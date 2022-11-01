U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

It looks like HBO's The Last of Us series will premiere in January

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
HBO

It seems that those of us clamoring to see HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us won't have to wait too much longer to start watching the series. According to the show's page on HBO Max, it will debut on January 15th. For those keeping count, that's 75 days away.

With The Last of Us slated to arrive in early 2023 and the brilliant Succession not returning until the spring, the January timing makes sense. Even though the supposed release date appeared on an official HBO platform, it's worth taking with a grain of salt until there's a splashier formal announcement.

In any case, the first season of The Last of Us will run for 10 episodes. It's an adaptation of Naughty Dog's all-time great game of the same name, which the studio recently remade for PlayStation 5.

The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) as Joel and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) as Ellie, with Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv and Nick Offerman also featuring. Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, who played the main characters in the game, will appear as well. HBO released the first trailer in September and, from everything we've seen so far, the show is staying very faithful to the original game's story and visuals.

