The Cuphead DLC is delayed yet again by the COVID pandemic

Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

In what has become a regular trend throughout 2020, Studio MDHR, makers of the jaw-grindingly difficult platformer, Cuphead, took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that its already-delayed DLC, The Delicious Last Course, has been pushed back even further into 2021.

Originally announce all the way back at E3 2018, The Delicious Last Course was originally slated for release in 2019. However due to production delays, the DLC was pushed to earlier this year — just in time for the COVID-19 pandemic to arrive and sucker punch the American economy into stagnation.

“Rather than compromise on our vision in response to COVID,” Studio MDHR founders Chad and Jared Moldenhauer said in a statement, “we’ve made the difficult decision to push back the release of The Delicious Last Course until we are confident that it will delight the Cuphead community the way we feel it should.” There’s no word yet on when we should expect to actually get our feet wet in the Inkwell Isles.

  • 2 Stocks Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    When a stock starts dropping, investors have to ask two questions. First, why it's dropping? Is something wrong with it? Or is it just facing a storm of circumstance, but is otherwise sound? If the latter, then the second question comes into play. Has this stock hit bottom?When a sound stock hits bottom, that’s a signal for investors to buy in. You can’t go wrong buying low and selling high, but you do have to know when ‘low’ is happening – otherwise you can miss your chance to maximize the profits.Wall Street’s analysts make their reputation by calling stocks right. Lately, some of these analysts have been tapping several apparent down-and-out equities as prime candidates for strong gains. These are stocks that, based on the TipRanks data, fit a profile: each has fallen on hard times during 2020; each has an average upside that starts north of 40%, and each has at least one analyst saying it’s likely to make radical gains in 2021.Benefitfocus (BNFT)We’ll start in the world of benefits management, an important sector that impacts a number of fields. Employers, insurance brokers, health plans, and retail partnerships all offer benefits to consumers of various stripes – and Benefitfocus offers a tech solution to make benefit administration easy. The company offers a software platform specifically designed to handle the HR and data aspects of benefits programs, from enrollment to management.This niche can be a two-edged sword, however. In good times, with benefit programs swinging, everyone will want in – but in bad times, Benefitfocus has found itself unable to regain traction. The company’s stock is down 42% year-to-date, and the third quarter results showed continuing year-over-year losses. Revenue is down 11% yoy, to $63.6 million, with declines across all of the company’s main segments: software revenue, subscription revenue, and platform revenue.At the same time, there were positive developments. Lincoln Financial Group and PayActive joined Benefitfocus as catalog suppliers, and the company held its first open enrollment with the University of Texas system. The company also ended Q3 with $176 million in cash on hand.These quarterly results came as Benefitfocus brought in new management. The company announced Stephen Swad as the new CEO, with his CFO position being filled by Alpana Wegner. In addition, the company announced new hires for the Chief Data Officer and EVP, Product & Engineering positions. These are major moves, that portend a new outlook at the top.Covering this stock for Piper Sandler, 5-star analyst Sean Wieland writes of BNFT: “With new mgmt at the helm, we sense a renewed energy moving the business forward. SaaS offerings are an area of focus, going head first into the B2B2C channel while de-emphasizing the direct to consumer business. Health of this customer base continues to trend above expectations, with a positive benefit fromgig workers, increasing net eligible lives 8.3% y/y to 18.2M. OEP fits into this positive narrative, as mgmt is happy with progress thus far, seeing continued strength as the selling season progresses."Wieland’s bullish outlook is also supported by his Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating and $29 price target, which implies a 132% one-year upside. (To watch Wieland’s track record, click here)Overall, Wall Street appears to be in agreement with Wieland on BNFT. The stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 3 Buy reviews and 1 Hold. Shares are selling for $12.50 and the average price target, at $17.67, suggests room for a 41% upside in the next 12 months. (See BNFT stock analysis on TipRanks)Momo, Inc. (MOMO)Next up is Momo, the Chinese social media mobile app. This company offers customers a free smartphone app for social posting and instant messaging, and monetizes the service through the usual routs of third-party services and paid subscriptions for upgrades.Momo has badly underperformed this year, however, having lost 54% year-to-date. The company’s fiscal third-quarter came in below expectation, with earnings at 30 cents per share and revenues at $3.9 billion. These numbers were down significantly year-over-year, especially the EPS, which showed a 40% yoy drop. Revenue and earnings peaked in 4Q19, as the corona virus started to break out – and its has yet to recover.Like BNFT above, Momo has had management changes in the calendar third quarter. The company brought on board a new Executive Chairman as well as a new CEO. It is hoped that the new blood will bring new energy at the top. The new CEO, Li Wang, previously served as company COO since 2014.Leo Chiang, of Deutsche Bank, acknowledges that Momo is in a tight spot, but believes the company can chart a course out. “Momo app is navigating to focusing on content ecosystem, user engagement and community activity to revitalize middle and long tail users, instead of exploiting top paying cohort, whose spending sentiment has been impaired significantly post pandemic. The process has begun in early August and management expects it to last for 6 months. We believe it could lead to a healthier long-term prosperity for a social app,” Chiang noted.Chiang sets a $25 price target here, indicating a possible 68% upside potential, to go along with his Buy rating. (To watch Chiang’s track record, click here)The analyst consensus here is a Moderate Buy, based on 8 reviews that include 3 Buys and 5 Holds. The stock’s average price target of $21.49 suggests a 45% upside from the current share price of $14.83. (See MOMO stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Biden Tax Plan: Who Gets The Cuts, Who Gets The Hikes

