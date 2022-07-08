U.S. markets close in 4 hours

  • S&P 500

    3,910.35
    +7.73 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,445.24
    +60.69 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,664.33
    +42.98 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.60
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.57
    +1.84 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.20
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    19.22
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0180
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0900
    +0.0820 (+2.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2036
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1660
    +0.1570 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,960.70
    +1,094.64 (+5.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.45
    -5.22 (-1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.24
    +7.16 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,517.19
    +26.66 (+0.10%)
     

The Apple TV 4K drops to $150, plus the best early Prime Day deals you can get

Valentina Palladino
·Senior Commerce Editor
·5 min read
Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

With Amazon Prime Day only a few days away, the early deals are in full swing. Prime members can pick up things like Echo Dots, Kindles, Fire TV devices and more for less right now, while anyone can pick up the latest Apple TV 4K for one of the best prices we've seen. Roku has also discounted most of its gadgets ahead of Prime Day, allowing you to grab any of the company's streaming devices for less. And if you're on the market for a new smart speaker, Wellbots has a few Google devices, including the Nest Audio, on sale, too. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Apple TV 4K

Apple TV 4K (2021)
Apple TV 4K (2021)

The latest Apple TV 4K with 32GB of storage is back on sale for $150, which is close to its record-low price. The 64GB model has also been discounted to $170. The set-top box is out favorite premium device and it earned a score of 90 from us for its fast performance, Dolby Vision and Atmos support and much-improved Siri remote.

Buy 2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) at Amazon - $150Buy 2021 Apple TV 4K (64GB) at Amazon - $170

Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock (2020)
Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock (2020)

The Echo Dot has dropped to $20 for Prime members ahead of the two-day shopping event. We like this tiny smart speaker for its good audio quality, compact design and tap-to-snooze feature. If you'd prefer something with more powerful speakers, the standard Echo is also on sale for $60 right now.

Buy Echo Dot (Prime exclusive) at Amazon - $20 Buy Echo (Prime exclusive) at Amazon - $60

Echo Show 5

Amazon Echo Show 8 and 5
Amazon Echo Show 8 and 5

The Echo Show 5 has dropped to a new low of $35 for Prime members. If you want a smarter alarm clock, this is the smart display to get. We like its sharp 5-inch display, ambient light sensor, smart home controls and tap-to-snooze feature. If you want something a bit larger, the 1st-gen Echo Show 8 is also on sale for $55 for Prime members.

Buy Echo Show 5 (Prime exclusive) at Amazon - $35 Buy Echo Show 8 (Prime exclusive) at Amazon - $55

Fire TV Cube

Amazon Fire TV Cube streaming device.
Amazon Fire TV Cube streaming device.

Prime members can grab the Fire TV Cube for only $60 right now, which is half off its usual price. It supports 4K streaming, Dolby Vision and Atmos, plus hands-free Alexa controls.

Buy Fire TV Cube (Prime exclusive) at Amazon - $60

Kindle Kids Edition

A child using the Kindle Kids e-reader.
A child using the Kindle Kids e-reader.

Amazon's Kindle Kids Edition has dropped to $50 for Prime members. That's 55 percent off and the best price we've seen. This is a standard Kindle, but with a few extra child-focused perks like a two-year warranty, a kid-friendly case and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. If you'd prefer a device that's a bit more versatile, the previous-generation of the Fire 7 tablet is on sale for only $30 right now.

Buy Kindle Kids (Prime exclusive) at Amazon - $50 Buy 2019 Fire 7 (Prime exclusive) at Amazon - $30

Amazon smart thermostat

Amazon
Amazon

A number of Amazon smart home devices are on sale right now, including the company's smart thermostat, which is down to a new low of $42 for Prime members. It's designed to be a more affordable version of higher-end smart thermostats, giving you the power to control your home's environment from anywhere using the Alexa app. Plus, it also responds to Alexa voice commands when you're at home.

