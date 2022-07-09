Amazon Prime Day alternatives: The best deals at Target, Best Buy, and Macy's

Amazon’s (AMZN) annual Prime Day kicks off on July 12 and runs through July 13, offering Prime subscribers a chance to score some big deals on Amazon-branded and third-party products ranging from speakers and TVs to home goods.

And while Prime Day 2022 may not seem as extravagant as prior years, (no flashy Taylor Swift concerts or massive ad campaigns) the sale is still expected to draw plenty of shoppers eager to take advantage of the event’s savings.

Still, Amazon isn’t the only company hoping to attract consumers during Prime Day. As in previous years, the ecommerce giant’s biggest rivals are also gearing up for sales of their own to draw customers who either don’t subscribe to Prime, or are simply looking for better deals.

Amazon's Prime Day 2022 kicks off July 12. (Image: Amazon)

There’s one big exception this year, though. We still haven’t heard about Walmart’s competing Deals for Days event, which usually coincides with Prime Day. According to CNBC, the company may not hold an event at all given the fact that it’s already cutting prices in stores and online to tackle inventory backlogs and rising inflation.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t other ways to shop and save. Here’s where you can find some of the top deals this Prime Day without having to visit Amazon.

Target

Target is running its Deal Days promotion alongside Amazon Prime Day. (Image: Target)

Target (TGT) is looking to one up Amazon this year by holding its Target Deals Days sales event between July 11 and July 13. That’s one extra day than Prime Day.

Target Deals Days promises exclusive sales online and via the Target app, with savings available on a host of product categories including food and beverages, beauty products, electronics, and toys.

With this year’s event being our biggest ever, guests can shop more incredible deals and items, with three full days to save on must-have products that will bring them joy all summer and beyond,” Target’s executive vice president and chief growth Christina Hennington said in a statement.

Sales available throughout Target Deals Days include up to $70 off on Apple products, up to 50% off of select toys, 50% off other tech products as well as headphones, and 30% off of home items.

Target shoppers can either get their items delivered to their doors or pick them up in store. What’s more, you don’t need a membership to take advantage of the retailer’s offerings, unlike Amazon.

Best Buy

Best Buy is running its Black Friday in July event with sales on everything from TVs to Apple products. (Image: Best Buy)

Best Buy (BBY) is also hosting its own sales event to take on the Prime Day called Black Friday in July. Running from July 11 through July 13, and July 10 through July 17 for Best Buy Totaltech members, the sales event promises savings on devices ranging from laptops to headphones.

In particular, Best Buy is offering up to $300 off of select laptops and $200 off of select Apple MacBooks. The retailer is also offering some $350 off of gaming desktops, a 48-inch Sony OLED TV for $799, and AirPods Pro for $179, among others.

What’s more, Best Buy says you’ll be able to get those deals online, via the Best Buy app, and even in store. So if you want to check out how that Sony TV looks in person, you’ll get your chance. If they’re still in stock, that is.

Macy’s

Macy's Black Friday in July event includes deals on apparel and home goods. (Image: Macy's)

Like Best Buy, Macy’s is also hosting its own Black Friday in July event to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day. The sale, which is already on and running through July 11, meaning it’s not going head-to-head with Prime Day, but still hoping to glom onto the event.

The company is offering daily deals on items ranging from apparel to jewelry and home goods—need a new air fryer?—and furniture. Macy’s says it has thousands of items up for sale during the event, so if you’re feeling generous, and want to buy me a new sports coat, I’m a 42 regular.