    To flesh out Biden's tax plan, the Tax Policy Center (TPC) analyzed the many separate things that have been said about how tax rules would change.

  • Electric-Car Stocks Fall As China Signals Crackdown; Nikola-GM Doubts Grow

    Electric-car stocks sold off on news of a probe in China, while Nikola failed to assuage investors on a proposed GM partnership.

  • I’m 65, have $500,000 in cash, no ‘impressive’ work résumé and am terrified of investing — can I retire?

    Now the bad news:  – Other than anticipated Social Security (approximately $1,300/month if I wait until full retirement age, $1,200/month if I retire at 65), I have no pension or other income streams. – I don’t have an impressive work résumé that could lead to lucrative employment in retirement. Is there some way I can make $500,000 in savings last, especially given the abysmally low interest rate environment?

  • Shopping for a new car on Black Friday? Beware of this clever car-dealership trick

    Timothy Vogus, a professor at Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management, reveals the 'biggest thing people do wrong' when walking into a showroom.

  • Tesla's upcoming S&P 500 debut fuels 'crazy' trading volume

    Shares in the electric car maker led by CEO Elon Musk rose almost 3% on Wednesday and have now surged 40% since Nov. 16, when it was announced Tesla would join the S&P 500 in December. One of Wall Street's most loved - and hated - stocks, Tesla was already the U.S. stock market's most traded companies by average daily value, but trading has surged in recent sessions, along with Tesla's stock price. Traders bought and sold an average of nearly $26 billion of Tesla shares per session over the five days ending on Tuesday, accounting for almost 8% of all stock traded on U.S. exchanges, according to Refinitiv data.

  • 8 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

    Warren Buffett is scooping up stocks. Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett may be the most popular and successful investor in history, and Berkshire's 13-F is the most anticipated filing on Wall Street each quarter. Here are eight stocks Warren Buffett has been buying.

