U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,170.42
    +45.76 (+1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,035.99
    +305.10 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,038.76
    +180.92 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,257.07
    +9.35 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.32
    +0.17 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.00
    +27.70 (+1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    25.91
    +0.39 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1977
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5300
    -0.1080 (-6.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3781
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7180
    -0.2090 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,454.99
    +1,204.86 (+1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,396.53
    +15.58 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,983.50
    +43.92 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,642.69
    +21.70 (+0.07%)
     

Disney's latest MCU series accounted for 495 million minutes of streaming in one week

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

We already knew The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been a success for Disney+, with Marvel sharing back in March that it had the best debut of any original series on the platform. But now Nielsen has some numbers to put the show's performance in context. According to the firm (via Entertainment Weekly), the series racked up 495 million minutes of viewing time when its premiere episode came out the week of March 15th. To put that number in perspective, Disney+ subscribers ended up watching 434 million minutes of WandaVision in its first week. As the biggest Disney+ debut yet, it also outdid both the season one and two premieres of The Mandalorian.

The only original to beat The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was Netflix’s Ginny and Georgia with 540 million minutes viewed that same week. That might seem like a knock against Marvel’s latest live-action series, but the numbers The Falcon and the Winter Soldier put are more impressive when you consider that Netflix has twice as many subscribers as Disney+ and released the entire season of Ginny and Georgia all at once. With more people signing up for the service every quarter and more Marvel content like Black Widow and Loki coming later this year, you can expect it won’t take long for Disney to beat its own record. 

