'The Last Of Us Part II' now runs at 60 fps on the PS5

If you've managed to score a PlayStation 5 and haven't yet plunged into the gorgeous nightmare of The Last of Us Part II (TLOU2), now might be the time. Naughty Dog has released its first PS5 performance patch for the game, which bumps the framerate up to 60 fps.

Once you've installed patch 1.08, there will be a new option in the display settings. You can set the framerate target at 30 fps or 60 fps. The PS5 should be capable of handling the latter without any real issues, though. Digital Foundry tested the patch and found that TLOU2 was locked at 60 fps through eight hours of gameplay, save for one momentary blip. A DF video detailing the analysis is insightful, but it includes some spoilers, so tread carefully.

Some other major first-party PS4 games have received a similar upgrade on PS5, including God of War, Ratchet and Clank, Ghost of Tsushima and Days Gone. The performance patch for TLOU2 augments other PS5 enhancements for the game, such as faster loading times and enhanced resolution (with PS4 Pro-level visuals) that are part of backward compatibility with PS4 games.

There might be more PS5-centric updates for TLOU2 in the pipeline, however. Naughty Dog said on the PlayStation Blog this is "just the first step of working on the PS5" and hinted it will have more news to share later. Fingers crossed that a ray-tracing upgrade is in the works as well.