Key Rate Steady, Will Focus on Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Indonesia’s central bank left its key interest rate unchanged for a third straight month, pledging to rely primarily on liquidity tools amid signs of a tentative recovery in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.Bank Indonesia held the seven-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.5% on Tuesday, as all 29 economists in a Bloomberg survey predicted. The central bank has cut the policy rate by 150 basis points since the pandemic began last year.“The decision is consistent with the forecast for inflation to remain low, as well as efforts to maintain rupiah exchange rate stability and accelerate economic recovery,” Governor Perry Warjiyo said in a briefing. If changes to the policy mix are needed, the bank will turn to liquidity instruments before tinkering with rates, he added.The rate decision comes as investors fret that fresh waves of infections could threaten recovery prospects in many Asian countries, including Indonesia. Meanwhile, the rupiah has dropped from a two-month high on May 10 amid an exit of foreign funds concerned about potential tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve.What Bloomberg Economics Says...Bank Indonesia signaled that the next move could be up or down. We see the central bank maintaining the current policy status quo through year-end, as it navigates conflicting goals of currency stability and growth support.-- Tamara Mast Henderson, Asean economistThe rupiah pared gains after the decision, up 0.2% at 14,328 to the dollar as of 3:37 p.m. in Jakarta. The Jakarta Composite Index of shares also eased gains to 0.9%, after rising as much as 1.5% earlier.The currency is down about 2% against the dollar since the start of the year, while the benchmark stock index has entered a technical correction.The central bank “is continuing its recent stance of focusing on getting the banks to pass on previous rate cuts, rather than undertaking new easing,” said Wellian Wiranto, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. “Our baseline continues to see BI keeping its policy rate unchanged for the rest of the year.”Recovery SignsIndonesia has benefited from improvements in larger economies, particularly the U.S. and China, along with a rally in commodity prices, Warjiyo said.Indonesia is aiming to rebound this quarter after gross domestic product shrank more than expected to start the year. The central bank reiterated its forecast Tuesday for 4.1%-5.1% economic growth this year.The bank also repeated its 2%-4% inflation target for 2021. While inflation has lingered beneath that range so far, policy makers could be cautious about further rate cuts after the current-account balance slipped back into deficit in the first quarter.That could push Warjiyo and his board to rely on macroprudential measures to spur lending and support growth. Responding to questions after the decision, Warjiyo stressed that monetary policy can be carried out not only through interest rates but also via liquidity.Weak LendingWarjiyo again called on lenders to do more to lower interest rates to stoke loan demand, and said the central bank was cutting the maximum interest rate on credit cards to 1.75%, from 2%, to spur spending.Other points from the briefing:Consumer confidence, retail sales, manufacturing and exports all suggest the recovery is picking up pace in the second quarterA current-account deficit of 1%-2% of GDP is expected for this yearThe policy interest rate will remain low as long as inflation does, with no rise in price pressures expected at least until early 2022. “Let’s see next year,” Warjiyo saidBI stood by its forecast for 5%-7% growth in bank lending in 2021, even as lending contracted in April for a seventh straight monthThe central bank plans to issue a digital currency“Inflation remains well behaved, obviating the need for premature tightening, but the risk of a serious ‘taper tantrum’ episode this summer could weigh sharply on portfolio inflows, presenting fresh challenges for BI,” said Joseph Incalcaterra, chief Asean economist at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong. “Indonesia is far from being out of the woods.”(Adds Bloomberg economist comment in text box and analyst comment in final paragraph, updates market levels in fifth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 4 Little-Known Cryptocurrencies That Beat Bitcoin During the Crash

    Polygon, Helium, Celsius, and Maker may not be household names, but they are being explored as potentially useful technologies.

  • Morgan Stanley's head of prime brokerage resigns due to health issues

    Morgan Stanley's global head of prime brokerage business, Edward Keller, is stepping down due to a health issue, according to an internal bank memo sent to staff. Penny Novick and Kim Shaw have been named the new global co-heads of prime brokerage, according to separate memo seen by Reuters. Keller joined Morgan Stanley in 1994, and has worked in the prime brokerage business since 2009.

