The Apple TV 4K drops to $150, plus the best early Prime Day deals you can get

With Amazon Prime Day only a few days away, the early deals are in full swing. Prime members can pick up things like Echo Dots, Kindles, Fire TV devices and more for less right now, while anyone can pick up the latest Apple TV 4K for one of the best prices we've seen. Roku has also discounted most of its gadgets ahead of Prime Day, allowing you to grab any of the company's streaming devices for less. And if you're on the market for a new smart speaker, Wellbots has a few Google devices, including the Nest Audio, on sale, too. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Apple TV 4K

Apple TV 4K (2021)

The latest Apple TV 4K with 32GB of storage is back on sale for $150, which is close to its record-low price. The 64GB model has also been discounted to $170. The set-top box is out favorite premium device and it earned a score of 90 from us for its fast performance, Dolby Vision and Atmos support and much-improved Siri remote.

Buy 2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) at Amazon - $150Buy 2021 Apple TV 4K (64GB) at Amazon - $170

Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock (2020)

The Echo Dot has dropped to $20 for Prime members ahead of the two-day shopping event. We like this tiny smart speaker for its good audio quality, compact design and tap-to-snooze feature. If you'd prefer something with more powerful speakers, the standard Echo is also on sale for $60 right now.

Buy Echo Dot (Prime exclusive) at Amazon - $20 Buy Echo (Prime exclusive) at Amazon - $60

Echo Show 5

Amazon Echo Show 8 and 5

The Echo Show 5 has dropped to a new low of $35 for Prime members. If you want a smarter alarm clock, this is the smart display to get. We like its sharp 5-inch display, ambient light sensor, smart home controls and tap-to-snooze feature. If you want something a bit larger, the 1st-gen Echo Show 8 is also on sale for $55 for Prime members.

Buy Echo Show 5 (Prime exclusive) at Amazon - $35 Buy Echo Show 8 (Prime exclusive) at Amazon - $55

Fire TV Cube

Amazon Fire TV Cube streaming device.

Prime members can grab the Fire TV Cube for only $60 right now, which is half off its usual price. It supports 4K streaming, Dolby Vision and Atmos, plus hands-free Alexa controls.

Story continues

Buy Fire TV Cube (Prime exclusive) at Amazon - $60

Kindle Kids Edition

A child using the Kindle Kids e-reader.

Amazon's Kindle Kids Edition has dropped to $50 for Prime members. That's 55 percent off and the best price we've seen. This is a standard Kindle, but with a few extra child-focused perks like a two-year warranty, a kid-friendly case and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. If you'd prefer a device that's a bit more versatile, the previous-generation of the Fire 7 tablet is on sale for only $30 right now.

Buy Kindle Kids (Prime exclusive) at Amazon - $50 Buy 2019 Fire 7 (Prime exclusive) at Amazon - $30

Amazon smart thermostat

Amazon

A number of Amazon smart home devices are on sale right now, including the company's smart thermostat, which is down to a new low of $42 for Prime members. It's designed to be a more affordable version of higher-end smart thermostats, giving you the power to control your home's environment from anywhere using the Alexa app. Plus, it also responds to Alexa voice commands when you're at home.

Buy smart thermostat at Amazon - $42 Shop smart home deals at Amazon

Amazon Glow

Amazon's kid-centric Glow interactive video call device goes on sale across the US

Amazon's Glow device for kids is more than half off and down to $150 for Prime members. It combines an 8-inch video-calling display with a projector that displays a 19-inch interactive surface in front of the device. Kids can use that to play games, solve puzzles, read stories and more, and family members can call in and participate with them using their own smartphones or tablets.

Buy Glow (Prime exclusive) at Amazon - $150

Fitbit Charge 5

Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker

Amazon has both the Fitbit Charge 5 and the Fitbit Sense smartwatch on sale right now. You can pick up the Charge 5 for $110 and the Sense for $171. The Charge 5 earned a score of 82 from us for its accurate GPS, slimmer design and standard Fitbit Pay feature.

Buy Charge 5 at Amazon - $110 Buy Sense at Amazon - $171

Roku Streambar

Roku Streambar soundbar on a white table.

A number of Roku devices are on sale right now, including the Streambar for $90. We gave it a score of 86 for its compact design, solid audio chops and built-in 4K HDR streaming tech.

Buy Streambar at Amazon - $90 Shop Roku deals at Amazon

Google Nest Audio

Google Nest Audio smart speaker sitting on a wooden tablet next to a green plant, against a blue wall.

Wellbots has discounted the Nest Audio smart speaker, along with both the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max. The Nest Audio is $40 off and down to $60 with the code EGDT40 at checkout, while the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max are on sale for $60 (using the same code) and $169 (with the code EGDT60), respectively.

Buy Nest Audio at Wellbots - $60 Buy Nest Hub at Wellbots - $60 Buy Nest Hub Max at Wellbots - $169

Jabra Elite 7 Pro

Jabra Elite 7

Jabra's Elite 7 Pro wireless earbuds are 30 percent off and down to $140. These were designed to be the successors to the stellar 85ts, but with a smaller design. They have adjustable noise cancellation and up to nine hours of battery life.

Buy Jabra Elite Pro 7 at Amazon - $140

Positive Grid Spark Mini

Positive Grid Spark Mini guitar amp

Positive Grid has a good promotion going on now when you pre-order its new Spark Mini. You'll get the Mini plus a free crimson grille for $199, or $30 less than its regular price. The Spark Mini is a smaller version of the company's classic amp that's designed to be easily portable, and it doubles as a Bluetooth speaker.

Pre-order Spark Mini at Positive Grid - $199

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribing to the Engadget Deals newsletter.