The hottest holiday tech gifts for 2022

It’s the holiday season. And for millions of us, that means desperately trying to figure out what to get our loved ones. Thankfully, if your favorite people are tech inclined, there are plenty of great options out there. Whether you’re looking for a game console, smartwatch, or some prepaid subscription cards for services like Netflix, I’ve rounded up some of the hottest gift ideas for the 2022 holiday season.

My advice: get shopping as soon as you can, because there’s no guarantee you’ll be able to get your hands on these devices for very long.

Sony PlayStation 5

$499

The PlayStation 5 is still one of the most sought after holiday gifts two years after it debuted. (Image: Sony)

Oh, baby. If you’ve managed to get your hands on Sony's (SONY) PlayStation 5, you’re either incredibly lucky or incredibly persistent. The PlayStation 5 has been difficult to purchase since it first went on sale in Nov. 2020. System availability is wildly inconsistent thanks to the lingering effects of COVID lockdowns and the global chip shortage.

But if you can score a PlayStation 5, you’ll be able to gift one of the most sought after consoles around. With games like “Horizon: Forbidden West,” “God of War Ragnarok,” and “The Last of Us Part 1,” not to mention franchises like “Call of Duty” and “Madden,” the PS5 is a beast of a console. Throw in high-powered graphics, media center capabilities, and game streaming and you’ve got one heck of a gift to give. Or keep for yourself.

Microsoft Xbox Series X

$499

The Xbox Series X is a powerful machine, but it's Microsoft's Game Pass and cloud gaming services that make it a stand-out. (Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft’s (MSFT) Xbox Series X is a bit easier to get this time of year than Sony’s console, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less impressive. The boxy bad boy offers equally powerful graphics, media capabilities, and an expansive array of first-party and third-party games that make it every bit the powerhouse your favorite gamer will love.

Then there’s Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming, which give you access to online gameplay and the ability to stream games to your console via the cloud. Put it all together and the Xbox Series X is easily one of the best choices for the gamer in your life.

Valve Steam Deck

$399

Valve's Steam Deck lets you take your favorite PC titles on the go. (Image: Valve)

The Steam Deck is Valve’s portable gaming system. Think of it as a Nintendo (NTDOY) Switch on steroids, giving you the ability to access your library of Steam games or use it as a kind of portable PC. Sporting a 7-inch display, touchpads, thumbsticks, and shoulder buttons, the Steam Deck promises to get you gaming on the go without the need for a massive gaming laptop.

The portable comes in three versions. The $399 model comes with 64GB of storage, while the $529 model has 256GB of speedier storage. The top-of-the-line model gets 512GB of faster storage, anti-glare glass on the display, and a handful of other goodies for $649.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation)

$249

The second generation of Apple's AirPods Pro feature improved noise canceling and transparency technologies, updated sound, and touch controls. (Image: Apple)

If you’ve got an Apple (AAPL) fan on your holiday shopping list, you can’t really go wrong with the second-generation AirPods Pro. The earbuds feature improved noise cancellation thanks to Apple’s new H2 chip, not to mention better bass than the company’s first-generation AirPods Pro.

The second-gen AirPods Pro come with four silicon tips for a customizable fit and provide up to 6 hours of listening time per charge. The charging case offers an additional 30 hours of power. Apple has also added the ability to raise and lower the volume of your music by swiping up and down on the AirPods’ stems.

Google Pixel Watch

$349

The Pixel Watch is Google's first smartwatch, and sports a beautiful design and plenty of fitness tracking features. (Image: Google)

Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) first-ever smartwatch, the Pixel Watch is a gorgeous piece of technology featuring a domed, circular display and stainless steel case. Designed specifically for Android users, the watch gives you access to your notifications, texts, the ability to make phone calls, and anything else you’d expect from a smartwatch.

What sets the Pixel Watch apart from the competition though is its deep integration with Fitbit’s own fitness capabilities, including sleep tracking and a slew of exercise tracking functions. You’ll have to sign up for Fitbit Premium for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year to get the most out of the watch including your sleep score, daily readiness score, and long-term health metrics, though.

Apple Watch SE/Series 8

$249/ $399

The Apple Watch Series 8 brings crash detection, as well as an ECG app, and tons of fitness capabilities. (Image: Apple)

Apple’s smartwatch is still the best on the market. From its design to its fitness tracking and app integrations, it’s hard to beat the Apple Watch. The company currently offers three versions of the watch: the SE, Series 8, and Ultra. The SE comes with virtually everything you’ll find on the Series 8 save for a temperature sensor, always-on display, and blood oxygen and ECG sensors.

Available with a 40mm or 44mm watch face, the SE is a solid smartwatch for the person who wants the functionality of the Apple Watch, but doesn’t need the bells and whistles, or higher price, of the Series 8. If you’re alright spending $150 more on the Series 8, though, you’ll get either a 41mm or 45mm face, always-on display, and aforementioned sensors. If you want the latest and greatest, the Series 8 is the way to go.

As for the $799 Apple Watch Ultra, that’s best left to those who are extreme athletes who need a watch that will last days on end and survive extreme climates. Safe to say it’s not for everyone.

Google Pixel 7

$499

The Pixel 7 sports improved AI functionality, updated camera software, comes with Google's Android 13 operating system. (Image: Google)

Google’s Pixel 7 is the ultimate expression of what Google believes a smartphone should be. The Android 13-powered device packs a host of AI-powered features, including photo editing and voice translation. The 6.3-inch Pixel 7 includes wide-angle and ultra-wide angle cameras, but thanks to those AI smarts, it can crop in on wide-angle shots to create a virtual 2x zoom.

With guaranteed Android software updates hitting as soon as they’re released, the Pixel 7 is the go-to for the Android fan who wants Google’s take on a modern smartphone.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

$999

With updated camera hardware, an always-on display, and Apple's new Dynamic Island, the iPhone 14 Pro is an impressive smartphone. (Image: Apple)

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro features a triple camera setup, complete with a 3x telephoto zoom and improved low-light performance. This year, Apple equipped the iPhone with automatic crash detection, as well as emergency satellite communication for when you’re lost and off the grid. There’s also the new Dynamic Island, an area of the iPhone’s display that’s designed for scaled-down multitasking like quickly changing your songs in Spotify and checking sports scores.

Amazon Echo Dot

$25 or $40

The Amazon Echo dot gets a new design and built-in digital clock, making it an inexpensive, though no less functional gift. (Image: Amazon)

Amazon’s (AMZN) Echo Dot gives you a compact smart speaker with Alexa voice control capabilities. Think of it as a shrunken Echo with everything from smart-home controls to the ability to play audio games. Want a bit more out of your Echo Dot? You can opt for the Echo Dot with clock, which can double as a smart alarm clock for your nightstand. If you’re shopping for someone who wants a home that’s a bit smarter, the Echo Dot is a great option.

Subscription cards

If you’re not looking to spend a fortune, or just aren’t sure of what else to get your best bet might be the easiest one: gift cards. I’m not talking about a card for 10% off at Outback, though I’m not going to sneeze at that either, I’m talking about subscription cards for things like Netflix, Hulu, and Xbox Game Pass. You can also pick up cards for Apple’s App Store, Google’s Play Store, and more. It’s a helpful gift, and lets your loved one buy what they truly want.

Happy shopping!

