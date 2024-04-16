The Fed's deadline for rate cuts this year is sooner than you think: Morning Brief

Brett LoGiurato
·Front Page Editor
3 min read
19

This is The Takeaway from today's Morning Brief, which you can sign up to receive in your inbox every morning along with:

  • The chart of the day

  • What we're watching

  • What we're reading

  • Economic data releases and earnings

Investors hoping for a handful of rate cuts this year haven't seen things go according to plan so far.

The new consensus, as neatly as the folks at CME Group can measure it, is that the first cut will come at the Fed's September meeting.

Last week furnished more evidence of a frustrating reality: Inflation is sticking around. The Consumer Price Index showed a surprise jump in prices in March, rising 3.5% year over year, sending shockwaves through the stock market.

Now that the dust has settled, investors have once again shifted their expectations. In addition to questions of "when" and "how many" cuts, the "if" question is now being asked as some analysts are saying we won't get any rate cuts at all.

But there's another wrinkle here.

We may be entering a reality in which the Fed has an unofficial deadline for any action: July. One reason for that is based on data. The other is all vibes.

On the data-based front, simply put, many of last year's coolest CPI readings came in the second half of the year. Those data points are currently helping hold down year-over-year inflation — for instance, October's completely flat growth. And though inflation's path is uncertain, three months of hotter-than-expected inflation isn't exactly a welcome trend. Right now, analysts at Deutsche Bank expect 0.3% month-over-month CPI growth in April and May.

The second issue is much thornier but related: As you may have heard, there's a presidential election this November.

It's not unprecedented for the Fed to make rate moves in election years — even in the final meeting before Election Day. In September 2004, for instance, the Alan Greenspan-led central bank raised rates by 0.25% as part of a hiking campaign after the economy had recovered from the dot-com bubble recession. In October 2008 — in one emergency meeting and one scheduled — the Ben Bernanke-led Fed cut rates, perhaps for obvious reasons.

The Fed's mission hasn't changed over the past 15 to 20 years. American politics have.

Key figures of both political parties are trying to nudge the Fed in different directions. One side is certainly louder than the other.

But a Jerome Powell-chaired Fed is not about to go out of its way to give even a hint of an appearance that it is putting its foot on the scale for either of the candidates.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Our colleagues Ben Werschkul and Jennifer Schonberger have done a great job of highlighting the unique challenges Powell faces. He is navigating a reality in which the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, the man who originally appointed him to his post, now views him as a chief foe. Meanwhile, Democrats, who have largely come to view Powell as a steady hand at the wheel, are increasingly growing impatient.

Wall Street analysts have started to recalibrate their expectations too. Bank of America economists now expect one cut this year in December. They did, however, throw out an alternate scenario, positing that analysts "may be underestimating the desire of the core of the committee to start cutting." The result would be a cut in June — followed by a long hold.

"Many on the Fed, including Chair Powell, believe that policy rates are in restrictive territory. Indeed, most monetary policy rules would also suggest Fed policy is too tight," the BoFA economists wrote. "Therefore, the core of the committee may still see a path to an earlier cut in order to make policy slightly less restrictive."

That would meet the July deadline.

morning brief image
morning brief image

Click here for political news related to business and money policies that will shape tomorrow's stock prices.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Selloff Goes Global as US Yields Near 5%: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff on Wall Street went global as investors grappled with the threat of higher-for-longer interest rates, China’s sluggish economy and an Israeli counter-strike. Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseTesla Executive Baglino Leaves as Musk Loses Another Top DeputyIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out

  • Biden hopes to make Trump's tax plans into a political liability

    Donald Trump’s tax plans have already proven a hit with billionaires. What Joe Biden is hoping is that those same plans will be politically toxic in the swing states that will decide the election this fall.

  • Where Biden's billions in chipmaking money have gone — and what could be next

    President Joe Biden has spent $23 billion of the $39 billion he has to spur chipmaking in the US, spreading it to companies that plan new activities in several states.

  • UnitedHealth takes $872 million hit to profit from Change Healthcare hack

    The disruptions are expected to impact profit by as much as $1.35 per share this year, the company said in a statement. Health insurers had to relax or remove prior authorization processes for some claims following the hack, stoking concerns of an increase in costs. UnitedHealth has so far provided advance funding worth more than $6 billion to certain healthcare providers, and while several major of its major services have resumed operations, there are many more that continue to reel from the impact of the outage.

  • J&J beats first-quarter profit estimates on cancer drugs strength

    Johnson & Johnson reported a first-quarter profit above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, helped by strong sales of its cancer drugs including top-selling blood cancer treatment Darzalex.

  • Chip Startup Rivos Raises More Than $250 Million to Tap AI Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Silicon Valley chip developer Rivos Inc. raised more than $250 million as it works toward bringing out its first product, underscoring the push for new hardware to meet the needs of artificial intelligence.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseTesla Executive Baglino Leaves as Musk Loses Another Top D

  • Tesla's global job cuts include leading markets US, China

    Tesla's global job cuts include reducing staff in the U.S. and China, the automakers' two biggest markets, across sales, tech, and engineering, five sources briefed on the matter said. CEO Elon Musk on Monday told staff in an internal memo seen by Reuters that the company is laying off more than 10% of its global workforce, as it grapples with falling sales and an intensifying price war for electric vehicles. Several U.S.-based service centres saw heavy layoffs effective immediately, primarily of sales staff and technicians, one source said.

  • Jetsons-like travel in air taxis is 'as close as we've seen,' Joby's chief product officer says

    With backing from companies like Delta, United, and Boeing, air taxi startups say they plan to launch commercial flights by 2025. Will battery-powered Ubers in the sky be the norm?

  • Retail sales topped Wall Street estimates in March

    The March retail sales report provides a look at the health of the consumer as economists debate whether the US economy can remain resilient despite the high interest rate environment.

  • Warren Buffett Could Have Bought Any of 378 S&P 500 Companies With $74 Billion. Instead, He Piled It All Into 1 Beloved Stock

    This is the only stock the Oracle of Omaha has purchased for 22 consecutive quarters, dating back to the midpoint of 2018.