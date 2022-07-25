'The Lord of the Rings: Gollum' is delayed a month before launch

Daedalic Entertainment has delayed The Lord of the Rings: Gollum a little more than five weeks before it was due to debut on September 1st. The studio took to Twitter on Monday to announce it would need more time to complete work on the game. “In order to deliver the best possible experience, we have decided to push the release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum by a few months,” Daedalic said. The studio did not share a new release date but promised to do so “in the near future.”

First announced in 2019 with a 2021 release window, Daedalic eventually went on to push the game back to 2022 at the start of last year. It shared the previous September 1st release date in May . Set during the early chapters of The Fellowship of the Ring, Daedalic is billing Gollum as a “cinematic stealth adventure.” Part of the game involves navigating a narrative system that reflects Gollum’s dual personalities. Once the game finally arrives, it will be available on PlayStation 4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.