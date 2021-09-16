U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,479.00
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,809.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,485.00
    -19.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,226.60
    -3.20 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.58
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.00
    -10.80 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    -0.25 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1781
    -0.0045 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.38
    -1.08 (-5.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3950
    +0.0350 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,063.77
    +960.55 (+2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,236.67
    +39.45 (+3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,054.48
    +37.99 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

The iPhone 13 inflation indicator, and the issue we don't talk about enough: Morning Brief

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Javier E. David
·Editor focused on markets and the economy
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Thursday, September 16, 2021

Apple's hardware isn't getting any pricier, but 'you can't eat an iPad'

Amid much fanfare, the latest iPhone iteration arrived this week, with more than a few grumbles about Apple’s (AAPL) lack of product innovation. But at least one aspect gave consumers a reason to celebrate.

CNBC’s Jon Fortt astutely observed that the House that Steve Jobs built opted to keep prices at iPhone 12 levels — effectively making the iPhone “inflation-proof.” Fortt surmised that a combination of short-term sacrifice, carrier subsidies and Apple’s first-rate engineering has given consumers a rare and unexpected price break for upgrading their phones.

The iPhone 13’s relative pricing reminds us that, until COVID-19 descended upon the world, technological advances played a huge role in boosting productivity and taming inflation. Whatever CEO Tim Cook’s rationale might be, Apple is defying a particularly nettlesome problem that’s throttling consumers: Prices everywhere are bubbling up, with no foreseeable end in sight.

All of which leads us to an issue that’s not getting nearly the attention it deserves. Nowhere has inflation had a bigger, yet mostly under-the-radar, impact than on what we eat.

Bloomberg highlighted the problem in a recent report which quoted United Nations data showing food inflation skyrocketing 31% year-over-year in July. The story also reminded readers that food riots triggered by spiking prices were a big driver of the Arab Spring protests of 2011 (as if the world needed any more civil unrest).

In addition, August’s consumer price index (CPI) revealed annual food inflation inching close to 4% in the last few months. According to DataTrek Research, U.S. food prices have jumped by 8% over the last two years, led by everyday protein staples like meats, poultry, fish and eggs.

Food prices have been pushed higher by a premium on proteins like fish, meat and poultry.
Food prices have been pushed higher by a premium on proteins like fish, meat and poultry.

“While protein inflation is volatile, the usual pattern is a sudden lift... followed by a subsequent decline,” Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research wrote on Wednesday. “We’ve had two increases in the recent past (2020, 2021), but no decline as of yet.”

Complicating matters is the fact that the U.S. imports hundreds of billions worth of food each year — far more than it ships abroad (alas, a story for another day). And in that arena, prices are also on the rise: August import price data showed food prices rose 0.6% month-over-month, and 10% year-over-year.

At least part of that narrative is being driven by soaring shipping costs, mostly attributed to sky high demand and global supply chain woes.

Estimating that global import prices rise by 10% whenever shipping costs double, Capital Economics’ Simon MacAdam wrote on Wednesday, “given that maritime shipping costs have never surged anywhere near as much as they have done during the past year, the full extent of the passthrough is difficult to predict.”

The longer-term impact on consumers isn’t entirely clear, but MacAdam noted that “if shipping costs were expected to fall soon, importers might be comfortable waiting for costs to normalize and hold off from raising prices.

However, “going by charter rate futures for bulker vessels, traders have finally come around to the view in the past couple of months that shipping costs are not going to fall this side of Christmas and will stay way above pre-virus levels well into 2022.” The short version: Don’t expect any relief in grocery aisles, or restaurants for that matter, anytime soon.

All of which brings us back to the curious case of Apple, and one particularly relevant anecdote.

Back in 2011, then-New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley attempted to reassure Queens consumers about spiking food prices. The central banker cited the latest iPad that cost the same as the prior version as a reason why “you have to look at the prices of all things.”