  • Bank of America Jolts Traders With Flat Bonus Pool in Omen for Wall Street

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp.’s leaders are planning year-end bonuses that break with Wall Street traders’ hopes for hefty raises after a record-setting run.Senior executives are floating plans to keep the bonus pool for sales and trading at last year’s level, despite a 20% jump in revenue during the first nine months of this year, according to people briefed on the talks who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The process is still in an early stage and will go through rounds of negotiation and approvals.The bank’s leadership is weighing rewards against the strains of a pandemic that’s dragged on the consumer division and added expenses. But the restraint already is triggering outrage among staff who expected to be paid handsomely for a banner year. Executives still have time to lobby for larger payouts to top-performing desks, and may indeed wrangle more money, some of the people said. But even then, increases will probably be modest.A company spokesman declined to comment.The tensions inside Bank of America offer a window into conversations likely to unfold in coming weeks across Wall Street, where major banks pay close attention to rivals’ compensation decisions when setting their own payouts. Legions of traders have been hoping to share the spoils from 2020’s wild markets, in which the pandemic and U.S. politics repeatedly set off gushers of client orders.But industry leaders are contending with broader problems, including losses on loans, the possibility that the trading windfall won’t last and the optics of handing out wads of cash to well-paid staff in a time of economic misery.Tempering ExpectationsAmong Wall Street’s chief executive officers, Bank of America’s Brian Moynihan is especially familiar with shifting political winds after rebuilding the company’s battered businesses and reputation in the aftermath of the 2008 crisis. In recent years, he’s publicly embraced stronger environmental, social and governance standards. Now, he’s steering the firm into the ascendancy of a Democratic administration under President-elect Joe Biden.The investment bank’s final bonus decisions will be shaped by how the fourth quarter pans out, the people said. But already, the initial talks are prompting senior managers to temper expectations as they approach year-end meetings with subordinates.In an unusual Sunday briefing, a manager in the fixed-income division informed members of his group that they should prepare for bonuses that are, at best, flat.Until now, the tone on Wall Street had been more optimistic, with some compensation consultants predicting generous raises. Earlier this month, a closely watched survey by Johnson Associates Inc. estimated equity traders could see bonuses jump by about 25%, while bond traders would watch theirs soar 45% or more.Rivals WatchingThe deliberations at Bank of America, one of the industry’s largest employers, will make it easier for rivals to stop far short of such dramatic increases, even if they do grant raises.While Bank of America’s stock-trading operations had a record first quarter, they’ve also experienced bumps this year. In a second-quarter regulatory filing, the bank flagged “weaker trading performance” in the unit’s derivatives business, where people familiar with the matter said it lost more than $100 million on some positions outside the U.S.The division has also seen personnel shake-ups, culminating with the October announcement that longtime stocks chief Fab Gallo would step down and depart.Revenue from the bank’s fixed-income trading division rose almost 22% in the first nine months of the year. The former co-head of that business, Jim DeMare, was promoted in July to lead global sales and trading.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Only these five dividend stocks made the cut in a ‘safer and better’ screen

    In May 2019, two veteran money managers shared their philosophy with MarketWatch readers that investors shouldn’t be overly focused on the highest dividend yields when selecting stocks for income. The original article featured comments from Mike Loewengart, who is now the managing director of investment strategy at E-Trade (which was acquired by Morgan Stanley in October) and Lewis Altfest, president of Altfest Personal Wealth Management, which manages about $1.4 billion for private clients in New York. Loewengart believes that a good approach for income-seeking investors is to focus on total return rather than dividend yield.

  • Legendary investor called this stock market a ‘Real McCoy’ bubble, and now Jeremy Grantham’s fund is trailing the S&P 500 by 14 percentage points

    Jeremy Grantham, co-founder and chief investment strategist at Boston-based money manager Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co., has seen his fund badly trail the broader stock market in 2020.

  • Former executive faces prison time in SC nuclear debacle

    The executive who spent billions of dollars on two South Carolina nuclear plants that never generated a single watt of power is almost certain to spend time in prison. Former SCANA Corp. CEO Kevin Marsh signed a deal Tuesday agreeing to plead guilty to felony fraud charges in federal and state court. In exchange, prosecutors said they agreed with Marsh's lawyers to ask for 18 months to 36 months in prison — all spent in federal custody instead of a state prison, per Marsh's request.

