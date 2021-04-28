U.S. markets close in 1 hour

The Ascend is a robotic knee brace that won't cost you an arm and a leg

Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·5 min read

You might be surprised by how many Americans are walking around these days with synthetic joints hidden in their pants. First performed in 1968, more than three-quarters of a million people in the US opted for knee replacement surgery in 2017 alone, according to the American Association of Orthopedic Surgeons. However, many knee replacement candidates (an estimated 300,000 in 2017) simply aren’t yet ready to go under the knife — whether that’s due to health, financial, employment or other reasons — but who could still benefit from some added support from a medical device. But rather than strap yourself into a P-5000 Powered Work Loader — or even something slightly less extravagant like the Ekso NR — Bay Area startup Roam Robotics has a less intensive and expensive means of getting folks with mobility issues back on their feet. It’s called the Ascend and it’s a sub-$10k exoskeletal knee brace for everybody.

Full-body assistive devices like the NR are impressive pieces of medical machinery, to be sure. These exoskeletons can bear the weight of a full-grown adult, helping them walk and reach in ways they otherwise wouldn’t be able to. They’re also $150,000, weigh 60-plus pounds and have a top speed of about a half mile an hour, Roam Robotics founder and CEO, Tim Swift, noted to Engadget, so they’re not exactly convenient to operate. You don’t just strap one of these on at the start of your day and go about your business. However that’s exactly what the Ascend is designed to do.

“Robotics as a whole is a story of not really things that do so much,” Swift said, “but things that do so little. You have to put them in very narrow circumstances to be successful. And our real hunt was ‘how do we put these things in the real world where real people are?’”

“I knew the human good that could be developed by putting robots in people's lives and changing the way they lived them,” he continued. “We just didn't have a tool set that allowed us to be there with them.”

To achieve this, the Ascend is purpose built with low-cost, lightweight materials in mind. Overall one of these devices consists of a 2-pound brace that fits around the upper leg and knee as well as a separate 10-pound backpack which holds the system’s processor, battery and compressed air reserves used for activating the brace as the user steps. A series of cloth bladders inflate and deflate within the rigid plastic framework to help swing the lower leg back and forth.

“The first question we asked is ‘what is the cheapest way humanly possible for us to put power into an object?’,” Swift said. Turns out, that’s air. Liquid hydraulics can get messy when they leak while electromechanical activators are heavy and generate heat when in use, he explained. An electromechanical actuator on the other hand, would likely weigh close to 8 pounds at the joint, making the act of swinging the leg back and forth far more energy intensive than it would be with a lighter weight (hello, pendulum effect). “The problem is weight,” Swift said. “I could wear 10 pounds on my torso and have one pound on my foot, and they'll have the same metabolic impact on me. So your real issue is how much weight you have to put at the joint.”

“There's enormous functional benefits associated with the pneumatic system, that you really can't get through conventional hydraulics or electromechanical systems,” he continued. “If you went out and bought a leg brace that just does the control of the joint the way that our bracing does, you'd be looking at a two pound structure. We're two and a half pounds all in and that includes robotics, actuation, electronics control, sensing, the whole nine yards — so for a half pound, we've added enough robot to do 50 percent of the power of a normal human knee.”

As part of the company’s current, 80-patient pilot study, Roam researchers saw a 50 percent reduction in perceived pain while 60 percent of them reported a functional benefit [such as improving the ability to stand up or better balance while moving up and down stairs] as a result of using the device, Swift asserted, with the goal of, “restoring capabilities, helping people that are really trying to get back to the life that they were intending to live... really putting them back where they want to be.”

