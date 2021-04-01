U.S. markets closed

ILM explains how it used Stagecraft 2.0 for season two of 'The Mandalorian'

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

More than being one of the best additions to the Star Wars universe in recent memory, the first season of The Mandalorian was notable for introducing an entirely new filmmaking technique called StageCraft. With help from Epic Games and NVIDIA, Industrial Light and Magic built a suite of tools for creating digital sets. At the heart of StageCraft is what is known as "the volume." It's a physical set encircled by massive LED displays. And in a new behind-the-scenes video, the visual effects studio details the enhancements it made to the technology to coincide with season two of The Mandalorian.

To start, they made the LED stage even bigger. But it goes beyond that. "By the second season, ILM developed some software that was specific to this technology and to what the hardware was capable of," said series showrunner Jon Favreau. One of those improvements is Helios, the in-house rendering engine ILM built to power the volume. With season two, the tool gave the production team even more control over the set, allowing them to redress it based on what they saw through the camera.

"We now have the capability to grab any tree in a forest... and move them around independently," said visual effects supervisor Richard Bluff. If you've seen the show, you know where this is going. Helios helped create the perfect atmosphere for one of the standout scenes in "The Jedi."

As before, one of the main advantages of StageCraft is that it allows productions to work more efficiently. In the video, ILM says the technology has allowed crews to cover 30 to 50 percent more pages per day than they did previously. What's more, ILM says it's continuously working on improving the technology. And it expects many of those enhancements will have a significant impact on how crews film shows and films in the future.

