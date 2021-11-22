The Instant Pot Duo Plus is already half off for Black Friday

For those who haven't jumped on the Instant Pot bandwagon yet, the holiday shopping season is a great time to buy one because you'll find most models on sale. We're a few days out from Black Friday but the six-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus is already half off, bringing it down to a record low of $59. The higher-end Instant Pot Pro Crisp, which includes an air-fryer lid, is also down to an all-time low of $170.

The Instant Pot Duo Plus is better for most people, and certainly better for Instant Pot newbies. It combines nine cooking methods in one device: pressure cooking, slow cooking, sautéing, rice cooking, yogurt making, steaming, warming, sous vide cooking and sterilizing. It also has a number of quick-cooking modes, including slow cook, soup, eggs and rice, that can be activated with just one button press. All that is to say that this one device can prepare a bunch of different foods in various ways, without much hassle on the part of the home cook. The inner pot is made of food-grade stainless steel and is dishwasher safe, too, so cleanup is a breeze as well. And with this model's six-quart capacity, you'll be able to make a full meal for a mid-sized family or a group of visiting friends easily.

Air frying is a big trend right now and thankfully you don't have to buy a dedicated air fryer to get those results. A few Instant Pot models have an air fry mode, but they require a special lid. The Instant Pot Pro Crisp is one such model that comes with the necessary lid (along with the standard multi-cooker lid) and it's $80 off right now, bringing it down to $170. This model has 11 cooking modes, the two included lids plus additional accessories like an air fryer basket and a dehydrating/broiling tray. It's also an eight-quart machine, making it even better than the discounted Duo Plus for large families and gatherings.

