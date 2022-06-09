'The Callisto Protocol' gameplay trailer is as bloody as you'd expect

After a moody first trailer, Striking Distance Studios, a team made up of former Dead Space developers, has released new gameplay footage from its upcoming survival horror title, The Callisto Protocol. Shown off during Summer Game Fest, the clip was captured on current generation hardware, according to host Geoff Keighley. The trailer sees the game's protagonist fight their way through a claustrophobic environment using an arsenal that will be familiar to any Dead Space fan. Their primary weapon maims enemies in much the same way Isaac's Plasma Cutter did Necromorphs. The protagonist also has access to a telekinesis ability that allows them to use the environment to deadly effect.

Striking Distance Studios will release The Callisto Protocol on December 2nd, about two months before EA's Dead Space remake arrives on January 27th, 2023.