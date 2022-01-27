U.S. markets open in 4 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,341.00
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,024.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,181.25
    +22.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,964.40
    -8.30 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.54
    +0.19 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.60
    -14.10 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    23.37
    -0.44 (-1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1197
    -0.0048 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.76
    -0.40 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3423
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1200
    +0.4600 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,598.39
    -1,150.25 (-3.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    834.41
    -21.40 (-2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,504.08
    +34.30 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     

Fed’s inflation policy walks 'tightrope' between 2 constituencies: Morning Brief

Javier E. David
·Editor focused on markets and the economy
·8 min read
Fed’s inflation policy walks 'tightrope' between 2 constituencies: Morning Brief

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Thursday, January 27, 2022

Fed is walking a 'tightrope' between Wall Street and Main Street

The Federal Reserve, which is poised to begin hiking interest rates as early as next month, is stuck between the proverbial rock and a hard place.

In fact, one could argue that the central bank has at least a few different hard places to avoid crashing into — but two in particular stand out.

In rendering Wednesday’s closely-watched policy decision, the Fed didn’t yield any new surprises, but it strongly hinted at a March rate hike that would be the first of (at least) a few this year.

That was enough for jittery investors to send battered Wall Street benchmarks on a fleeting rally, after a rocky start to 2022 that dragged technology stocks (and briefly, the S&P 500) into correction territory. It was a reminder that the Fed is beholden to a key constituency known as Wall Street, and he’s now duty bound to keep the markets happy.

“We think the market [has] gotten ahead of itself both from a valuation standpoint and from a speculative standpoint,” Jim Polk, head of equity investments at Homestead Funds, wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday.

“While some stocks are down significantly over the past year ... we think there could be more to come, particularly in the high-flying names. There doesn’t feel like capitulation yet in the market. This is a very dynamic situation with the ‘Fed put,’ which has had investors taking greater and greater risk is being called into question,” he added.

That “put” — i.e. the market’s expectations that the Fed will ride to the rescue with excess liquidity whenever things get hairy — figures prominently in the central bank’s response to spiking inflation.

The Fed is being forced to thread the needle between two competing camps: Wall Street, which has become “quite spoiled” by easy money and clearly doesn’t want the punch bowl snatched away; and a Main Street that’s become hobbled by rising prices, a byproduct of the Fed’s easy money.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell himself suggested that rate hikes were subject to force multipliers like growth and COVID-19, telling reporters in the press conference that monetary policy would have to be “nimble” going forward, as Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung wrote on Wednesday.

But Powell knocked markets back into a tailspin when he suggested there was “quite a bit of room” to hike rates. That particular remark underscored the delicate balancing act the Fed must maintain as it navigates the hard places of the pandemic, growth, inflation, and a very skittish investor class.

"Chairman Powell has to walk a tightrope – he needs to communicate that the Fed is 100% committed to bringing inflation back down to 2%, while not causing a recession or stock market crash by tightening monetary policy too quickly," noted Chris Zaccarelli, CIO for Independent Advisor Alliance.

Meanwhile, the pandemic's fallout has made the Fed increasingly accountable to a second critical constituency, and that’s the voting public. Earlier this month, the Morning Brief wrote how soaring prices have joined both the Fed Chair and President Joe Biden at the hip, and with good reason.

Consumers are undoubtedly feeling the pinch of inflation that's outstripping pandemic-era pay hikes. Currently, predictive markets and mainstream polls are predicting a washout for Biden and his party in November’s midterm elections, a response to implacably higher prices. 

Evidence of the public’s growing dissatisfaction is showing up everywhere — in polling data, consumer sentiment gauges and general news coverage — all of which reflect how radioactive the issue has become politically as hardships mount.

Yelp customer reviews are reflecting how consumers are mentioning price increases at small business operations that hit a 5-year peak in the fourth quarter, Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Semenova reported on Wednesday. That data dovetailed with Gallup poll data that found that two-thirds of respondents said the economy is getting worse, Bloomberg reported, and cited high prices as a source of pain.

