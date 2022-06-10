U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,958.00
    -58.25 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,851.00
    -412.00 (-1.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,071.50
    -203.50 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,825.20
    -25.50 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.40
    -0.11 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.70
    -8.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    -0.16 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0539
    -0.0082 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0550
    +0.0110 (+0.36%)
     

  • Vix

    27.51
    +3.55 (+14.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2392
    -0.0105 (-0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1490
    -0.2290 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,643.61
    -510.66 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    638.55
    -16.93 (-2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,346.18
    -130.03 (-1.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.24 (-1.49%)
     

The Beats Fit Pro are back on sale for $180

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read
Billy Steele/Engadget

If you missed the previous sale in April, you have another chance to pick up the Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds for less right now. Amazon has them for $180, which is 10 percent off and one of the best prices we've seen. We saw the buds drop to around $153 in January of this year, but it was only for a brief period of time and that sale price hasn't returned since. That makes the current sale even more appealing if you've had your eye on Beats' latest buds.

Buy Beats Fit Pro at Amazon - $180

Being owned by Apple has its perks and it shows in the Beats Fit Pro. These buds have most of the convenient features that AirPods do, but with a more comfortable and secure design. They look similar to the Beats Studio Buds, with the exception of the flexible wingtip that helps them fit better into different ear shapes and stay put during intense workouts. Their design is also IPX4-rated, so sweat won't bother them either.

These buds also impressed with their sound quality and ANC. They pumped out audio with depth and clarity, plus punchy bass that never overpowered, and the buds support Adaptive EQ and spatial audio. ANC is good as well, and while it's not as strong as that from Bose or Sony, it gets the job done and will sufficiently block out surrounding noises.

Inside the Beats Fit Pro is Apple's H1 chip, which powers things like one-touch pairing, Find My support and hands-free Siri access. Aside from Apple's own AirPods, Beats earbuds like these are solid options for iPhone owners since they're designed to works seamlessly with all Apple devices. As for battery life, Beats estimates six hours of listening time with ANC turned on, and you'll get up to 27 hours of total use time when you employ the extra charges provided by the buds' case.

Our biggest gripes with the Beats Fit Pro are is lack of wireless charging capabilities and the fact that some features are iOS exclusive, however the latter is to be expected. But Android users aren't totally out of luck: the buds have their own dedicated Android app with supports fast pairing, control customization and a battery status indicator.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

