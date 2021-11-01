U.S. markets close in 3 hours 58 minutes

'The Book of Boba Fett' trailer introduces Tatooine's new kingpin

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

The most famous bounty hunter in the Star Wars universe is taking center stage in his own show. Disney+ has offered a taste of what’s in store in The Book of Boba Fett with the first trailer for the series.

Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) is now the crime lord of Tatooine. Fett was presumed dead after falling into the sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi, but he returned in The Mandalorian.

The trailer shows Fett and his partner Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen, also reprising her role from The Mandalorian) ruling over the desert planet's underworld. They attempt to maintain order among criminals, while fending off the threat of a coup. Fett seems more magnanimous than his former boss Jabba the Hutt, who'd have fed someone to one of his creatures over the smallest perceived slight. Fett, however, allows his critics to speak freely.

We'll get to learn more about this new era of crime on Tatooine when The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29th. Meanwhile, season three of The Mandalorian is in production, but it's not clear when that show will return to the streaming service.