  • Dalio says ‘I have some bitcoin,’ at crypto conference: ‘Personally, I’d rather have bitcoin than a bond’

    Billionaire hedge-fund manager Ray Dalio says that he owns some bitcoin, making the prominent investor one of the latest traditional investors to declare ownership in the world's most popular digital asset.

  • St. Louis Fed's Bullard: Most cryptocurrencies are 'worthless'

    St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told Yahoo Finance that among the thousands of private cryptocurrencies out there, 'most of them are worthless.'

  • Home Prices Accelerated the Most Since 2005. Don’t Expect Them to Slow Down Soon.

    Prices grew 13.3% annually in March, according to Case-Shiller. Other data due out this week will offer clues about whether the housing supply crunch will continue.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Bets on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Let’s talk about risk, reward, and pennies. The three are related, of course. There’s no reward in the stock market without taking on some risk – and penny stocks offer investors an optimum combination of both. The ‘pennies’ are the lowest cost stocks on the public markets, typically priced below $5 per share. At such a low share price, even a small gain – a share price increase of mere pennies – can quickly translate into a high-percentage return. However, there is a but here. The critics point out that there could be a reason for the bargain price tag, whether it be poor fundamentals or overpowering headwinds. So, how are investors supposed to determine which penny stocks are poised to make it big? Following the activity of the investing titans is one strategy. Enter Israel “Izzy” Englander, who is widely known for his impressive stock picking abilities. Englander expressed interest in the stock market since he was young, and in 1989, co-founded hedge fund Millennium Management with Ronald Shear. Using a broad range of strategies involving a variety of predominantly liquid asset classes, Englander was able to take the $35 million the fund was started with and turn it into a $45+ billion Wall Street behemoth. With an estimated net worth of $9.6 billion in 2021, it’s no wonder Wall Street focus locks in on the guru when he makes a move. Taking all of this into consideration, we used TipRanks’ database to take a closer look at two penny stocks Englander snapped up recently. The platform revealed that both Buy-rated tickers have earned the support of some members of the analyst community as well. T2 Biosystems (TTOO) We’ll start in the healthcare industry, where T2 Biosystems is working to revolutionize diagnostics. The company offers diagnosticians and medical labs a range of devices based on its T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR) tech to quickly and accurately diagnosis a variety of septic illnesses. As the company notes, sepsis claims more lives annually than AIDS, breast cancer, and prostate cancer combined. Rapid and accurate diagnosis is the key for patient survival, and this is the niche that T2 aims to fill. The company’s technology enables diagnostic blood tests with results available in a matter of hours, compared to the 1 to 5 days currently taken by most medical lab tests. Available testing products include the T2Bacteria Panel and the T2Candida panel, which are the only FDA-approved blood tests for septic agents that do not need to wait for a blood culture. A T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel is also available, using upper respiratory samples. T2 has an active product pipeline, with rapid diagnostic tests on the drawing board for a variety of illnesses. Upcoming products include the T2Cauris panel and the T2Resistance panel. These testing products are currently designated for research use only (ROU) in the US. The T2Lyme panel, which will allow for faster diagnosis of the difficult-to-determine Lyme disease, is at an earlier stage of the development. All of T2’s products operate on the same T2Dx instrument, allowing for interchangeability in the lab environment. The device offers a simple user interface, and operates with just 4ml of whole blood. T2 boasts that its device is in use in more than 200 hospitals worldwide. In the first quarter of 2021, T2 saw top-line revenue grow by 173% year-over-year, to $7 million. This was driven by a 345% yoy increase in product revenue, to $4.7 million. Sepsis test utilization in the US rose by 85% yoy in the quarter, showing increasing acceptance of the device and technology. Izzy Englander is among those that have high hopes for this healthcare name. In Q1, Englander's Millennium picked up over 1.36 million shares of TTOO stock, now valued at $1.5 million. This increased Englander’s stake in the company to 2.68 million shares, with a market value of $2.9 million. 5-star analyst Charles Duncan, of Canaccord, also counts himself as a fan. Duncan gives TTOO shares a Buy rating along with a $3.50 price target. This target conveys his confidence in TTOO's ability to soar 212% higher in the next twelve months. (To watch Duncan's track record, click here) “T2’s +345% Y/Y product revenue growth is a positive datapoint for the company's post-pandemic commercial strategy, which is being supported by a scaling to just under 10 direct sales reps in Q1. We view the acquisitions of Cepheid, BioFire, GenMark, and Luminex as validation that the hospital lab is an attractive industry segment, given clinicians’ (and patients’) desire to shift away from centralized testing strategies to a more decentralized approach. With these four companies off the table, T2 should benefit from scarcity value. Separately, a more aggressive approach towards commercial execution should marry well with rising awareness around antimicrobial resistance and sepsis, in a post-pandemic environment that prioritizes infectious disease diagnostics," Duncan noted. It turns out that other analysts also have high hopes. With 4 Buys and a single Hold, the word on the Street is that this stock, which currently going for $1.10 apiece, is a Strong Buy. In addition, the $2.83 average price target puts the upside potential at 156%. (See TTOO stock analysis on TipRanks) Sesen Bio (SESN) The second stock we’re looking at, Sesen Bio, is a pharmaceutical company. Sesen works in the cancer treatment segment, developing antibody-drug conjugate therapies. The program takes a fusion protein approach, tethering tumor-targeting antibodies to cytotoxic proteins. The result is a single protein molecule that kills cancer cells with minimal toxic effects on the body – and that generates a complementary response from the patient’s natural immune system. Sesen’s pipeline currently includes one drug candidate, vicineum, which is under investigation on several tracks concurrently. The main track, which has completed clinical trials and initiated the submission process of the biologic license application (BLA), is for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The BLA was accepted for filing by the FDA this past February, and the company is on track for potential approval on August 18, 2021. European approval of vicineum for bladder cancer treatment is expected early in 2022. The company’s other pipeline projects are at earlier stages. Vicineum is under investigation as a treatment for head and neck cancers, and is in Phase 2 trials. Other investigative tracks remain at pre-clinical stages. Clinical-stage biopharma companies are always highly speculative, and in this case, Englander did not mind speculating. In Q1, his firm bought 987,926 shares of SESN, increasing its stake in the company by 156%. Englander’s holding in Sesen is now valued at $2.9 million. Weighing in on SESN for H.C. Wainwright, 5-star analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth sees an opportunity as well. "Given the favorable risk/benefit profile of Vicineum demonstrated in the Phase 3 VISTA study, we believe the drug has a high likelihood to receive regulatory approvals from the FDA and EMA. Sesen is actively preparing for the potential launch of Vicineum. The company has selected Syneos, a leading contract sales organization, as a partnerto build and manage a 35-people sales force to target approximately 2,000 high prescribers of BCG. We expect the drug to be commercially available immediately upon approval. We project Vicineum to achieve risk-adjusted sales of $516M by 2030E, growing from $9M in 2021E," Ramakanth opined. Ramakanth’s comments support his Buy rating on the stock, as does his $8 price target. At current valuations, that target implies an upside potential of 170% for the next 12 months. (To watch Ramakanth’s track record, click here) Sometimes, the penny stocks can slide under the radar; this one has attracted only two recent analyst reviews. Both agree, however, that this is a stock to buy, making the Moderate Buy consensus unanimous. The shares are priced at $2.94 with a $7.50 average price target that suggests an upside of 155% in the coming year. (See SESN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • NVIDIA Split Announcement Raises Red Flag

    The systems chip manufacturer announced a four-for-one stock split on Friday morning, effective on July 20th.

  • How millennials are driving up health insurance costs for everyone else

    A third of the cohort has health issues that reduce quality of life, study shows.

  • Why AT&T's CEO says you should still hold the stock after the WarnerMedia spinoff

    AT&T shares are down since it announced it would spin off its WarnerMedia business and combine it with Discovery Communications. AT&T CEO John Stankey told Yahoo Finance why his stock is still a good buy.

  • It's your last chance at a PPP loan. Here's how to apply

    The application deadline for the last round of PPP loans is May 31 or when money runs out, whichever comes first. Most of the money is already gone.