Buy smart thermostat at Amazon - $42 Shop smart home deals at Amazon

Amazon Glow

Amazon's kid-centric Glow interactive video call device goes on sale across the US
Amazon's kid-centric Glow interactive video call device goes on sale across the US

Amazon's Glow device for kids is more than half off and down to $150 for Prime members. It combines an 8-inch video-calling display with a projector that displays a 19-inch interactive surface in front of the device. Kids can use that to play games, solve puzzles, read stories and more, and family members can call in and participate with them using their own smartphones or tablets.

Buy Glow (Prime exclusive) at Amazon - $150

Fitbit Charge 5

Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker
Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker

Amazon has both the Fitbit Charge 5 and the Fitbit Sense smartwatch on sale right now. You can pick up the Charge 5 for $110 and the Sense for $171. The Charge 5 earned a score of 82 from us for its accurate GPS, slimmer design and standard Fitbit Pay feature.

Buy Charge 5 at Amazon - $110 Buy Sense at Amazon - $171

Roku Streambar

Roku Streambar soundbar on a white table.
Roku Streambar soundbar on a white table.

A number of Roku devices are on sale right now, including the Streambar for $90. We gave it a score of 86 for its compact design, solid audio chops and built-in 4K HDR streaming tech.

Buy Streambar at Amazon - $90 Shop Roku deals at Amazon

Google Nest Audio

Google Nest Audio smart speaker sitting on a wooden tablet next to a green plant, against a blue wall.
Google Nest Audio smart speaker sitting on a wooden tablet next to a green plant, against a blue wall.

Wellbots has discounted the Nest Audio smart speaker, along with both the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max. The Nest Audio is $40 off and down to $60 with the code EGDT40 at checkout, while the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max are on sale for $60 (using the same code) and $169 (with the code EGDT60), respectively.

Buy Nest Audio at Wellbots - $60 Buy Nest Hub at Wellbots - $60 Buy Nest Hub Max at Wellbots - $169

Jabra Elite 7 Pro

Jabra Elite 7
Jabra Elite 7

Jabra's Elite 7 Pro wireless earbuds are 30 percent off and down to $140. These were designed to be the successors to the stellar 85ts, but with a smaller design. They have adjustable noise cancellation and up to nine hours of battery life.

Buy Jabra Elite Pro 7 at Amazon - $140

Positive Grid Spark Mini

Positive Grid Spark Mini guitar amp
Positive Grid Spark Mini guitar amp

Positive Grid has a good promotion going on now when you pre-order its new Spark Mini. You'll get the Mini plus a free crimson grille for $199, or $30 less than its regular price. The Spark Mini is a smaller version of the company's classic amp that's designed to be easily portable, and it doubles as a Bluetooth speaker.

Pre-order Spark Mini at Positive Grid - $199

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribing to the Engadget Deals newsletter.

Recommended Stories

  • How Apple's latest security update is taking on 'mercenary spyware’

    Apple's newest security feature is designed to take on spyware created by some of the most sophisticated companies in the world.

  • Apple’s new iOS 16 could allow ads on iPhone lock screens

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley details how Apple's iOS 16 will be optimal for ads, other lock screen updates, and upgrades for the Apple Watch.

  • Apple to roll out iPhone lockdown mode to fight hacking

    Yahoo Finance's Daniel Howley joins the Live show to break down Apple's latest efforts to protect its users against hacking.

  • TSMC Jumps 5% After Samsung Results Spur Sector Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. jumped as much as 5.4% in Taipei on Thursday after chipmaking rival Samsung Electronics Co. reported sales that were better than anticipated.Most Read from BloombergEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationUS Stocks Rise as Jobs Fuel Rate-Hike Bets: Markets WrapWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented B

  • A Stock Trader's Guide to Navigating the Chip Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s getting complicated for investors in semiconductor stocks, with last year’s big chip shortage morphing into an inventory glut for some companies, and others getting caught up in geopolitics.Most Read from BloombergEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationUS Stocks Rise as Jobs Fuel Rate-Hike Bets: Markets WrapWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With

  • White House confirms Tesla is working on an 'open' Supercharger network in North America

    In 2021, Elon Musk tweeted that the company's European open-access Supercharger pilot program would soon be coming to the US. A recent White House fact sheet suggests that it could arrive by the end of this year.

  • The Morning After: Tesla’s ‘open’ Supercharger network

    Tesla’s ‘open’ supercharger network could come to the US by the end of the year, Hydrow made a smaller and cheaper smart rowing machine, VW is getting into the EV battery business.

  • Japan’s Ex-PM Abe Collapses in Nara, Shots Heard, NHK Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has collapsed in Nara, western Japan, and shots were heard in the vicinity, broadcaster NHK reports.Most Read from BloombergFormer Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in CustodyUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Netflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireNHK report

  • Facebook owner Meta announces new virtual reality login system

    Meta Platforms Inc is modifying how users log onto its virtual reality headsets, backtracking on an earlier change to require accounts from the company's flagship Facebook app on the devices while preserving links to social connections there. The company will roll out its new "Meta accounts" starting in August, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

  • The Starlink satellite internet for boats will cost you $5,000 a month

    Its hardware will set you back $10,000.

  • The Hydrow Wave is a smaller and cheaper smart rowing machine

    It's smaller, and cheaper, but the makers of Hydrow Wave promise it's still the closest thing to rowing on water.

  • Smoother Payments Key to Streamlining Electric Vehicle Charging, Stakeholders Say

    As automakers, charging networks and others work to speed the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) by streamlining the ownership experience, payments at charging stations are often on the agenda. In a recent example, General Motors (GM) and charging station network EVgo announced they expanded their collaboration and added a new Plug and Charge service to […]

  • Apple Plans Extreme Sports Watch With Larger Screen, Metal Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. plans its largest smartwatch display to date, a bigger battery and a rugged metal casing as part of the upcoming Apple Watch geared toward extreme sports athletes, according to people with knowledge of the plans. Most Read from BloombergEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationUS Stocks Rise as Jobs Fuel Rate-Hike Bets: Markets WrapWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceChina Consider

  • Samsung’s Pandemic Boom Is Over

    Investors seemed to breathe a sigh of relief after the tech giant reported preliminary results, but the worst is likely still ahead, especially for its memory-chip business.

  • First version of the SleepX APP has been uploaded to the Google Play Store

    The app is available for free download for all versions of Android starting with version 7.0.

  • Apple Launches iPhone Security Tool to Block Targeted Attacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. introduced a security tool for iPhone, iPad and Mac devices that is designed to prevent targeted cyberattacks on high-profile users such as activists, journalists and government officials. Most Read from BloombergEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationUS Stocks Rise as Jobs Fuel Rate-Hike Bets: Markets WrapWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus

  • The 20+ best Prime Day 2022 deals so far — including a Fire TV for 45% off

    Amazon has new early Prime Day sales each day! Save big on a popular air fryer, Kindle Kids e-reader, fog-proof goggles and more.

  • Amazon's secret outlet is bursting with deals right now: Our picks, up to 70% off

    NutriBullet, Revlon and more: There's something on sale for everyone —including a massively popular Crocs flip flop for 55% off!

  • Meta Plans to Call New Virtual Reality Headset the ‘Quest Pro’

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s upcoming high-end headset for virtual and augmented reality will be called the Meta Quest Pro, according to code findings inside the company’s iPhone app for setting up headsets. Most Read from BloombergEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationUS Stocks Rise as Jobs Fuel Rate-Hike Bets: Markets WrapWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus

  • Is the Honor Magic4 Pro a cinematographer’s dream?

    Honor sold the Magic4 Pro on the basis that it could shoot Hollywood-quality movies. We put that to the test.