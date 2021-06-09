U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,219.55
    -7.71 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,447.14
    -152.68 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,911.75
    -13.16 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,327.13
    -16.63 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.77
    -0.28 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,891.30
    -3.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    27.92
    +0.18 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2183
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4890
    -0.0390 (-2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4114
    -0.0032 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6240
    +0.1260 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,407.02
    +2,701.52 (+8.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.08
    +75.04 (+8.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.01
    -14.08 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,860.80
    -102.76 (-0.35%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The COVID-19 migration was 'good for the furniture industry': Overstock CEO

Julie Hyman
·Anchor
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The furniture and home decor business boomed in 2020 as people stuck at home spruced up their spaces, or relocated to new spaces entirely. The continuing strength in housing means the growth can continue, says the CEO of Overstock.com. 

"First, we have a workforce trend with people moving to different places in the country. That's good for the furniture industry," Jonathan Johnson told Yahoo Finance Live. 

The COVID-19 pandemic sparked a Great American Migration: More than 7 million households moved counties last year, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of United States Postal Service change-of-address data.

Another future driver of growth will be outside of the home, according to Johnson. "People are extending their living spaces from the four walls of their home to the four corners of their property. We see a lot of patio furniture, outdoor recreational equipment," he said.

Overstock's sales nearly doubled in the first quarter, and while revenue of $660 million is still dwarfed by that of its larger pure-play competitor, Wayfair, it's growing more quickly. (Wayfair's first-quarter revenue rose 49% to $3.5 billion).

"It's not really a question of whether people will be buying furniture and home furnishings. It's where," said Overstock's Johnson. "That is increasingly online. Fifteen months ago, 23% of home furnishings were purchased online. Now it's upwards of 35% or more."

The surge in furniture-buying, though, isn't limited to online retailers. A recent analysis by Placer.ai found that traffic at many furnishing and decor chains held steady in the first few months of the year. Visits were particularly strong for At Home and Floor and Decor, with traffic up 36.5% and 32.1%, respectively, the first four months of 2021, compared to the same period in 2019.

For Overstock, the renewed focus on its retail business follows a period of preoccupation with blockchain investments under eccentric founder and former CEO Patrick Byrne, who sold all of his shares in 2019. Company veteran Johnson, who managed Overstock's blockchain portfolio, Medici Ventures, transferred management of those assets to external firm Pelion Venture Partners earlier this year.

"We think those businesses are in better hands, and as they have exits or financial events, that will be great for Overstock and will help our balance sheet and bottom line," Johnson said.

Among other changes, Johnson has also brought in new executives, including a chief financial officer and chief marketing officer.

Investors have taken notice, with the stock soaring almost 500% since Johnson took over in September 2019.

Peter J. Keith, senior research analyst at Piper Sandler, is one of those who has been impressed, more so after a recent conference and presentation with Overstock's management. "OSTK has made basic changes to better position "the new Overstock". These include: focus on home furnishings, expanding assortment, improving pricing, targeting marketing efforts to core customer (savvy value shopper), automated customer service, improved delivery accuracy. While these changes are basic block and tackling, we believe these simple adjustments can be highly impactful for an extended period," he wrote in a note.

Johnson told Yahoo Finance Live those changes have been measured and deliberate: "We have focused on culture, and what that really means is execution. We've been telling the market what we would do, and we've been performing."

Julie Hyman is the co-anchor of Yahoo Finance Live, weekdays 9am-11am ET. Follow her on Twitter @juleshyman, and read her other stories.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • UPDATE 3-Berkshire leads $750 mln Nubank funding round, values it at $30 bln

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc invested $500 million in Brazil's Nubank, giving the fast-growing fintech a big vote of confidence as it seeks to widen its footprint across Latin America. Nubank, best known as a credit card issuer, also said it raised an additional $250 million from a series of other investors. The new investments give Nubank a $30 billion valuation, up from $25 billion at the time of its previous fundraising round, according to a source familiar with the situation.

  • FOREX-Dollar inches lower as focus turns to upcoming data, ECB meeting

    Both are due Thursday, and investors have adopted a wait-and-see attitude, leaving major currencies mostly range-bound recently. With the ECB, investors will be watching for any clues of an imminent slowdown to its bond buying program. The Bank of Canada on Wednesday left its key interest rate unchanged as expected, and said it would maintain its current policy of quantitative easing.

  • Clover Health shares surge as 'meme stock' rally expands

    Traders had exchanged more than $14 billion worth of Medicare-backed insurance seller Clover Health shares by the close, eclipsing the company's overall stock market value of about $9 billion. Clover Health shares, which closed up 85.8% at $22.15 after earlier hitting a record high of $24.93, had the highest trading volume on U.S. exchanges Tuesday. The "meme stock" phenomenon, which began with video game retailer GameStop Corp in January and spread to cinema operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc in May, has prompted the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to say it was looking into signs of market manipulation.

  • GameStop Taps Amazon Expertise With Picks for CEO, Finance Chief

    Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen addressed shareholders of the videogame company, telling them to "buckle up."