As one can imagine, the analogy went down badly with Dudley's working-class audience. One attendee tossed out a memorably biting quip: “I can’t eat an iPad.”

A decade later, it suffices to say that iPads — or iPhones — still aren’t edible. Policymakers would do well to remember that.

By Javier E. David, editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him at @Teflongeek

Yahoo Finance Plus
Try Yahoo Finance Plus now.

What to watch today

Economy

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Retail Sales Advance, month-over-month, August (-0.7% expected, -1.1% in July)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Retail Sales excluding autos and gas, August (unchanged expected, -0.7% in July)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Initial jobless claims, week ended Sept. 11 (323,000 expected, 310,000 during prior week)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Continuing Claims, week ended Sept. 4 (2.740 million expected, 2.783 million during prior week)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Index, September (19.0 expected, 19.4 in August)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: Business inventories, July (0.5% expected, 0.8% in June)

  • 4:00 p.m. ET: Total Net TIC Flows, July ($31.5 billion in June)

  • 4:00 p.m. ET: Net long-term TIC Flows, July ($110.9 billion in June)

Earnings

  • No notable reports scheduled for release

Politics

  • President Biden has a speech on the economy at 1:45 p.m. ET. The White House promised he will discuss efforts to "bring down costs and ensure that the backbone of the country, the middle class, can finally get a break."

  • Over on Capitol Hill, lawmakers are largely away for a recess but a fence around the Capitol is being reinstalled ahead of a follow-up rally to Jan. 6 called the "Justice for J6," which is planned for this weekend. The fencing is expected to be completed by tonight.

Top News

Moderna seeks to join Pfizer in U.S. booster push [Yahoo Finance]

Cathie Wood keeps selling Tesla, unloading $62 million of shares [Bloomberg]

Treasury looks at run risks in stablecoins, pushes for new rule proposals [Yahoo Finance]

First all-civilian crew launched to orbit aboard SpaceX rocket ship [Reuters]

Yahoo Finance Highlights

Here are the key retirement provisions in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

When will Amazon stock skyrocket again?

Retail traders aren't buying the dip like usual: Analysts

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • VW's SEAT to extend assembly curbs in Spain into 2022 on chip shortage

    Volkswagen's Spanish unit SEAT plans to extend partial car assembly suspensions at its plants near Barcelona well into 2022 because of global semiconductor supply bottlenecks, the company said in a statement. "The deterioration in the supply of semiconductors now requires reorganizing, planning and adopting new labour protocols," SEAT said, adding it had started negotiating a furlough plan with local unions to cancel some working shifts between Sept. 27 and June 30, 2022. The chip supply disruptions come as demand for the SEAT and CUPRA brands is back at pre-pandemic levels, Xavier Ros, the company's vice president for human resources, said.

  • Saudi Debt Feud That Ensnared Global Banks Ends After Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- BNP Paribas SA and Citigroup Inc. are among global banks that are finally set to see some of their loans be at least partially repaid after getting caught up in one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest corporate defaults.In the first major test for the kingdom’s new bankruptcy law, Ahmad Hamad Algosaibi & Brothers Co., which has been locked in legal battles and negotiations with creditors over $7.5 billion of debt since 2009, had its proposal to restructure the obligations ratified by a Saud

  • Cathie Wood Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to follow a known market guru, a high-profile, highly successful investor. These are the pros who have built multi-billion dollar portfolios, and manage the high-performing hedge funds. And ARK Investing’s Cathie Wood stands tall in their ranks. How successful? Well, last year, her $21.1 billion ARK Innovation fund led the way among the best-performing actively managed equity funds in the US. In recent days, Wood has been making some waves by noting that

  • SEC Gives Whistle-Blower $110 Million in Second-Biggest Payout

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission awarded $110 million to a tipster whose information resulted in enforcement actions, bringing total payments under the agency’s whistle-blower program to more than $1 billion. The tipster’s award, the second-largest ever, includes $40 million from the SEC and $70 million from a related action brought by another agency, according to a statement Wednesday. Under the SEC’s whistle-blower program, tipsters can be paid for information that pr

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • China Is Breaking Up Alipay: Time to Sell Alibaba?