  • GM Vs. Ford: 5 Reasons Why One Is Pulling Ahead On Electric Cars

    General Motors holds the edge over Ford in a comparison of their electric car strategies, Morgan Stanley said.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Pulls the Trigger on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments.These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors.However, there is a but here. The critics point out that there could be a reason for the bargain price tag, whether it be poor fundamentals or overpowering headwinds.So, how are investors supposed to determine which penny stocks are poised to make it big? Following the activity of the investing titans is one strategy.Enter billionaire Steven Cohen. The legendary stock picker, who began his investing career at Gruntal & Co. where he managed proprietary capital for 14 years, founded S.A.C Capital Advisors in 1992. In 2014, his investment operations were converted to Point72 Asset Management, a 1,500-plus person registered investment advising firm. Throughout his career, Cohen has consistently delivered huge returns to clients, giving the Point72 Chairman, CEO and President guru-like status on the Street.Turning to Cohen for inspiration, we took a closer look at three penny stocks Cohen’s Point72 made moves on recently. Using TipRanks’ database to find out what the analyst community has to say, we learned that each ticker boasts Buy ratings and massive upside potential.Cocrystal Pharma (COCP)Working to bring targeted solutions to market, Cocrystal Pharma develops antiviral therapeutics for the treatment of serious or chronic viral diseases including influenza, hepatitis C, gastroenteritis caused by norovirus, as well as COVID-19. Based on the progress of its pipeline and $0.84 share price, some see significant gains in COCP’s future.Cohen is among those that have high hopes for this healthcare name. Pulling the trigger on COCP for the first time, Point72 purchased more than 2.8 million shares. The value of the firm’s new holding comes in at over $2.5 million.Meanwhile, 5-star analyst Raghuram Selvaraju, of H.C. Wainwright, tells clients to focus on COCP’s achievements over the last few months. In August, preclinical animal studies of coronavirus antiviral compounds, which constituted possible development candidates for the company, were published in the medical journal, Science Translational Medicine.It should be noted that as per license agreements with Kansas State University Research Foundation (KSURF), COCP has an exclusive, royalty-bearing right and license to certain antiviral compounds for humans and small molecule inhibitors against coronaviruses, picornaviruses and caliciviruses covered by patent rights controlled by KSURF. According to Selvaraju, the company wants to continue developing these compounds as treatments for coronavirus-related infections.On top of this, last month, Cocrystal released promising in vitro and seven-day toxicity data for its influenza A preclinical lead molecule, CC-42344, which is being evaluated in (IND)-enabling studies as a possible treatment for seasonal and pandemic influenza strain A. Management expects to wrap up the IND-enabling studies and the candidate to enter clinical trials in 2021.Looking more closely at CC-42344, Selvaraju points out that it is a “potent, broad spectrum inhibitor of the influenza replication enzyme targeting the PB2 subunit, and has strong synergistic effects when combined with approved influenza antiviral drugs including Tamiflu (oseltamivir) and Xofluza (baloxavir).” He argues that as recent data demonstrates the drug retained single-digit nanomolar potency against baloxavir-resistant influenza A strain, it could “facilitate demonstration of CC-42344's superiority when seeking FDA approval.”To this end, Selvaraju rates COCP a Buy along with a $4.50 price target. Should this target be met, a 417% upside potential could be in store. (To watch Selvaraju’s track record, click here)Overall, 2 Buys and no Holds or Sells have been assigned in the last three months. Therefore, the analyst consensus is a Moderate Buy. At $4.75, the average price target puts the upside potential at 452%. (See COCP stock analysis on TipRanks)DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)Using its patented and licensed technologies, DiaMedica Therapeutics develops novel recombinant proteins to treat kidney and neurological diseases. Currently going for $4.3 apiece, this name has scored significant praise recently.Also reflecting a new position for Cohen’s firm, Point72 bought up 800,000 shares in the third quarter, with the value of the holding landing at $3.4 million.Writing for Guggenheim, 5-star analyst Etzer Darout points out that company’s lead drug, DM199, a synthetic Kallikrein-1 (KLK1) replacement therapy designed for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and acute ischemic stroke (AIS), is a key component of his bullish thesis. According to the analyst, early clinical data on DM199 in U.S. patients as well as porcine and human urinary-derived KLK1 in Asia serve as “clinical evidence of the role of KLK1 therapy and the potential for DM199 as a potentially differentiated therapy in CKD and stroke.”Going forward, the analyst believes the next clinical milestone for the therapy is proof-of-concept data in three CKD populations: patients with Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy (IgAN), hypertensive African Americans with APOL1 gene mutations (APOL1 HT AAs) and patients with diabetic kidney disease (DKD). That said, the main value driver is IgAN, in Darout’s opinion.“Competitor programs advancing in IgAN have demonstrated improvements in proteinuria with stable eGFR, two key markers of kidney function. However, early clinical experience suggests that DM199 has the potential to improve both eGFR and proteinuria which would be a significant upside case to our assumptions. If DM199 can demonstrate a ~25%-plus decrease in proteinuria and increase in eGFR (which early data suggests is achievable), it would increase our confidence that DM199 could become the standard of care across CKD indications beyond what we currently model,” Darout explained.Looking at the market opportunity, there are roughly 690,000 strokes in the U.S. per year (1.1 million strokes in the EU), of which, 87% are deemed ischemic strokes, says the American Heart Association (AHA). Additionally, in the U.S., 90% of acute ischemic stroke patients receive palliative care.Based on Darout’s estimates, if half of patients on palliative care are treated with DM199, AIS could be a $3-$5 billion opportunity for DMAC in the U.S.It should come as no surprise, then, that Darout stayed with the bulls. In addition to a Buy rating, he left a $16 price target on the stock. Investors could be pocketing a gain of 277%, should this target be met in the twelve months ahead. (To watch Darout’s track record, click here)What do other analysts have to say? 2 Buys and no Holds or Sells add up to a Moderate Buy analyst consensus. Given the $15 average price target, shares could soar 253% in the next year. (See DMAC stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • What a Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen would mean for markets

