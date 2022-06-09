'The Last of Us Part I' remake comes to PS5 on September 2nd

You won't have to settle for PS4-era graphics to play the original The Last of Us on your PS5. As Twitter user Wario64 noticed, the PlayStation Direct online store has prematurely revealed that a The Last of Us Part I remake is coming to PS5 on September 2nd, with a PC version "in development." While there aren't too many details, it's clear this represents a major visual upgrade — this isn't just a performance patch or a touch-up. You can also expect "modernized" game mechanics with better combat, control, exploration and accessibility features.

The Last of Us Part I (PS5 standard/Firefly Edition) up for preorder at PS Direct ($69.99/$99.99)



trailer:

The "rebuilt" game will apparently be available in standard ($70) and special Firefly Edition ($100) copies. The listings were otherwise empty apart from a trailer, and they disappeared while we were writing this. Clearly, Sony wanted to save them for a formal announcement in the near future.

The arrival of a Last of Us Part I re-do isn't shocking. Sony and Insomniac are bringing Spider-Man and Miles Morales to PC later this year, and that's on top of existing refreshes and PC ports for titles like God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn. Sony is eager to profit from re-releases of the PlayStation platform's best-known games, and TLOU certainly qualifies for that treatment.