“We're at full employment [in Arizona] right now ... but prices have gone up for gasoline, ground beef, milk, eggs, nearly everything,” Senator Mark Kelly told Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita last week. “These rising costs are really hurting Arizona families and families across the country.”

Because inflation — the likes of which haven’t been seen in decades — is being felt by just about everyone at all levels, it’s become a very acute political risk.

Price pressures have placed Fed policy squarely at the center of a political hurricane, and will polarize decisions in ways the central bank hasn’t had to contend with in quite some time — regardless of what investors think.

By Javier E. David, editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him at @Teflongeek

Editor's note: We want your feedback. Please take this quick survey to let us know if we should launch another newsletter. If the answer is yes, what type of content should the newsletter include?

What to watch today

Economy

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Initial jobless claims, Jan. 22 (265,000 expected, 286,000 during prior week)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Continuing claims, week ended Jan. 15 (1.655 million expected, 1.635 million during prior week)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Durable goods orders, December preliminary (-0.6% expected, 2.6% in November)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Durable goods orders excluding transportation, December preliminary (0.3% expected, 2.6% in November)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft (0.4% expected, 0.0% in November)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Non-defense capital goods shipments excluding aircraft (0.5% expected, 0.3% in November)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: GDP annualized, quarter-over-quarter, 4Q first estimate (5.5% expected, 2.3% in 3Q)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: GDP price index, quarter-over-quarter, 4Q first estimate (6.0% expected, 6.0% in 3Q)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Personal consumption, 4Q first estimate (3.4% expected, 2.0% in 3Q)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Core PCE, quarter-over-quarter, 4Q first estimate (4.9% expected, 4.6% in 3Q)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: Pending home sales, year-over-year, December (-4.0% expected, 0.2% in November)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: Pending home sales, month-over-month, December (-0.4% expected, -2.2% in November)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Activity Index, January (21, expected, 24 in December)

Earnings

Pre-market

  • Dow Inc. (DOW) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $2.01 per share on revenue of $14.30 billion

  • Southwest Airlines (LUV) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share on revenue of $5.06 billion

  • Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share on revenue of $28.47 billion

  • Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $0.73 per share on revenue of $29.63 billion

  • T Rowe Price Group (TROW) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $3.16 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion

  • Danaher Corp. (DHR) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $2.54 per share on revenue of $7.94 billion

  • Tractor Supply Corp. (TSCO) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.86 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion

  • Sherwin-Williams (SHW) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.4 per share on revenue of $4.76 billion

  • McDonald's (MCD) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $2.34 per share on revenue of $6.02 billion

  • Blackstone (BX) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion

  • McCormick & Co. (MKC) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion

  • Alaska Air Group (ALK) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion

  • HCA Healthcare (HCA) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $4.49 per share on revenue of $4.82 billion

  • JetBlue Airways (JBLU) is expected to report an adjusted loss of $0.39 per share on revenue of $15.36 billion

  • Altria Group (MO) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share on revenue of $5.03 billion

  • Western Digital Corp. (WDC) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $2.13 per share on revenue of $4.82 billion

  • Nucor Corp. (NUE) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $7.83 per share on revenue of $10.42 billion

Post-market

  • Mastercard (MA) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $2.21 per share on revenue of $5.17 billion

  • Apple (AAPL) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.90 per share on revenue of $119.05 billion

  • Robinhood (HOOD) is expected to report adjusted losses of $0.34 per share on revenue of $370.92 billion

  • Visa (V) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share on revenue of $6.80 billion

  • United States Steel Corp. (X) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $4.41 per share on revenue of $5.42 billion

  • Mondelez International (MDLZ) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $0.73 per share on revenue of $7.59 billion

Top News

European stock markets slump after Fed holds rates at near zero [Yahoo Finance UK]

Facebook's cryptocurrency venture to wind down and sell tech assets: WSJ [Reuters]

Ackman's Pershing Square takes new position in Netflix [Reuters]

Tesla beats estimates on 4Q earnings but cites supply chain challenges in outlook [Yahoo Finance]

Yahoo Finance Highlights

Ford CEO admires two electric vehicle makers

Retail stock trading slower but still above pre-pandemic levels: Study

McDonald's jumps into menu hack trend with four new limited time pairings

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • Apple Reports Earnings Today. Here’s What to Expect.

