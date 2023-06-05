The Apple Watch gets new features at WWDC 2023

Apple (AAPL) debuted a number of updates for the software powering its popular Apple Watch during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 Monday. Features coming to watchOS 10 include improved watch faces and full-screen displays, redesigned apps like World Clock, and a number of fitness-focused updates.

The features include new watch face colors linked to time – as time changes, the colors on the watch face change too – and a Snoopy watch face. Many of the key features announced were also health and fitness-focused. For cyclists, cycling workouts will now show up as active workouts on your watch and iPhone. For hikers, the watch's Compass app will allow hikers to determine where they last had reception from their carrier. For golfers, there's a feature called Golfshot that purports to help improve their swings — a similar feature is also available for tennis players.

Some of the updates to the Apple Watch announced at WWDC.

As executives began talking about health features, they led with mental health and features that allow users to log and track their emotions and take screenings that can help determine whether they need to see a professional. Apple also focused on vision health, including myopia, the condition of nearsightedness — the Apple Watch can now determine how much time you spend in daylight, which can help prevent myopia in children.

In September, at the company's 'Far Out' event, Apple debuted the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra. Apple's increasingly investing in the smart watch market, which has been steadily growing – by 2025, the number of Apple Watch users is expected to pass 30 million, data from Insider Intelligence suggests.

The Apple Watch is a part of the company's accessories business, which also includes products like AirPods, and generated $41.2 billion in 2022 revenue. Still, that's a minor figure compared to the $205.5 billion Apple generated via iPhone sales that year.

Allie Garfinkle is a Senior Tech Reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @agarfinks and on LinkedIn.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance.

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.