    One year ago, Alibaba was the starting point for the regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech giants, when regulators canceled the IPO of Alibaba financial subsidiary Alipay following inflammatory comments by founder Jack Ma. Nearly one year later, Beijing returned to the subject of Alipay, with a new plan for the fintech giant. It will involve a breakup, bringing in the government as an investor, and turning over proprietary data.

  • Cathie Wood Keeps Selling Tesla, Unloading $62 Million of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds sold more Tesla Inc. shares, taking the total value of the electric vehicle maker’s stock they’ve offloaded this month to about $266 million.The ARK Innovation and ARK Next Generation Internet ETFs sold over 81,600 shares in Tesla on Wednesday, according to ARK Investment’s daily trading update. At closing prices, that puts the value at about $62 million.Ark funds have sold more than 350,000 Tesla shares in September so far. Still, the Elon Musk

  • Explainer-How China Evergrande's debt troubles pose a systemic risk

    China Evergrande Group has raised fresh warnings of default risks, as it scrambles to raise funds to pay lenders and suppliers with regulators and financial markets worried that any crisis could ripple through China's banking system and trigger social unrest. WHAT IS EVERGRANDE? Founded in 1996 by Chairman Hui Ka Yan in Guangzhou, Evergrande is China's second-largest property developer with $110 billion in sales last year.

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. There are few institutional investors who are willing to take risks on high growth stocks because of the price volatility and the […]

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • BofA Identifies Tech ‘Moonshots’ to Catch Next Apple, Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. strategists just came out with a fresh list of what they call technology “moonshots” to help guide investors in their search for the next Amazon.com Inc. or Apple Inc. From the sixth-generation telecom network that could download the entire collection of the New York Public Library in 20 seconds to wireless electricity, things that could radically change people’s lives are not far into the future as one might think, according to strategists led by Haim Israel

  • Retail traders aren't buying the dip like usual: Analysts

    Retail behavior has changed slightly recently, deviating from its "buy the dip" mentality that's been consistent for some time now. There's also something interesting with meme stocks and crypto.

  • Lucid is the ‘Tesla/Ferrari’ of electric vehicles, B. of A. says

    The "Tesla/Ferrari" of electric vehicles gets a buy rating from B. of A. Securities and a price target that is more than 50% higher than current share prices.

  • In addition to bitcoin, AMC will soon accept other cryptocurrencies for purchases

    AMC movie theaters on Wednesday expanded the range of cryptocurrencies it soon plans to accept for ticket and concession purchases.

  • At end of the day, if bitcoin is successful governments will ‘kill it,’ says Ray Dalio

    Ray Dalio, billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, says that the more successful that bitcoin becomes, the more likely that it will get neutralized by governments and regulators supporting traditional monetary systems.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    More news today from Chinese officials has investors fearing what might be next for U.S.-traded Chinese companies.

  • As the super rich exploit IRAs, Congress contemplates changes

    IRAs are supposed to provide retirement security for the middle class, not tax avoidance for the wealthy

  • SoFi Stock Could Hit $28, Says Analyst

    SoFi Technologies (SOFI) -- if you haven't heard of it -- is an $11.5 billion "social finance" company that lost $224 million last year -- and $343 million more in just the first six months of this year. Nevertheless, says Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev, SoFi has potential. Initiating coverage of the stock with a "buy" rating and a $28 price target that implies a near-85% profit over the course of the next year, Dolev declared SoFi stock "SoFi(ne)," and predicted the company will over the next few yea

  • 15 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 dividend stocks people buy for early retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement. Investors looking at dividend stocks are typically looking to set up a passive income […]