    What would a Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen mean for stimulus, Fed policy, bank regulation and bitcoin?

  • Tesla Stock Rises Again, Creating Another Problem for Index Funds

    Tesla stock is up for the third consecutive day and the sixth time in the seven trading days after the S&P index committee announced Tesla was going into the S&P 500 in December.

  • Hot IPO Corsair Gaming, IBD Stock Of The Day, Is Flashing Sell Signals

    Corsair Gaming is the IBD Stock Of The Day as the red-hot initial public offering is flashing sell signals. Corsair fell Wednesday after soaring to its seventh record high in as many days.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Dow Makes History, As Tesla, Nio Set Record Highs; Hot IPO Stocks Corsair, Palantir Skyrocket

    Dow Jones futures in were focus early Wednesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed 30,000 for the first time ever.

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 Stocks to Consider Buying (and 1 to Stay Away From)

    In a report on current market conditions – and the strategic view going forward – JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic sees plenty of reasons for optimism. Kolanovic sees that risk has eased in the last few weeks, and taking the usual daily fluctuations into account, markets are likely to see a sustained rally.The biggest news, in Kolanovic’s view, are the positive reports about the rapid development and imminent availability of a COVID-19 vaccine. This is a ‘game-changer,’ allowing investors to “look through the recent surge in COVID-19 cases to the impending end of the pandemic and broader reopening of the economy.”In a close second, as far as market importance is concerned, is the split result of the national election. Kolanovic describes a Biden Presidency combined with increased Republican strength in the House and a continued Republican Senate majority as ‘the best of both worlds.’ A divided government is unlikely to dismantle the pro-business moves taken by the Trump Administration, while Biden is likely to ease the trade war. The result, according to the Kolanovic team, will be “less market volatility, which could drive inflows to risk assets.”To this end, JPM’s stock analysts have been busy scanning the tickers, seeking out those that are likely to win – or lose – in the coming months. Of particular interest, we’ve pulled the TipRanks data on two stocks that the firm predicts will show double-digit growth, and one that JPM says to avoid. Vroom, Inc. (VRM)We’ll start with Vroom, an online retailer in the used vehicle space. In addition to cars, the company also sells spare parts and accessories, and offers insurance, car rentals, and funding for purchases, for US customers only.Vroom is a newcomer in the markets; it IPO’d in June and rose quickly, peaking in on September 1. Since then, the shares have slipped and are now down 22% since their first day’s close. The rise and fall are the result of conflicting tailwinds and headwinds pushing against the stock.On the positive side, Vroom has gained during the general shift to online retail. Also, the company’s focus on used vehicles was beneficial during the pandemic, when customers were nervous or cash-strapped – but in either case, reluctant to lay out large sums for a new car. On the negative side of the ledger, that reluctance to spend slipped over to the used car market, too. Vroom had to contend with low margins while cutting prices to attract sales.Covering the stock for JPM, analyst Rajat Gupta sees the stock’s current state as an opportunity for investors. The bad times are likely temporary, he believes, and this company is set to take off. “Net-net, with near-term expectations now reset and potential for acceleration in both unit growth and gross profit into 2021, we view the setup as favorable in the near to medium term for the stock with little incremental negative catalysts… we believe execution will be key given heavy reliance on third parties for key operational aspects such as reconditioning and logistics,” Gupta wrote.In line with this assessment, Gupta rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $70 price target implies an upside of 91% for the year ahead. (To watch Gupta’s track record, click here)Even after the fall in its share value, Vroom retains a Strong Buy from the analyst consensus. The rating is based on 11 reviews, including 10 Buys and 1 Sell. VRM is selling for $36.81, and its $59.40 average price target suggests it has room for ~61% growth on the one-year horizon. (See VRM stock analysis on TipRanks)Colfax Corporation (CFX)Next up is Colfax, a niche manufacturing company. Colfax produces a range of equipment for the welding, medical