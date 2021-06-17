U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,221.86
    -1.84 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,823.45
    -210.22 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,161.35
    +121.67 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.46
    -27.23 (-1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.96
    -1.19 (-1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.40
    -87.00 (-4.67%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    -1.80 (-6.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1909
    -0.0091 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5110
    -0.0580 (-3.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3925
    -0.0062 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2700
    -0.3430 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,777.30
    -810.95 (-2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    938.10
    -31.78 (-3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.43
    -31.52 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,018.33
    -272.68 (-0.93%)
     

‘The future of work has completely shifted’: Why Microsoft has partnered with Headspace

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Microsoft is bringing Headspace to its Viva Insights app withint Teams to make working from home less stressful. (Image: Getty)
Microsoft is bringing Headspace to its Viva Insights app withint Teams to make working from home less stressful. (Image: Getty)

Microsoft (MSFT) is bringing meditation and mindfulness app Headspace to its Teams platform. The move aims to combat the seeming collapse between working life and home life and increased burnout that has resulted from the new, post-pandemic work-from-home environment.

“The future of work has completely shifted, and the direction and signal from all of our customers from the industry, from the market, and from all of the employees out there is that hybrid work and remote work is here to stay,” explained Kamal Janardhan, GM of Microsoft Viva Insights.

“And while people love the flexibility, they need some of the cognitive structures or the variation that they got from commuting or going to work that are completely lost.”

To help combat the loss of things like commuting and walking to grab lunch that help break up the day and give employees the opportunity to mentally prepare for work or get ready to head home, Microsoft introduced its Viva app as part of Teams in February.

Now the company is adding guided meditations and mindfulness exercises from Headspace to provide workers with the ability to clear their, well, heads while working from home. The idea is that the new tools will help employees who have switched to a permanent work-from-home or hybrid working environment stave off burnout.

Teams users with Viva Insights will soon be able to access meditations and mindfulness exercises to help deal with the stress of working from home. (Image: Microsoft)
Teams users with Viva Insights will soon be able to access meditations and mindfulness exercises to help deal with the stress of working from home. (Image: Microsoft)

“With modern work, you took a bunch of people, you put them in cages and then you're like ‘Why are they stressed out?’ And of course they're stressed out because we are not remembering to get up, walk around, listen to music, interact in a more human way,” explained Janardhan. “And the pandemic, while it allows us to be at home, it's just exacerbated that part of it.”

According to a survey of 5,000 workers across 21 industries in the U.S. and four other countries conducted by Headspace, the number of employees experiencing burnout has increased by 10% year-over-year from 42% in 2020.

Burnout is recognized by the World Health Organization as an occupational phenomenon characterized by “feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion; increased mental distance from one’s job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one's job; and reduced professional efficacy.”

“It's everything from folks leaving [their jobs], because they're burned out at work due to not being able to find that balance, as well as people being away from work, whether they're taking sick days or not able to show up with their best self at work,” explained Headspace’s chief product and content officer Sam Rogoway.

“It's pretty encompassing, but at its core, it's stress, anxiety, hard to find focus and then hard to find separation in order to find that balance between your workday and your personal life.”

While the likes of Goldman Sachs (GS) CEO David Solomon and JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon have summoned bankers back to the office, Microsoft has been one of the main companies leading the charge when it comes to embracing the new work-from-home and hybrid work environments.

In May, the company released its Hybrid Work playbook and Hybrid Flexible Work guide, which provides a blueprint for how it set up its own hybrid work environment.

"If you're a leader, and you just think this is going back to the physical office, you are missing the point,” Jared Spataro, senior vice president of Microsoft 365, told Yahoo Finance, “you're missing the big opportunity."

Microsoft is also adding a Quiet Time feature to Viva Insights that lets you full disconnect outside of office hours. (Image: Microsoft)
Microsoft is also adding a Quiet Time feature to Viva Insights that lets you full disconnect outside of office hours. (Image: Microsoft)

So how do the Headspace features in Viva Insights work? According to Rogoway, they provide mindfulness and meditative activities to start your day and end your day. Microsoft will also soon introduce a focus mode with music from Headspace that it says will help you to stay on task.

Outside of Headspace, Microsoft will also roll out the ability for managers to create quiet time settings, which will silence notifications in Teams and Outlook outside of office hours. The idea is to ensure that you’re not messaging coworkers at all hours of the night, or getting those notifications you feel obligated to respond to.

Because let’s face it, everyone deserves to veg out after work, regardless of whether you’re in the office or not.

“The new normal can leave you feeling anxious, isolated, and more stressed out, and without a routine, it's really easy to blur your workspace in your personal space, and working from home means that no one specifically is going to create that routine for you,” Rogoway said.

“Having a routine in place that includes personal well being, provides some structure to your day that actually engenders balance between your work life and your everything else life.”

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

More from Dan:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Is Turning Into A Hedge Fund Hotel

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • Facebook isn't making a dent in Amazon’s business yet, says Mark Zuckerberg

    Facebook Shops make it easy for businesses to set up a single online store for customers to access on both its core platform and Instagram.

  • TikTok owner ByteDance’s rapid growth, Nadella joins Microsoft board, Gates-backed vaccine fails

    Julie Hyman breaks down Thursday's business headlines, including: TikTok's parent company ByteDance experiencing rapid growth as the platform maintained 1.9 billion monthly active users, the U.S. DOJ filing a lawsuit against Aon to stop its $30 billion purchase of Willis Tower Watson, CureVac's Covid vaccine failing a critical-late stage study that saw a 47% effective rate, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella being named chairman of the board replacing John Thompson

  • Some Commodities Have Now Wiped Out All of Their 2021 Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- For all the talk of a commodities boom, some markets have now wiped out gains for the year and several more are close to doing so.Soybean futures have erased their 2021 advance, sliding more than 20% from an eight-year high reached in May. Corn and wheat have also tumbled from multiyear highs. Other commodities that saw big rallies evaporate include platinum, while once-surging nickel, sugar, cotton and even lumber have stumbled recently.The fact that some commodities markets are

  • Why the U.S. dollar is soaring — and what’s next — after Fed’s change in tone

    The U.S. dollar is on fire, surging higher after the Federal Reserve signaled a more hawkish tone at its June policy meeting and appeared to spur a rethink of the currency's path in 2021.

  • Terry Godlove Converts Stunning Vintage Lenses to New Camera Mounts

    For more stories like this, subscribe to The Phoblographer. “There are lots of readily available adapters—but I find they offer no advantage over a standard helicoid and mounting plate”, says Terry F. Godlove. A professor of philosophy and religion at Hofstra University, Terry loves tinkering around with vintage lenses, to makes their mounts compatible with modern mirrorless cameras.

  • India rupee sees biggest daily fall in over 2 months on hawkish Fed

    The Indian rupee saw its biggest single-day fall in more than two months on Thursday while bond yields rose as the U.S. Federal Reserve stunned investors by signalling it might raise interest rates as early as 2023, faster than assumed. India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 3 basis points at 6.02% but most other bond yields rose 3-4 basis points tracking the U.S. benchmark bond yield which jumped 7.5 basis points. "Forward guidance from the Fed proved to be more hawkish than what the market expected," Eugene Leow, strategist at DBS wrote in a note.

  • NASCAR Driver to Be Paid Entirely in Crypto in Voyager Sponsorship Deal

    Voyager Digital is sponsoring Landon Cassill in a 19-race deal. He’ll be paid in a portfolio led by litecoin.

  • Mets get good initial Jacob deGrom news, but will send him for second opinion

    Mets ace Jacob deGrom left Wednesday's game against the Cubs after three innings due to right shoulder soreness.

  • Worried you might outlive your savings? Try these 6 strategies

    Retirement may mark the end of full-time work—but that doesn’t mean we should stop working on our finances. My contention: Working part time in retirement is not only a great way to bolster our retirement finances, but for some folks it may also be the key to a happier retirement, because it delivers the sense of purpose they need. Working a day or two each week may not be as appealing or even possible later in retirement, but it could be a smart strategy during our initial retirement years.

  • These Dems Want a $15 Wage. Guess What Their Interns Make.

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast/Photos via GettyA $15 minimum wage is now one of the most mainstream policy platforms among Democrats in Congress. In the House this year, 198 of 220 Democrats signed on to legislation to raise the minimum wage, as did 37 of 50 Democrats in the Senate.But if you’re an intern for any one of these Democratic lawmakers, odds are you’re making far less than $15 an hour.The Daily Beast examined wages during the third quarter of 2020 in the offices of

  • U.S. workers quit jobs at record levels: Study

    Yahoo Finance’s Denitsa Tsekova breaks down why U.S. workers are quitting their jobs at record levels amid the pandemic.

  • Why US restaurant industry is facing a hiring crunch as Covid restrictions end

    Owners cite capacity restrictions and other issues in attracting employees, writes John Bowden

  • From Astronomy to Fashion: Here’s How Much These 10 Unpopular American Jobs Pay

    What did you want to be when you were younger? Perhaps you said "a police officer" or "a doctor." There are certain jobs lots of people aspire to have, and the real-world numbers reflect that. For...

  • 10 Job Skills Worth Six-Figure Salaries

    If you want to make more money in the coming years or are ready to start searching for six-figure jobs, brushing up on some in-demand job skills could help you reach your earning goals. Give yourself...

  • 20 Top Jobs for Millennials Who Want To Make Six Figures

    Our latest study reveals the highest-paying jobs that millennials should consider if they want to make a six-figure salary. Did your job make the list?

  • 29 Brilliant Retirement Ideas for Any Age

    Use these tips to make the most of your retirement years.

  • Why crisis and big events influence what we want to do for work

    When faced with a threat like COVID-19, we tend to put the different facets of our lives into perspective.

  • Do you know how much your coworkers make? There may be a downside to finding out

    In some cases 'pay transparency reduces the bargaining power of employees,' according to research circulated by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

  • How to Quit Your Job Without Burning Bridges

    Two weeks notice is not literally the law.