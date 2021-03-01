'The Binding of Isaac: Repentance' heads to Switch and PlayStation later this year

Sometime after it comes out for PC on March 31st, The Binding of Isaac: Repentance will make its way to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in the third quarter of 2021. Repentance is the third expansion to the popular indie title.

First announced in 2018, it builds on a fan-made mod of the game called Antibirth that adds two new playable characters, more than 80 additional enemies and 90 items. To that tally, developer Nicalis is adding even more items and enemies, co-op support for up to four players and some surprises for fans to discover. It also features a new ending and final boss, with graphical and gameplay enhancements for good measure. Binding of Isaac (and Super Meat Boy) creator Edmund McMillen has described the upcoming expansion as "the best version of Isaac."

Switch and PS5 owners will be able to buy a $60 physical release of the game that will come with a full-color manual and reversible cover insert.