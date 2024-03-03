The best ways to save for the upcoming travel season

Americans are stoked for their spring break getaways.

About half of the adult travelers recently surveyed by Hopper, a travel booking app, expect to travel more this spring and summer than they did in 2023.

This is not, however, a lifestyle of the rich and famous rush for private jets, luxury yachts, and secluded islands. Nearly everyone, 90% of those traveling this spring, say price and affordability are top of mind as they plan their trips, said Hayley Berg, lead economist at Hopper.

I talked to several travel experts about the best ways to save on spring and summer travel, and the overall consensus was that travel this year is cheaper than a year ago.

What I also discovered was that while travelers are frugal, they’re realistic about what they’re likely to spend on their vacation. Three-quarters of those who are planning to take off in the next few months are expecting to spend the same or more than they did on trips last year, according to Hopper’s research. For roughly half of travelers, that ballpark budget starts at $1,000.

Spring break is nigh, but if you can wait until shoulder-season, good deals can be found at Caribbean islands like St Barths. (Getty Creative) (daniloforcellini via Getty Images)

Cheaper flights

Airfares domestically and to the Caribbean are below last year’s spring break months, per Hopper’s data. And there are more deals for spring escapes than in the past few years.

Overall, airfare is down 3% for March and 8% for April vacations, according to KAYAK researchers. While that dip isn’t eye-popping, it beats the alternative.

Airfare for vacations in March and April is averaging $256 per round trip domestic ticket, down 2% from this time last year and 11% lower than 2019 prices, Hopper found.

Prices for Caribbean and Mexican getaways, in particular, are below last year, with trips to the Antilles averaging $379, down 9%, and trips to Mexico and Central America averaging $447 per ticket, down 11%.

For those of you heading out for a longer-haul trip to Europe, fares are 7% lower than last year, averaging $640 per round trip ticket for March and April departures.

Plan ahead

While many travelers give lip service to being budget-minded, nearly 8 in 10 survey respondents said they have not booked their spring and summer trips yet, Berg said.

Listen up: One of the best ways to save money on travel is to avoid last-minute bookings. To get the deals, you really should buy your tickets at least a month ahead of time, although two is best, she said.

Summer travelers, we’re talking to you here. It’s already time to get cracking.

Airfares domestically and to the Caribbean are below last year’s spring break months, per Hopper’s data. And there are more deals for spring escapes than in the past few years. (Getty Creative) (Ted Horowitz via Getty Images)

Spring break hotels not likely to cut a break

Hotel rates are sticky, so don't expect to find too many bargains this year, especially at the 11th hour. Early reservations may be your best bet.

"You should book your hotel stay anywhere from 10 to 14 days before check in to get the lowest room rate," Berg said.

Across the US the average nightly rate for a hotel during spring break is averaging $242, but prices can be found for as low as $154 per night for travelers looking for more budget-friendly accommodations, the Hopper research found.

Spring break getaways in the Caribbean and Mexico are especially pricey. The Hopper pros told me that hotel rates in Cancun are averaging $339 per night, while rates in Punta Cana are close to $500 per night. Globe-trotters will see high prices as well, with London averaging $440 per night and Florence $466 per night.

What day you travel

If you can book your flight to travel on a Tuesday or Wednesday, you could save nearly 40% on round-trip airfare compared to a weekend departure.

"Even for travelers bound by school schedules, avoiding the busiest travel days can offer cost and time saving," an Expedia spokesperson told Yahoo Finance. And for those with flexible schedules, traveling the last week of April should be half as busy as the rest of March and April, and cheaper as well, she added.

Monday returns rule. For three-day weekend trips within the US, a Saturday takeoff and Monday return can save an average of nearly $40 per ticket. Add in another day and depart Friday and return Monday to save just under $50 per ticket.

Where people are heading

Dallas and Austin are the US cities seeing some of the biggest year-over-year growth in flight searches, according to Expedia. One pull to the Lone Star state in April: For stargazers, if you’re in Austin on April 8, you may see the total eclipse, the first one visible in North America since 2017 — and the last one until 2044.

Cancun, Punta Cana, and Mexico City top Expedia’s list of trending international destinations. For US travelers headed overseas, Tokyo’s cherry blossoms remain a big draw, while others are looking to enjoy springtime in Paris ahead of the summer crowds descending on the city for the Olympics.

Paris in spring is especially alluring this year, according to Expedia's analysis. (Getty Creative) (Mint Images via Getty Images)

Where the deals are

Some of the cheapest US destinations according to KAYAK’s most recent round-up for March: Baltimore, $265 average airfare; Nashville, $277; and Chicago, $288.

For those of you looking for an international escape, the most affordable destinations this month are Toronto, $303 average airfare; Guadalajara, Mexico, $336; and Montreal, $361.

Other cities where airfares have decreased by double digits for travel in March and April from a year ago include:

Saint Croix and Saint Thomas in the US Virgin Islands

Punta Gorda, Florida

Vail and Aspen, Colorado

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

San Diego, California

Sydney, Australia

Nassau, Bahamas

Reykjavik, Iceland

When you go

The boilerplate advice to travel in the shoulder season if you want real deals never goes out of style.

"The time of year you travel really does matter," Catherine Prather, president of the National Tour Association, told Yahoo Finance.

Shoulder season is generally late spring and early fall between September and Thanksgiving. So while heading for spring break to snorkel in the Caribbean sounds like a dream, visiting St Barths, for instance, from May to early November can ring in at a quarter of the cost for villa rentals and airfares. So what if you miss the supermodels and la di da yachts, you’ll soak in those private beaches and gourmet French restaurants crowd-free — and you might even score a free rental car with your villa rental.

"Every destination has peak visitation times, and you should aim for the months just before or after those times," Prather said. "If you’re visiting a destination with regular cruise departures, try to arrive the day the cruise departs; there will be more hotel rooms available that night."

Tap a price tracker

Once you’ve settled on a destination — or a few you’re considering — set an airfare price tracker. When you see a dip, go for it. Airline pricing is always fluctuating.

Each of the major travel apps offers fare tracking, as does Google Flights. Some travel apps, such as Skyscanner and Hopper, feature a calendar view that shows prices, so you can quickly see how costs shift.

Use those loyalty points

The right credit card can make your trip lighter on your wallet. A reward credit card that offers no foreign transaction fees, for instance, is a must if you’re heading out of the country. Be sure you have your purchases charged in the local currency for the best exchange rate.

Loyalty programs and travel rewards credit cards lure you in for a reason — they can supersize your savings via deep discounts and travel perks. When looking to book your spring sojourn, suss out what travel rewards you may already have from hotel and airline loyalty memberships in addition to credit card points.

You might be able to score an upgrade to a business class seat or scoop up two round-trip tickets to Zurich in April for only the cost of taxes and fees. Check if you have enough in your account for free hotel room nights too.

Bypass the baggage claim with carry-ons and save money and time. (Getty Creative) (izusek via Getty Images)

Travel light

Can you say carry-on? I have become a pro at this. I never check a bag. This is really getting down to the small stuff, but it adds up.

This week, United Airlines increased checked baggage fees by $5 in most markets. A first checked bag will now cost $40 (or $35 if you pay at least 24 hours in advance), and a second checked bag will now cost $50 (or $45 in advance). You can use your air miles to pay, of course.

Earlier this year, JetBlue increased its baggage fees by $10 and American Airlines increased its first checked bag fee to $40 for customers who don’t prepay online. That’s as much as a 33% increase.

Extra bonus for being a carry-on pro: You don’t have to cool your heels waiting for your luggage at the carousel or shelling out for new duds and a toothbrush if your bag gets lost.

Save that for the suntan lotion.

Kerry Hannon is a Senior Columnist at Yahoo Finance. She is a career and retirement strategist, and the author of 14 books, including "In Control at 50+: How to Succeed in The New World of Work" and "Never Too Old To Get Rich." Follow her on X @kerryhannon.

