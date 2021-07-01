U.S. markets close in 1 hour 52 minutes

The coolest tech for your summer barbecue

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·4 min read

It’s grilling season, and while you might like to do things the old-fashioned way — charcoal, beer, and a group of 4 or 5 people standing around you debating when to flip the burgers — there’s nothing wrong with adding a little high-tech splash to your next outdoor feast.

We’re talking smart thermometers, machines to chill your brews in no time, and a tiny robot that will clean up the mess on the barbecue. These are the coolest tech items for your summer behind the grill.

Cooper Cooler

The Cooper Cooler chills your drinks faster than your average fridge. (Image: Cooper Cooler)
The Cooper Cooler chills your drinks faster than your average fridge. (Image: Cooper Cooler)

So you’ve got your spread set up. Potato salad is ready, chips are out, and you’ve staked out the seat of power next to the cooler. You reach in for a pre-party drink, and realize you not only forgot to get ice, but now all of your drinks are too warm to serve.

That’s where the Cooper Cooler comes in. Priced at $99, the cooler chill cans, juice bottles, and wine bottles, making them cool from 77 degrees to 43 degrees in minutes. It uses ice and water, which it circulates through the system as it rotates your beverage. And according to the company, because the contents of your can or bottle aren’t agitated, they won’t explode when you open them.

Could you probably stand to wait a few extra minutes by putting your drink in the freezer and saving $99? Probably. But then you wouldn’t be able to break out this bad boy the one or two times you remember you own it each year.

Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub

The Weber Smart Grilling Hub lets you check the temperature of your steak while you relax with a drink. (Image: Weber)
The Weber Smart Grilling Hub lets you check the temperature of your steak while you relax with a drink. (Image: Weber)

Okay, the Cooper Cooler is fun and all, but not exactly necessary. The Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub, though, does have some genuine usefulness to it. The app-connected thermometer plugs into a small hub that can transmit alerts about when your steak, chicken, or whatever you're cooking is finished. You can even check out recipes, and get notifications for when it’s time to flip your burgers, meaning you can tell those backseat cooks to take a hike.

The only problem you might run into, especially if you’re cooking on a regular charcoal grill, is where to place the hub while you’re cooking.

The Meater

The Meater is a truly wireless smart thermometer that will guide you through the cooking process so your burgers don&#39;t end up like hockey pucks. (Image: Meater)
The Meater is a truly wireless smart thermometer that will guide you through the cooking process so your burgers don't end up like hockey pucks. (Image: Meater)

Looking for a truly wireless meat thermometer? Then the Meater could be the answer to your prayers. Using a single probe that sticks into your food, the Meater has a wireless range of 33 feet, so you can get alerts while you’re sitting in your favorite chaise lounge. Like the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub, the Meater offers guided booking and recipes, but thanks to its design, you don’t have to deal with the secondary hub.

If 33 feet isn’t far enough for you, there’s an upgraded version called the Meater Plus with a wireless range of up to 165 feet.

Grillbot

Think of the Grillbot as a kind of Roomba for your grill. (Image: Grillbot)
Think of the Grillbot as a kind of Roomba for your grill. (Image: Grillbot)

You’re finished cooking, everyone’s fed, and you just want to relax and chill. But before you do that, you’ve got to clean the grill. Sure, you can take a few minutes to scrape the grates clean and be done with it, or you could set down a Grillbot on your grill, and let it do the work.

Yes, the Grillbot is a $99 robot with replaceable and cleanable brushes that spin and scrape your grill’s grates clean of cooked-on meat and grease. Like the Cooper Cooler, it’s not entirely necessary, but it’s quite a statement piece to pull out at the next barbecue.

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

More from Dan:

