The good, bad and the ugly of a stronger dollar: Morning Brief

Javier E. David
Editor focused on markets and the economy
·5 min read
Friday, November 12, 2021

Higher yields, higher dollar

As I promised several days ago, today is the day I dig into the idea of interest rate differentials. The inflation-driven concept is accretive for both the U.S. dollar and stock investors — even if soaring prices are a net negative for just about everyone else.

In summary, prices are surging, and investors are starting to bet the Federal Reserve’s stimulative policy (both massive bond buying and zero interest rates) will come to an end sooner rather than later.

In the last few days, market watchers may have noticed a curious thing: The dollar, which I referred to last week as one of two forgotten stepchildren of soaring stock prices, jumped to its highest levels in over a year against the euro (EURUSD) at under $1.15, and roared to a multi-year peak against the Japanese yen (JPY) at over 114.

The latter move is correlated with the spread between two-year Treasury notes and comparable Japanese government paper, which currently favors U.S. debt. U.S. Treasury rates have been skyrocketing on the back of inflation expectations.

Otherwise known as the yield differential, the effect is loosely defined as investor money chasing the asset that will pay them the most in the short-term — and should not be confused with a carry trade, where investors borrow in low-yielding currencies to chase higher-returning assets (alas, a subject for another day).

In short, traders are becoming more certain that inflation, which topped 6% in headline terms last month, will prompt the Fed to accelerate its timetable for liftoff from zero interest rates. Whether the central bank does or doesn't is an open question, but America’s soaring inflation means the Fed is far more likely to tighten before Japan or the euro zone.

Marc Chandler at Bannockburn Global Forex, told the Morning Brief in an email that consumer prices above 6% “is a shock. I suspect [price inflation] is poised to accelerate in coming months, and the Fed will accelerate tapering to allow it to be prepared for all probabilities, including having to hike rates sooner.”

The latter idea is why investors should start paying closer attention to foreign exchange rates. A bullish U.S. dollar has a few economic knock-on effects like restraining inflation on foreign imports, and helping to burnish the allure of U.S. assets. On the margins, the yield differential will benefit already frothy U.S. stocks, with investors chasing higher returns here.

However — and this is where it starts to get tricky — there’s a strong likelihood that multinational companies that sell a lot of merchandise abroad could start to warn about the dollar’s impact on earnings. Big firms that operate abroad tend to take a financial hit when sales are translated from a weaker currency (think the euro and yen) into a stronger one (the greenback).

And we haven’t even started to scratch the surface of U.S. manufacturers. A stronger dollar tends to arouse the protectionist ire of say, car companies who generally like the dollar on the weak side, thus depriving foreign counterparts of the advantage gained by selling their goods in U.S. markets with a cheap currency.

"No matter how strong the yen has gotten over the year, it has never been sufficient to satisfy parts of U.S. industry," Bannockburn's Chandler said. He pointed to recent data showing that "Japan reported on a balance of payments basis [its] second consecutive trade deficit. Its current account surplus is driven by profits and earnings from overseas investments."

Bank of America, which called this week’s consumer price print “game changing” for the dollar, noted this week that U.S. inflation is “sharply diverging relative to its G10 peers. This is not a one-off spike but rather a sustained decoupling visible since the summer.”

With U.S. prices outflanking Europe and Japan (where deflation has been a central concern for decades), the yield differential will more than likely continue to benefit the U.S. dollar as yields continue to rise. In the longer run, it should help put a floor underneath stocks — which as friends of the Morning Brief have noted, usually go up.

The bad news (isn’t there always?) is that not only does inflation eat into consumer purchasing power, pretty soon a strong dollar may play a starring role in the quarterly earnings of multinational companies warning about its financial impact. Watch this space.

By Javier E. David, editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him at @Teflongeek

What to watch today

Economy

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: JOLTS Job Openings, September (10.300 million expected, 10.439 million in August)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: University of Michigan Sentiment, November preliminary (72.5 expected, 71.7 in October)

Earnings

  • Before market open: Warby Parker (WRBY) is expected to report adjusted losses of 57 cents per share on revenue of $537.43 million

Politics

  • Ahead of a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly being set for Monday, President Biden is participating in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Meeting to discuss COVID-19 and the global economic recovery. The president also has a cabinet meeting to discuss infrastructure today.

  • In Glasgow, the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) ends today after two weeks. As the conference wound down, the U.N. Secretary-General warned that "promises ring hollow when the fossil fuels industry still receives trillions in subsidies."

Top News

European stock markets mixed as UK job ads hit record [Yahoo Finance UK]

Lordstown delays launch of electric pickup by a quarter, citing supply-chain issues [Reuters]

Toshiba says it plans to split into three firms, rejects calls to go private [Reuters]

Alibaba’s Singles Day pulls in $84.5 billion in sales despite regulatory crackdown [Yahoo Finance]

Yahoo Finance Highlights

It’s bizarro world in the auto industry, again

'People expect science to be 100% certain': Dr. Sanjay Gupta

Why this cute robot could soon deliver your next burrito

