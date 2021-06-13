U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,247.44
    +8.26 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,479.60
    +13.40 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,069.42
    +49.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,335.81
    +24.40 (+1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.78
    -0.13 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.50
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    28.05
    -0.10 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2112
    -0.0065 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4620
    +0.0030 (+0.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4107
    -0.0069 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6050
    +0.2570 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,888.54
    +2,914.53 (+8.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.19
    -17.62 (-1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,134.06
    +45.88 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,948.73
    -9.87 (-0.03%)
     

The first six 'Final Fantasy' games are getting 'pixel perfect' remakes

Mat Smith
·Bureau Chief, UK
·1 min read

While this isn't quite the same attention paid to more recent Final Fantasy remakes, Square Enix is giving the first six games in the RPG series a 'pixel remaster' treatment. At the company's E3 presentation, it announced that these pixel-perfect editions would land on mobile platforms and Steam. Other details, however, were scarce. 

This should help set expectations: this isn't another FFVII Remake. Games like Final Fantasy VI could benefit from a refreshed edition — its Steam iteration (and 'updated' graphics) was not entirely well-received.

Faithful reproductions could be well received, especially when smartphones can easily run games originally made decades earlier — and introducing them to new generations that might not have played them. (And don't tell anyone, but I never finished Final Fantasy II. This might be my chance.)

Recommended Stories