  • Sticky Inflation Fuels Rate-Hike Pressure in Brazil and Mexico

    (Bloomberg) -- Latin America’s top central banks are coming under growing pressure to raise interest rates, as inflation stands way above the target ceiling in Brazil and Mexico.Consumer prices in both countries came in above forecasts in May, showing persistent inflationary shocks even as central bankers expect them to be transitory. Inflation in Brazil was driven up by electricity prices, while in Mexico food and services were the main culprits.The data came ahead of interest rate decisions in

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Riding a Momentum Wave

    Some stocks are quick to grab our attention. These may be companies with the next ‘in’ thing, in society or technology, or they may be stocks that bring a high dividend, or they may be the stocks that have shown strong recent gains. Let’s talk about that last, because following the fast-growing stocks is a strategy that many investors prefer. Call it momentum investing; seeking out the stocks that have built up a head of steam in their recent gains – and are poised to keep going. It’s a financia

  • USD/INR: Rupee Falls for Second Straight Day

    The Indian rupee slipped against the U.S. dollar for the second straight day on Wednesday amid weakness in domestic equity markets, which fell from record highs due to losses in energy and financial stocks.

  • Dogecoin Follows Bitcoin’s Lead, Flips Green

    Dogecoin is following the leader and riding bitcoin’s coattails to gains.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles as Analysts Point to Looming Technical Breakdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin slumped to a two-week low, with analysts pointing to a technical breakdown as well as the recovery of Colonial Pipeline Co.’s ransom as evidence that crypto isn’t beyond government control.The largest token tumbled as much as 9.9% to $31,036, though it recouped some of those losses to trade around $32,363 as of 2:31 p.m. in New York. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index fell as much as 15% before also paring losses by mid-afternoon. Altcoins such as Ether, Litecoin and EOS al

  • I’m 40, and a single, military dad of 2; I have rental income, $100K in retirement savings and expect at least $3K a month in retirement — what am I missing?

    See: The military is giving me retirement and disability pay — but will it be enough to retire at 48? It looks like you’re already well on your way to being comfortable in retirement, what with your rental income, retirement assets and savings. “The biggest thing that struck me was the liquidity,” said Curtis Sheldon, president and lead planner of C.L. Sheldon & Company, a veteran who now specializes in working with transitioning service members.

  • ‘Take this job and shove it’: American workers quit at record levels

    More Americans than ever are quitting their jobs, making it even harder for companies to fill a record number of job openings.

  • This industry saw a 112% rise in job openings since the pandemic — and it’s not leisure and hospitality

    'They would take anybody in off the street and help them learn what they need to know to start.'

  • Stocks Turn Lower, Bonds Hold Gains Ahead of CPI: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks closed lower while bonds held gains as investors braced for a key inflation report that could provide clues on the direction of monetary policy.The S&P 500 ended the session with a 0.2% decline after earlier climbing above its May 7 record closing level. Large banks were among the biggest drags on the index, offset in part by megcap technology and biotech stocks. The 10-year Treasury yield fell below 1.5% after an auction of the notes.Equities have been trading in a ti

  • How would Biden’s tax hikes hit the wealth of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and other billionaires? First, they’d have to die, experts say

    Long before an investigative news outlet sifted through high-profile billionaires’ tax returns to reveal that their income tax bills were a mere fraction of their wealth, Joe Biden — first on the campaign trail and then in the White House — was saying the rich need to pay more taxes. Biden wants to nudge the top income tax rate from 37% to 39.6% and he wants to increase the capital gains rate to 39.6% for millionaires — but what will that do to the super-rich who live off their riches, borrow against their wealth and pull down nominal salaries?

  • Clover Health Roars to Record as Short Sellers Get Burned

    (Bloomberg) -- Clover Health Inc., a health insurer backed by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, was swept up in meme-stock mania on Tuesday, posting a second day of wild gains as retail investors banded together to punish short-sellers betting against the company.Clover rallied 86% to close at $22.15 in New York trading after briefly doubling intraday. The gains erased five months of losses in the stock -- which formed part of a broader selloff in Palihapitiya-backed companies -- in just

  • How to own part of the most valuable sports card ever for just $3

    A 1914 Babe Ruth pre-rookie minor league baseball card valued at $6 million will soon be available for purchase in three-dollar increments. Last week, this exact Babe Ruth card broke the record for the most expensive sports card transaction in history, according to Sports memorabilia investment platform Collectable, and now its anonymous buyer is selling equity in his million-dollar card. The buyer is offering shares of his ultra-rare 1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth card on Collectable for three dollars a share.

  • Billionaires including Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk avoided paying federal income taxes in some years, report says

    Billionaires including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Tesla founder Elon Musk and media titan Michael Bloomberg have avoided paying any federal income tax in some years, according to a report from ProPublica, which cited a trove of Internal Revenue Service data.

  • UPS Has Big New Goals, and Bad News on Shipping Costs

    People see United Parcel Service’s brand as like a “middle-aged man at a bar drinking whiskey,” the logistics company told investors. Making the shift, and other changes, will position UPS to benefit from substantial growth in shipping it believes is on the way, management said at a Wednesday presentation to review its business prospects for the next few years. Shipping small packages to many customers is more complicated than shipping bulk orders to distribution centers.

  • The IRS just paid out 2.8 million surprise tax refunds — will you get one?

    And even more are on the way, thanks to President Biden's COVID rescue package.

  • Bitcoin Jumps Most in 2 Weeks to $36K After El Salvador Passes Currency Law

    The cryptocurrency is up from a low price of about $31,000.