For Ascend users, the company estimates that a full battery charge should be sufficient to help users make it through a half-day of conventional use — basically, hiking up and down stairs as opposed to the Adirondacks. For the more robust Elevate brace, which Roam designed specifically for skiers, the battery supports up to 12 hours on the slopes and Roam’s milspec Forge exoskeleton can last between 4 and 6 hours of continued use.

roam
roam

The Ascend is not for everybody however, “for paraplegics or very severely impaired stroke patients, we're probably not a great fit right now,” Swift admitted. “A lot of those patients need not be compliantly guided towards a target, they need to be physically moved to where they need to be. And so in our current instantiation we are really targeting people who are otherwise in volitional control.” The Ascend is currently available to order as both a Medicare-covered device or direct purchase for around $7,000 when they start shipping in late summer. A sport variant designed to help skiers stay on the slopes longer without tiring and a military-spec version, dubbed the Forge, are currently in development. 

  • Macklem Stresses Bank of Canada’s Commitment to 2% Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said he remains committed to the central bank’s 2% inflation target, even as price pressures are expected to temporarily overshoot that goal.Macklem, in parliamentary testimony on Tuesday, cited the central bank’s long history of hitting that objective, and said he needs to worry about both upside and downside risks to its inflation outlook.The comments come after the Bank of Canada released new forecasts on April 21 that show the biggest persistent overshoot of its 2% target in at least two decades.“What can we do to assure Canadians that we will control inflation? We have a very clear mandate -- we have a strong record now of 30 years of inflation targeting and we have consistently realized that objective,” Macklem told the House of Commons finance committee.At the same time, a full recovery will take time time to complete, and that will keep downward pressure on price gains, he said.Last week, Macklem justified his tolerance for above-target inflation by citing the central bank’s decision not to preemptively raise rates until the economy’s recovery from Covid-19 is complete. Consumer price gains are expected to be at or above 2% for more than 70% of its forecast horizon, according to Bloomberg calculations on Bank of Canada data. In coming months, inflation is expected to accelerate to near 3%. The central bank does have latitude to allow inflation to temporarily stray from its target, within a range of 1% to 3% -- room to maneuver that Macklem said Wednesday he intends to utilize given the extraordinary nature of the pandemic.Still, that didn’t stop the Bank of Canada last week from paring back its bond purchase program and accelerating the timetable for a possible interest-rate increase. Those moves made Canada the first major economy to signal its intent to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Greensill Fund Holders Face More Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in the Credit Suisse Group AG funds that invested in assets sourced by Greensill Capital may face a further $190 million loss on their holdings.A discount of roughly 7% will be applied to notes on a book of around $2.8 billion loans held in the funds, adding to potential losses stemming from troubled borrowers such as SoftBank Group Corp.-backed Katerra, U.S. coal miner Bluestone Resources and Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance, according to a statement from the Swiss lender.The bank didn’t identify the creditors that may not fully repay the loans. It hired an advisory firm to assess the creditworthiness of the underlying borrowers, according to the statement.Greensill filed for insolvency in March as it couldn’t roll over insurance coverage for many of the products it sourced and packaged. Credit Suisse, citing valuation concerns, eventually moved to wind down a $10 billion group of supply chain finance funds that purchased those loans.The bank has since returned $4.8 billion to investors as a large portion of the funds were held in short-dated U.S. Treasury bonds, according to recent fund reports. Valuation on the $2.3 billion notes linked to Katerra, Bluestone and GFG remain uncertain, Credit Suisse said in the statement.Many of the borrowers in the funds were investment grade firms like Ford Motor Co. and Henkel AG, but there were also loans to riskier companies.While the money pools were marketed to investors as made up of short-term debt secured on invoices, part of the loans were linked to mere possible future revenues. The assets were considered so safe that Credit Suisse gave the largest fund its lowest rating for risk.The size of the final payout for investors will depend on whether insurance, which covered Greensill against the default of its borrowers, will actually cover the debts.Greensill’s Insurance Policies Questioned by Tokio MarineInsurer Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. has questioned the validity of the contracts signed off by an underwriter at its Australian subsidiary. The underwriter was sacked for breaching risk limits on the Greensill loans.(Corrects story published April 26 to remove links related to Canada-based Bluestone Resources Inc.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Reluctant Emerging Asia Could Delay Rate Hikes Until 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging Asia’s central banks are expected to opt for supporting their economic recoveries rather than tackling volatile price swings this year.All eight emerging Asian economies, including India and Indonesia, are seen holding benchmark interest rates steady through 2021, according to the median forecasts from Bloomberg surveys of economists.Higher real interest rates will allow some of Asia’s central banks to stand pat, while for others a recent pick-up in inflation is set to moderate. Much depends on the path of global interest rates, and the Federal Reserve’s meeting this week will be keenly watched by the region’s policy makers.“To support economic recoveries, Asian central banks are expected to maintain their accommodative stance and avoid hinting at future rate hikes,” said Duncan Tan, rates strategist at DBS Banking Group Ltd.Considering that recent inflation prints have been elevated, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and Reserve Bank of India seem most likely to hike for inflation reasons, Tan added.After cutting its key interest rate by 200 basis points last year, the Philippine central bank has held steady since November, even with inflation running above the bank’s 2%-4% goal. The BSP has estimated that average price gains this year would be slightly above target, while Governor Benjamin Diokno has signaled the bank will keep policy on hold while its loose monetary settings work their way through the economy.“The real policy rate will likely average close to -3% in 2021, and as the economy gradually reopens, even marginal demand-side price momentum would call for a less accommodative policy stance,” said Joseph Incalcaterra, chief Asean economist at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong.India, South KoreaFor India, which is suffering the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak, wholesale price inflation quickened in March at its sharpest pace since late 2012, reflecting upward pressure from higher commodity prices and firmer input costs. Meanwhile, consumer prices last month rose 5.52% from the same time last year, beating expectations though still within the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-6% target range.South Korea is also a popular pick to be among the first in the region to normalize monetary policy, even if that means waiting until after 2021, as it has carried a relatively lower virus caseload and benefited disproportionately from the global electronics boom.“We still believe Korea will be one of the earliest to have better progress on its vaccine drive,” said Angela Hsieh, an economist at Barclays Bank Plc in Singapore. “Improved mobility should help support the recovery in private spending and labor market, which is still the missing factor for the Bank of Korea to consider normalization.”More Than 910 Million Shots Given: Covid-19 Vaccine TrackerThe differing growth and inflation expectations are playing out in markets. Foreign investors net invested a record 9.1 trillion won ($8.2 billion) in South Korean listed debt in March, with rate swaps already pricing in about 100 basis points of hikes over the next three years, making a selloff unlikely. India and Philippines, however, have seen a combined net outflow of more than $4 billion year-to-date in their bond markets, based on the data available.Much of the emerging Asia policy track will depend on vaccination progress -- with many economies suffering from a dearth of supply -- and on how quickly some of the region’s economies can damp a recent surges in cases. Meanwhile, their economies are generally better positioned than elsewhere in the emerging-market world, with hearty foreign reserves and thriving goods trade as two buffers that will give central bankers some room to consider normalizing rates.Analysts are generally reluctant to pin their bets on any one economy as the first hiker in emerging Asia, given the multitude of uncertainties and the generally low-inflation atmosphere. It’s difficult to see Asian central banks being “gung-ho” about raising rates unless they’re battling rapid capital outflows, said Selena Ling, head of Treasury research and strategy at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore.Like the Federal Reserve, “an inflation overshoot will be largely perceived as temporary and by itself should not trigger a recalibration” in this region, Ling said. “At this juncture, with the virus mutations and resurgent Covid cases, most would hesitate to be ahead of the curve.”For bond investors, “it might not be an end of world though,” said Kiyong Seong, an Asia rates strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong. “It is quite doubtful if emerging markets central banks will be able to hike their policy rate substantially in this cycle,” he said. “If the market is pricing in a reasonable degree of tightening, bond investors will weather well.”(Updates with analyst comment in the final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.