The latest Apple TV 4K is at another all-time low of $109 for Prime Day

The Apple TV 4K has seen its second price drop in as many days and the 32GB model is now available on Amazon Prime Day for $109, the lowest price we've seen yet. That's a steal for Apple's premium streaming device that offers features like 4K Dolby Vision movies, 120Hz gaming, the Siri Remote and more. And if you need more storage, the 64GB model is also on sale $129, a generous discount of $70.

Buy Apple TV 4K 32GB at Amazon - $109 Buy Apple TV 4K 64GB at Amazon - $129

As I just said (checks calendar) yesterday, the latest Apple TV 4K model garnered a 90 score in our Engadget review. That's thanks to the extra refinement, updated Siri Remote and a more powerful A12 Bionic chip that delivers HDR video at up to 60 fps, while also offering improved gaming performance.

It's certainly true that you could do much the same with, say, a $40 Roku stick with the Apple TV app. However, Apple's own device has a nicer interface, better remote and superior experience for folks in the Apple ecosystem. Siri in particular handles voice commands very well, and the remote feels nice in hand.

You can use AirPlay to share video, photos and more from your other Apple devices to your TV. There's the option to see a live feed of HomeKit-enabled cameras and to control smart home devices through Apple TV 4K, and, if you have the relevant subscription, an ever-growing library of games available through Apple Arcade.

Naturally, it also supports all manner of streaming content including Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and of course, Apple TV+. The biggest drawback is the price, but a $70 discount on both the 32GB and 64GB models is a perfect balm for that pain point. As usual with Amazon Prime deals, it's best to act soon as deals like this get snapped up right quick.