    If there was ever a time when the stock market really needed Apple to crush the numbers, this is it. Once again, the story will be dominated by the strength of iPhone demand.

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • Why Palantir Stock Rose Before Turning Negative Today

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) had a roller-coaster session on the stock market Wednesday. Wednesday morning, Palantir announced that it has tapped a new executive to head its efforts in the sprawling Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. This is Philippe Mathieu, who will serve as the regional president for the company.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Great Long-Term Picks, Say Analysts

    The stock market is a game for the long haul. As Warren Buffett has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for ten minutes.” Buffett would probably argue that investors should stick to their guns despite the correction we’re seeing today. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. Yes, we have market headwinds right now – but the long-term trend has been bullish,

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • Exclusive-Tencent plans to take U.S.-listed streaming firm DouYu private -sources

    Tencent Holdings Ltd plans to take DouYu International Holdings Ltd private amid disagreements over strategy among executives at the Chinese videogame streaming firm, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. Tencent, the biggest shareholder in Nasdaq-listed DouYu with a 37% stake, wants to team up with at least one private equity firm for the deal and is currently talking to investment banks, they said. The company has been debating its business strategy after Tencent's plans to merge it with bigger rival Huya Inc were blocked by regulators in July last year on antitrust grounds.

  • When Cathie Wood Loses, He Wins, and It Started With a Tweet

    (Bloomberg) -- The stray tweet stood out: Why not start a fund to bet against Cathie Wood, the star investor who’s been stumbling so hard?Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years Away“Holy crap, that’s a grea

  • Analysts Cut Alibaba Price Target Ahead Of Quarterly Results; Remain Bullish

    Analysts cut their price targets on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) ahead of its quarterly results. However, they continue to see double-digit upside in the stock. Stifel analyst Scott Devitt lowered the price target on Alibaba to $150 from $170 (28% upside) and reiterated a Buy rating. The re-rating follows the previewed results for his China e-commerce coverage ahead of the December quarter reports from the group. Devitt lowered his current-quarter revenue growth estimate to 12.1% from

  • AT&T Stock 2022 Rally Fizzles Amid Questions Over Discovery Deal

    The telecom giant beat fourth-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. AT&T stock, which has rallied in 2022, reversed down on the news.

  • Why Gatos Silver Stock Lost 64% of Its Value at the Open Today

    The precious-metals miner provided an update on reserves at its main mine, and it was not a pleasant read.

  • Is Investing in Meta Platforms (FB) Still Worth the Price?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. In its letter, the fund said that the recent quarter was particularly tough in terms of market performance for most digital economy stocks and for its focused strategy, where its portfolio declined -12.3%. […]

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • Chip Gear Maker Lam Research Posts Mixed Results, Gives Weak Outlook

    Semiconductor equipment maker Lam Research reported December-quarter results that edged views on earnings but missed on sales.

  • Why Nano Dimension Stock Soared and Then Fell Today

    Stocks saw volatile swings again today, but Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) still managed to close out the day's session in the green. The stock had been up by as much as 12.8% in the daily session, but the Federal Reserve's confirmation that it would soon be raising interest rates to help curb inflation prompted pullbacks across the market. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index had been trending toward a big positive close, but it slipped and ended the day roughly flat after investors digested the news from the Fed.

  • Microsoft Azure is ‘gaining some ground on Amazon,’ strategist says

    Synovus Senior Portfolio Manager Dan Morgan joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Microsoft earnings.

  • Apple’s Q1 Numbers Should Be Fine — But the Stock Is Still Not a Buy, Warns Goldman Sachs

    Less than 24 hours from now -- Thursday, after close of trading -- tech giant Apple (AAPL) will report its earnings for fiscal Q1 2022. Many analysts on Wall Street are optimistic, predicting Apple will report year-over-year sales growth of 6.5%, and 12.5% better earnings that it reported a year ago. For its part, Goldman Sachs thinks those analysts are probably right about the earnings growth -- and maybe even a bit conservative. But Goldman Sachs' Rod Hall still doesn't think you should buy Ap