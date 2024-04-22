The bipartisan worry that is uniting Washington: Cheap Chinese goods

Ben Werschkul
·Washington Correspondent
4 min read
3
In this article:

For all the differences between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, they share a bipartisan worry about China flooding global markets with cheap goods.

President Biden's recent call for a tripling of tariffs on Chinese steel was just the latest example of how voters will have a choice this fall that is one of degree as opposed to changes in direction when it comes to China trade.

Both camps are lining up behind increasingly protectionist plans.

Biden is calling for tariff hikes on select Chinese sectors. Trump wants 60% tariffs across the board. Biden is looking to "de-risk" the relationship with China while Trump talks about "decoupling" the world's two largest economies.

There is a "bipartisan competition for which party can look toughest on China," Stifel strategist Brian Gardner said during a recent Yahoo Finance Live appearance of a dynamic that spans multiple issues, calling this an "era of escalation and retaliation."

The bipartisan rhetoric is mounting even as China's cheap goods may be having less of an impact in the US after years of protectionist policies. US steel imports from China are down and have been falling for years amid high tariffs.

It was a process that began when Trump first implemented new steel duties in 2018 and has continued as Biden kept duties high.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - APRIL 17: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on proposing tariffs on Chinese steel at the United Steelworkers Headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States on April 17, 2024. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)
President Joe Biden discusses his proposal for additional tariffs on Chinese steel at the United Steelworkers Headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on April 17. (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Anadolu via Getty Images)

Similar rhetoric from both sides

Biden's call for more steel duties is in part a result of a worry that cheap Chinese goods could undercut his manufacturing agenda, with Trump also offering tariffs as a way to protect US industry and workers.

In doing so, both sides use strikingly similar language.

Here's how President Joe Biden recently explained his push.

"Because Chinese steel companies produce a lot more steel than China needs, it ends up dumping the extra steel into the global markets at unfairly low prices," he told a Pittsburgh crowd, adding, "They're not competing. They're cheating."

It's an explanation top Trump aides such as Robert Lighthizer — whether he'd be keen to admit it or not — would likely wholeheartedly agree with.

Here's how Trump's former trade representative — who could be in line for another top job in 2025 — described the China/steel issue during a December Fox Business appearance.

"The big problem with steel globally ... is massive excess capacity. There's way too much steel in the world," he said, adding: "China is a bad actor."

Trump himself also often extols the policy on the campaign trail.

"What you do is you put tariffs on them," he said at a recent Wisconsin rally on how to respond when companies look to move overseas. "It's not that complicated."

US President Donald Trump speaks about trade at US Steel's Granite City Works steel mill in Granite City, Illinois July 26, 2018. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Then-President Donald Trump speaks about trade at US Steel's Granite City Works steel mill in Illinois in 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) (SAUL LOEB via Getty Images)

A 'bipartisan competition' around China

China's steel glut is largely a result of that country's slowing economy and lessening of construction projects in China itself.

Steel companies there, as a result, have pivoted and sent steel exports to a seven-year high. That, in turn, has led to a global backlash.

But data shows that US steel imports have been on the decline for years even as the rest of the world buys much more.

A recent Wall Street Journal analysis of data from CEIC found US steel imports from China have dropped nearly 20% since February 2023, even as sales have exploded to other nations. India and Vietnam imports are up around 80% in the same timeframe.

In his recent speech, Biden explained the need to tighten even further by focusing on the economic damage from cheap Chinese steel in the early 2000s, saying, "I promise you that I'm not going to let that happen again."

Much of the reason for the US focus on the issue is, of course, the ongoing debate about the proposed $14 billion sale of US Steel (X) to Japanese giant Nippon Steel. Both Biden and Trump are opposed to that deal, and it's another front where usual partisan alliances have been scrambled.

US Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) looks on as US President Joe Biden delivers remarks following a briefing on Interstate-95 highway emergency repair and reconstruction efforts, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 17, 2023. (Photo by Julia Nikhinson / AFP) (Photo by JULIA NIKHINSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) looks on as President Joe Biden delivers remarks in Philadelphia in June 2023. (JULIA NIKHINSON/AFP via Getty Images) (JULIA NIKHINSON via Getty Images)

The lawmakers leading the opposition to that deal include Democrats like Sherrod Brown of Ohio and John Fetterman of Pennsylvania as well as Republicans like J.D. Vance of Ohio.

And while there is bipartisan consensus on many aspects of the issue, the 2025 wild card that remains is Trump, who is proposing the most intense measures by far and seemingly determined to enact them.