device, and air and gas handling markets, ranging from medical equipment for joint reconstruction to welding helmets and cutting torches. While it may sound incongruous, the combination works for Colfax, and the company is experiencing a turnaround from corona crisis losses in 2Q20.The third quarter earnings, at 41 cents per share, showed both good and bad. It was down 32% year over year, but has more than quadrupled sequentially and beat the estimates. Revenues were up 29% sequentially, coming in at $805 million. Management expects to see continued sequential improvements through the remainder of 2020, and predicts full-year earnings in the range of 45 cents to 50 cents per share.Representing JPM, 5-star analyst Stephen Tusa commented, “[We] see the stock as being relatively cheap compared to close peers within the Fab Tech and Med Tech space with significant upside post COVID-19 that does not appear to be entirely realized in the valuation as of yet compared to the peer FY2 expectations. CFX has strong brands and franchises… and an underappreciated productivity opportunity with primary end market bounce back in Fab Tech and demand spikes in Med Tech.”Tusa backs his upbeat comments with an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating and a $52 price target indicating his confidence in a 38% one-year upside. (To watch Tusa’s track record, click here)Overall, Colfax has a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 8 reviews breaking down to 5 Buys, 2 Holds, and 1 Sell. However, the majority expect shares to stay range bound for now, as the current $38.63 average price target indicates. (See CFX stock analysis on TipRanks)Beyond Meat (BYND)Last on today’s list of JPM calls is Beyond Meat, a company that made a lot of waves last year when it raised over $3.8 billion in its IPO. The company offers a vegetarian-based meat substitute, and it markets as more nutritious, better tasting – and more like meat – than competing products. The company was founded back in 2009, and has expanded its lineup of products to include simulated beef, pork, and chicken products.Overall, BYND stock still presents a positive façade. The shares are up 88% year-to-date, and the company registered a net profit in 1Q20, just as the corona crisis started. Since then, however, earnings have turned negative – and even worse, revenues showed a strong sequential drop in Q3. The latest quarterly figures showed $94 million at the top line, down 16% from Q2 and well below the forecast of $133 million, and an EPS loss of 28 cents – far worse than the 3-cent loss predicted. The biggest hit to Beyond Meat came from declines in restaurant business that was only partially redeemed by a 40% surge in grocery sales. The company did announce a partnership with McDonald’s to provide the meat substitute for the fast food giant’s new McPlant menu, but even that announcement was bungled. BYND shares fell sharply when it was rumored that McD’s had developed the meat substitute in-house. While that misconception has been corrected, BYND has only partially bounced back.In short, this company is facing serious headwinds in the near-term, and JPM is advising caution due to “visibility so low and the most recent quarter surprisingly soft.” Ken Goldman, rated 5-stars at TipRanks, writes of BYND, “We are now trying to model a company for which (a) we are not exactly clear why 3Q was so bad (the company’s explanation did not seem to be backed up by meaningful data), and (b) the partnership with McDonald’s could either be a game-changer or a dud.”Goldman’s caution is clear from his Underweight rating (i.e. a Sell), and his $104 price target suggests a 26% downside to the stock. (To watch Goldman’s track record, click here)JPM is not the only firm advising caution here. Beyond Meat’s analyst consensus rating is a Moderate Sell, based on 2 Buys, 7 Holds, and 7 Sells set in recent weeks. The stock is selling for $141.91 and its average price target of $110.71 indicates a probable downside of 22% in the coming year. (See BYND stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dow Jones Falls From Record Highs; Tesla Reverses Amid Recall, While Chinese EV Stocks Li Auto, Nio, Xpeng Tumble

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped from record highs, as Tesla stock briefly skidded on a vehicle recall. Nio dived on a Chinese government investigation.

  • JPMorgan analyst 'skeptical' that Nikola's Badger pick-up truck initiative with GM will proceed

    Nikola (NKLA) shares on Wednesday sank as much as 16%, as several EV startups slumped from their recent rally, and JPMorgan analyst Paul Coster weighed in on the uncertainty surrounding Nikola and General Motors (GM) partnership which has yet to close next month.