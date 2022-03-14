‘The Bond King’ author on the rise and fall of Bill Gross

Nicknamed “the Bond King” by Fortune Magazine in 2002, Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) founder Bill Gross made both a name and a very profitable empire managing bond funds. At the height of his career, Gross earned over $300 million in net returns and had accumulated almost $500 billion in assets. Then it all came tumbling down.

Gross stepped down from PIMCO following a widely-publicized internal conflict between him and fellow chief executive Mohamed A. El-Erian. More misfortune followed Gross to his new position at Janus Capital Group in 2014, where he received bad publicity for erratic behavior at press conferences and poor returns on bond funds.

“When Mohamed El-Erian left PIMCO, I think Bill took that really personally,” Mary Childs, a correspondent with NPR and author of the newly published "The Bond King" told Yahoo Finance Live in a segment last week. “And I think that was really destabilizing for him. His behavior in the aftermath really felt a bit more like a person going through a divorce and not actually like a professional departure and management transition.”

Bill Gross, co-founder and co-chief investment officer of Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO), adjusts his sunglasses as he arrives to speak at the Morningstar Investment Conference in Chicago, Illinois, June 19, 2014. Gross, who runs the world's largest bond fund, took the stage at the investment conference wearing sunglasses and seeming self-conscious about his image, lacing his speech with references to American World War Two Gen. George Patton, hypnosis and troubled pop star Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Jim Young (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS HEADSHOT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Gross felt betrayed by El-Erian and the rest of the company, she said, which served as the impetus for some of his more impulsive decisions later on. Before this event, however, Gross’ aggressive investment strategies commended respect.

“He really helped to push the interest and kind of the prevalence of investing in mortgage-backed securities,” Childs said. “[PIMCO was] very early to it in the 1980s and very enthusiastic about it. And I think that their abilities in investing in mortgage-backed securities helped to inspire others.”

Gross pioneered a new way of managing bond funds — one that was more active, aggressive, and risky, but also consistently produced greater returns.

“Active, aggressive bond investing was Gross' big innovation,” The Financial Times wrote in 2019. “Historically, insurers and pension funds were the big buyers of bonds. They rarely traded — in fact bonds were typically kept in a vault, and selling meant physically mailing them to the buyer — and enjoyed cordial, clubby relationships with Wall Street. PIMCO, on the other hand, actively traded in and out of positions, expanded assertively into hot new areas like junk bonds and emerging markets, and used its increasing clout to cudgel banks into giving them better bids."

Gross wrote multiple books on investing strategies and the stock market throughout his career and retired from bond management in 2019.

“In my view, the bond market is where rubber meets road,” Childs said. “And in thinking about that, Bill Gross was so foundational to the creation of the bond market as we know and love it today.”