His plan for 60% tariffs would impact a wide array of goods and could impact the trade in trillions of dollars of goods projected in the years ahead.

Trump's aides are even reportedly proposing more extreme measures, such as devaluing the dollar, a move that could further restrict imports from China (and perhaps boost exports) but also one that could reignite inflation.

Ben Werschkul is Washington correspondent for Yahoo Finance.

Click here for politics news related to business and money

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Black swan hedge fund says Fed rate cuts will signal market crash

    While U.S. financial markets debate the timing of interest rate cuts, one tail-risk hedge fund is warning that investors should make the most of recent economic optimism while it lasts, as a shift to lower rates will signal a dramatic market crash. "This is a case of be careful what you wish for," said Mark Spitznagel, chief investment officer and founder of Universa, a $16 billion hedge fund specializing in risk mitigation against "black swan" events - unpredictable and high-impact drivers of market volatility. Spitznagel's view is not widely held.

  • Salesforce Talks with Informatica Cool Over Price

    (Bloomberg) -- Informatica Inc. said it’s not engaged in takeover talks following reports that discussions with Salesforce Inc. had cooled. Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsChina Is Front and Center of Gold’s Record-Breaking RallyTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasingly Outdated as Bernanke Pitches an Alternative“Altho

  • Alphabet’s cash boom is raising dividend hopes on Wall Street

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. is bringing in so much cash that hopes are rising it will take a page out of the Meta Platforms Inc. playbook and start paying a dividend. Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsChina Is Front and Center of Gold’s Record-Breaking RallyTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasingly Outdated as Bernanke

  • Russia convicts the spokesperson for Facebook owner Meta in a swift trial in absentia

    A court in Russia on Monday convicted the spokesperson of U.S. technology company Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, of justifying terrorism and sentenced him to six years in prison in a swift trial in absentia, Russia's independent news site Mediazona reported. In the same statement, Stone added that “credible calls for violence against Russian civilians” would remain banned.

  • TikTok Lite's reward programme may be suspended in Europe, EU regulators say

    A key feature of TikTok's new app TikTok Lite may be suspended in the European Union on Wednesday if the company does not provide a satisfactory response to regulators' concerns about its impact on users' mental health, the European Commission said on Monday. The EU executive said TikTok has 24 hours to provide a risk assessment report on TikTok Lite or face fines, and until May 3 to provide other requested information. "The Commission has therefore also communicated to TikTok its intention to impose interim measures consisting in the suspension of the TikTok Lite rewards programme in the EU pending the assessment of its safety," the EU watchdog said in a statement.

  • Why the stock market is having 'digestion problems' this earnings season

    After a strong market rally to start 2024, investors haven't been impressed by corporate earnings so far this season, even when they've been solid.

  • Tesla shares tumble on price cuts in run-up to earnings

    The cuts come ahead of its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, with the world's most valuable automaker expected to post its first revenue drop and lowest gross margin in nearly four years, according to LSEG data. Investors are awaiting clarity from CEO Elon Musk on Tesla's strategy after he cut 10% of the company's staff last week and said focusing on autonomous driving was a "blindingly obvious" move. Musk had earlier this month announced an event in August to unveil its "Robotaxi", after a Reuters report on April 5 said Tesla had scrapped its plan to develop its long-awaited affordable EV in favor of robotaxis.

  • Iraq Says Resuming Kurdistan Oil Exports Will ‘Take Some Time’

    (Bloomberg) -- The return of oil exports from Kurdistan to Turkey through a pipeline that’s been shut for more than a year will take longer as negotiations continue with the regional government and oil producers, a Iraqi government spokesman said. Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsChina Is Front and Center of Gold’s Record-Breaking RallyTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and F

  • Travel firm Viking aims for up to $10.8 billion valuation in US IPO

    (Reuters) -Travel firm Viking Holdings said on Monday it is seeking a valuation of up to $10.8 billion in its initial public offering in the United States, as it joins a slew of companies looking to take advantage of a rebound in the capital market. The IPO of roughly 44 million shares will see the company selling 11 million shares and existing shareholders the rest. Viking is targeting a range between $21 and $25 apiece to raise up to $1.1 billion, according to a regulatory filing.

  • Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson pledged $10M for Maui wildfire survivors. They gave much more.

    Lana Vierra misses the swing set at her Lahaina home, which was reduced to ashes in the wildfires that swept through her community last summer. A grandmother of four and a mother of five, Vierra had lived in the home on a corner lot since 1991. In the weeks that followed, she and her adult children applied for and received many different kinds of assistance, including from the People's Fund of Maui, an initiative set up by Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson.