U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,381.50
    -28.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,276.00
    -185.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,009.50
    -102.25 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,044.70
    -15.60 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.21
    +0.23 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.20
    -4.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.20 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1025
    -0.0070 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.50
    -0.17 (-0.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3129
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.0540
    +0.4560 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,430.72
    -299.84 (-0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    916.42
    -7.85 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,345.07
    -40.27 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

The ESA suspends its ExoMars joint mission with Russia

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read
ESA

The ExoMars mission has been suspended. Its future is uncertain at this point in time, as the European Space Agency looks for a way to proceed without the involvement of Russian space agency Roscosmos. The ESA previously announced that it's fully implementing sanctions imposed on Russia by its member states following the country's invasion of Ukraine and that a 2022 launch for the ExoMars rover was looking unlikely. Now, the mission has officially been put on ice after the ESA's ruling council met in Paris to assess the situation.

The ESA said in a statement:

"As an intergovernmental organisation mandated to develop and implement space programmes in full respect with European values, we deeply deplore the human casualties and tragic consequences of the aggression towards Ukraine. While recognising the impact on scientific exploration of space, ESA is fully aligned with the sanctions imposed on Russia by its Member States."

The council has determined that it's impossible to keep cooperating with Roscosmos and has ordered the ESA Director General to take steps to suspend the operation. In addition, the council authorized the Director General to conduct and fast track an industrial study to find options on how the agency can move forward with ExoMars.

ExoMars is a two part mission, and the agencies sent its first spacecraft — the Trace Gas Orbiter — to Martian orbit back in 2016. They were supposed to launch a rover named after scientist Rosalind Franklin this year for the second part of the program after delays causes in part by the COVID-19 pandemic. The ESA was in charge of developing the rover, which was going to use a Russian launch vehicle and lander.

This is just one of the space programs affected by the war in Ukraine. Roscosmos previously pulled out of the Guiana Space Center in retaliation for EU's sanctions and also refused to launch OneWeb internet satellites that were supposed to head to orbit on Soyuz rockets. Dmitry Rogozin, the Director General of Roscosmos, also claimed that the sanctions against Russia could interrupt the operations of the country's spacecraft that's steering the ISS and could cause the station to "fall down into the sea or onto land. Russia stopped supplying the US with rocket engines, as well. At the time, Rogozin said "Let them fly on something else, their broomsticks."

Recommended Stories

  • Rockets Now Hit Near Safe Haven Lviv, Just Miles From Poland

    Alexander Ermochenko via ReutersAround 130 of the more than 1,000 people who were sheltering in a theater in the strategic city of Mariupol when it was struck by Russian forces on Wednesday have been pulled out of the rubble alive, Ukrainian officials say. But even as news of such miraculous survival continues to demonstrate the strength of the Ukrainian population, horror stories overshadow hope. Reports from the port city that stray dogs that normally feed off garbage and other scraps are now

  • Russia loses bid to freeze ban from World Cup qualifying

    Russia’s request to freeze a FIFA ban on its soccer teams ahead of next week’s World Cup qualifying playoffs was denied Friday. FIFA said the Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed the Russian soccer federation’s bid for an urgent interim ruling to freeze the ban pending a full appeal, which could come within weeks. The CAS decision means Russia will not be able to play Poland in World Cup qualifying on Thursday.

  • Impostor poses as Ukraine's Prime Minister in video call with UK defense secretary

    The Right Honorable Ben Wallace suspects Russia was involved in the call.

  • Pope calls Ukraine war a 'perverse abuse of power' for partisan interests

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis, ramping up his implicit criticism of Russia, on Friday called the war in Ukraine a "perverse abuse of power" waged for partisan interests which has condemned defenceless people to violence. The pope has not actually named Russia in his condemnations but he has used phrases such as "unacceptable armed aggression" to get his point across and on Friday spoke of "people defending their land" and escaping bombardments. His latest condemnation came in a message to a Catholic Church conference in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, one of the countries bordering Ukraine that has opened its doors to refugees.

  • Netflix’s live-action ‘Resident Evil’ series premieres July 14th

    The show will be the first live-action TV adaptation of the videogame.

  • Russian central bank keeps key rate at 20%, flags economic contraction

    The central bank board met on rates after raising the key rate from 9.5% on Feb. 28 to 20% to support financial stability when the rouble crashed to record lows as the West imposed sanctions against Russia over its actions in Ukraine. The rate decision was in line with a consensus forecast of analysts polled by Reuters. Annual inflation in Russia accelerated to 12.54% as of March 11, its highest since late 2015, with the weakening rouble sending prices soaring amid unprecedented Western sanctions.

  • 'How dare you?' Ukrainian woman in Brevard responds to Putin's war

    Katya Yergina says Russia's invasion of Ukraine has reignited her feelings of patriotism and defiance.

  • Meghan Markle just gave a rare and exciting update about her summer plans

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced their podcast with Spotify will go ahead this summer, 18 months since they signed a deal with the platform.

  • Daily hotel housekeeping is disappearing in some places, 2 years after pandemic cuts

    Whether it was out of necessity due to staffing shortages, out of respect for social distancing or perhaps just to save money, one of the primary amenities of hotel rooms — daily housekeeping — is disappearing.

  • Cali native Jaden Shackelford will have 50-plus supporters at NCAA Tournament, including this important mentor

    Alabama basketball guard Jaden Shackelford, a California native, will have one of his mentors in the stands watching him in the NCAA Tournament.

  • The Morning After: Our verdict on Apple's Mac Studio

    Today’s tech headlines: Samsung's Galaxy A53 offers 5G, quad cameras and a 120Hz screen for $450, Apple will fix the Studio Display's underperforming webcam, Roomba robot vac update adds Siri voice support and more.

  • Top ex-Kremlin official quits post after condemning Ukraine war

    Arkady Dvorkovich, deputy prime minister from 2012 to 2018, became one of Russia's most senior establishment figures to question the war when he told U.S. media this week that his thoughts were with Ukrainian civilians. His comments prompted a senior ruling party lawmaker to demand that he be fired and to accuse him of being part of a "fifth column" undermining Russia. The 49-year-old had been chairman since 2018 of the Skolkovo Foundation, an innovation and technology hub on the outskirts of Moscow that brands itself as a kind of Russian Silicon Valley.

  • Israel urges Biden admin not to remove IRGC from terror blacklist

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid issued a joint statement on Friday urging the Biden administration not to remove the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps from the U.S. blacklist of foreign terrorist organizations.Why it matters: Bennett and Lapid's statement was unusually strong in its criticism of the Biden administration, calling the proposed move "an insult to the victims."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It reveal

  • Amazon completes its $8.45 billion takeover of MGM

    The James Bond movies, 'RoboCop' and 'The Wizard of Oz' now belong to Amazon.

  • Crowded Republican field lines up to challenge Pritzker, Stratton in Illinois

    The primary election this year is June 28.

  • Bolshoi ballerina Olga Smirnova quits after denouncing Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Bolshoi ballerina Olga Smirnova quits after denouncing Russian invasion of Ukraine

  • Buildings in flames, soldiers on guard in Ukraine

    On Day 22 of Russia's war on Ukraine, more bombs fell, buildings collapsed and thousands of terrified residents continued to flee when they could from their besieged cities. (March 17)

  • Elon Musk Prepares His Fight to End Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    Billionaire Tesla CEO offers to end Russian invasion of Ukraine with a fight between him and the Russian president.

  • Bolshoi ballerina leaves Russia after condemning Ukraine invasion

    Prima ballerina Olga Smirnova, one of the leading stars of Russia's celebrated Bolshoi Ballet, has left the country and joined the Dutch National Ballet, the company announced Wednesday.Why it matters: Smirnova's decision to quit the Bolshoi makes her one of the most significant cultural figures to leave the country following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, per the New York Times.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Most of the other dancers who hav

  • 'Fed-up' Biden wants Xi Jinping to disavow Russia's Ukraine invasion

    The Friday call between Biden and Xi is a high-stakes moment and an indication of U.S. leverage — or lack thereof — with China.