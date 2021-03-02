U.S. markets closed

Bill Nye explains disasters in Peacock's 'The End is Nye'

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Bill Nye is heading back to TV. The "Science Guy" will host and produce a new documentary series from Peacock called The End is Nye. The show will see Nye explore disasters, both natural and otherwise, with each episode. He'll explain the science behind them and touch on how humanity can survive and prevent them in the future. It's a setup that feels timely and not all that dissimilar from his previous Netflix series, Bill Nye Saves the World. "Every worldwide catastrophe is abundant with thrills, but also hope and a way forward," Peacock owner NBCUniversal said of The End is Nye.

Brannon Braga, best known for his work on Star Trek: The Next Generation and Voyager will direct and produce the series. The production will reunite Braga with Family Guy and The Orville creator Seth MacFarlane, who will serve as an executive producer on The End is Nye. Besides The Orville, the two worked together on Fox's reboot of Carl Segan's landmark Cosmos series.

Nye has kept busy since his career-defining stint in the 90s as the host of Bill Nye the Science Guy. In addition to his recent Netflix series, he played a role in David Fincher's Mank, a movie about the development of Citizen Kane. No word yet on a release date for The End is Nye, but we'll make sure to share that information once we know.     