  • As Cuomo Sought $4 Million Book Deal, Aides Hid Damaging Death Toll

    ALBANY, N.Y. — As the coronavirus subsided in New York last year, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had begun pitching a book proposal that would center on his image as a hero of the pandemic. But by early last summer, both his book and image had hit a critical juncture. Cuomo leaned on his top aide, Melissa DeRosa, for assistance. She attended video meetings with publishers, and helped him edit early drafts of the book. But there was also another, more pressing edit underway at the same time. An impending Health Department report threatened to disclose a far higher number of nursing home deaths related to the coronavirus than the Cuomo administration had previously made public. DeRosa and other top aides expressed concern about the higher death toll and, after their intervention, the number — which had appeared in the second sentence of the report — was removed from the final version. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The revisions occurred as the governor was on the brink of a huge payoff: a book deal that ended with a high offer of more than $4 million, according to people with knowledge of the book’s bidding process. A New York Times examination of the development of Cuomo’s lucrative book deal revealed how it overlapped with the move by his most senior aides to reshape a report about nursing home deaths in a way that insulated the governor from criticism and burnished his image. Cuomo also utilized the resources of his office — from his inner circle to far more junior personnel — to help with the manuscript. In late June and early July, for example, a top aide to the governor, Stephanie Benton, twice asked assistants to print portions of the draft of the book, and deliver them to Cuomo at the Executive Mansion in Albany, where he lives. One of Benton’s directives came June 27, the same day that DeRosa convened an impromptu teleconference with several other top advisers to discuss the Health Department draft report. On Wednesday, Richard Azzopardi, a senior adviser to the governor, rejected any link between Cuomo’s book and the Health Department report. “There is no connection between the report and this outside project, period,” Azzopardi said. “And any suggestion otherwise is just wrong.” The book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” was a dramatic retelling of the battle against the virus in a state where nearly 50,000 people have died. It would garner Cuomo a fleeting spot on the bestseller list. Emails and an early draft of Cuomo’s book obtained by The New York Times indicate that the governor was writing it as early as mid-June, relying on a cadre of trusted aides and junior staffers for everything from full-scale edits to minor clerical work, potentially running afoul of state laws prohibiting use of public resources for personal gain. One aide to the governor, speaking on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, said that she and others were also asked to assist in typing or transferring notes for Cuomo’s book, which he composed in part by dictating into a cellphone. “Sorry lady can u print this too and put in a binder,” Benton wrote to another female staffer on July 5, a Sunday. “And drop at mansion.” DeRosa, the highest nonelected official in Cuomo’s office, was particularly involved with the development of the book, and was present during some online pitch meetings with Cuomo. The July 5 request, in fact, was to print a 224-page draft entitled “MDR edits” — a reference to DeRosa, who had sent the draft to Benton on July 4, according to the emails. The staffers communicated via personal Gmail accounts, not official governmental email addresses. Azzopardi said that DeRosa and Benton had “volunteered on this project” during their free time, something he added was “permissible and consistent with ethical requirements” of the state. As for the junior aides’ participation in tasks related to the book, he said, “Every effort was made to ensure that no state resources were used in connection with this project.” “To the extent an aide printed out a document,” he said, “it appears incidental.” DeRosa also had significant input on the July 6 report issued by the Department of Health, which basically cleared Cuomo’s administration of fault in its handling of nursing homes — discounting the impact of a March 2020 state memo that had asked such facilities to take in or readmit residents who had tested positive for the disease. Critical changes had been made to the final version of the Health Department report, after concerns were raised about the data by DeRosa and a second Cuomo aide, Linda Lacewell, according to interviews and documents. In two earlier drafts of the report, which were both reviewed by The Times, the second sentence said that “from March 1, 2020, through June 10, 2020, there were 9,844 fatalities among NYS nursing home residents with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.” The earlier drafts were written by Eleanor Adams, a top state epidemiologist, and Jim Malatras, a former Cuomo aide who now serves as chancellor of the State University of New York system. The 9,844 death total was far higher than the 6,432 nursing home deaths used in the state’s final report, which continued the state’s practices of omitting the deaths of nursing home residents who died at the hospital. Azzopardi said the July 6 report was intended to examine whether the administration’s policies “contributed to increased deaths, and not be a full accounting” of all nursing home residents who died. He added that the report had since been updated to include most “out of facility” deaths. It did not change the overall conclusions of the report, he said. Cuomo, 63, has declined to confirm exactly how much he was paid for “American Crisis,” which was published by Crown Publishing Group in mid-October, just as a second wave of the coronavirus began to swell in New York. Crown declined to comment on the sale price or confirm that it slightly exceeded $4 million, a large sum for an author whose previous memoir, “All Things Possible,” from 2014, sold fewer than 4,000 hardcover copies. The governor’s office said he would donate a “significant portion” of the book’s proceeds to a COVID-related charity, though he has not indicated how much; on Wednesday, Azzopardi reiterated that the governor’s book payment and charitable contributions would be released with his tax returns and state-mandated financial disclosures, both of which are due in mid-May. Since the book’s publication, Cuomo has seen his carefully crafted public image badly tarnished as the revelations about obfuscation of the scope of nursing home deaths have resulted in a federal investigation. At the same time, the governor has also been battling a series of sexual harassment accusations, including some from former employees like Charlotte Bennett and Lindsey Boylan, and a current aide, Alyssa McGrath. Those allegations have been the subject of an investigation overseen by the state attorney general, Letitia James, as well as one led by the state Assembly. The conclusions of those investigations are likely months away. Cuomo’s draft of the book did contain some acknowledgment of problems with the nursing homes, including a suggestion — also included in “American Crisis” — that new facilities should be built to handle “infected people who do not require the acute care of a hospital but should not be sent to a nursing home or a rehabilitation center because they may not be prepared to provide the level of care and isolation a contagious person requires.” The draft DeRosa worked on did not have any mention of the Health Department report, its data or its conclusions. The draft also contains a three-page-long broadside against Mayor Bill de Blasio, the governor’s fellow Democrat and frequent political foe, which was cut from the final manuscript. He characterized the mayor as a political opportunist having “very little interest or aptitude for government policy or governmental operations.” Cuomo also compared his popularity rating to that of the mayor — “My popular rating in New York City has always been higher than his,” he wrote — and denigrated de Blasio as being “viewed as one of the worst mayors in modern history,” who suffers from “obvious ego driven narcissism.” “De Blasio’s standing is somewhere between negative and irrelevant,” Cuomo wrote in the early July draft, before comparing him, unfavorably, to President Donald Trump. “He is just annoying and counterproductive. Trump is a serious threat.” Cuomo’s self-assessment, however, was often less critical. “I have experience and a skill set that qualifies me as a good governor,” Cuomo wrote in his draft. “I have accomplished by any objective standard more than any governor in modern history. But I am not a superhero.” Bill Neidhardt, the spokesperson for de Blasio, said that “Andrew Cuomo writing about ego-driven narcissism sounds like the pot calling the kettle black.” “It’s more of the same from a bully facing impeachment after covering up deaths at nursing homes and numerous credible accusations of sexual assault,” Neidhardt said. The disclosure that Cuomo apparently used staff to assist with his book comes after revelations that his administration gave members of the governor’s family and other influential people special access to government-run coronavirus testing last March when such tests were difficult for most residents to obtain. The list of those receiving preferred access included the governor’s mother, Matilda Cuomo; his younger brother, Chris Cuomo, the CNN anchor; and at least one of his sisters. On March 25, The Times also reported that a pharmaceutical executive with long-standing ties to the state was able to secure testing in March for his family. Cuomo’s book has sold around 48,000 hardcover copies, according to NPD BookScan, but has seen its sales staggered by scandals surrounding his administration. In early March, Crown said that it would stop promoting “American Crisis,” because of a federal investigation into the withholding of data. The imprint also canceled plans for a paperback edition. Cuomo’s draft of “American Crisis” contained some nuggets of self-reflection, including a take on his televised briefings last year, which led to him being one of the most popular political figures in the nation for a time. “People are smart,” the governor wrote. “And after a while if they can watch you long enough, they can figure out who you are.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • China Fintech Firm Falls 16% in Worst Hong Kong Debut Since 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese fintech firm Bairong Inc. slumped on its debut in Hong Kong, the second listing in the financial hub this week to disappoint following a global selloff in China’s technology sector.Shares of the artificial intelligence-powered technology platform closed 16% lower on Wednesday, making it the worst debut among IPOs exceeding $500 million in Hong Kong in three years. The company had priced its shares at HK$31.80 each in the IPO offering, the high end of its indicated range.The fall comes after video streaming service Bilibili Inc. slipped on its debut on Monday while Baidu Inc. - which debuted just last week - is trading around 15% below its listing price.Bairong’s $507 million listing comes as investor enthusiasm for tech shares is waning globally, sapped by concerns about their remarkable run-up during the pandemic and the sustainability of Covid-era surges in online activity and gadget demand. The Archegos selloff exacerbated losses in recent days.“The sentiment for IPOs has cooled down a lot after the recent correction,” said Kenny Wen, a strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai Co. “Although Bairong is doing cloud-related business, lots of its revenue comes from peer-to-peer, a gray area that’s likely to face more government crackdown. Investors no doubt will be very cautious.”Chinese fintech companies are going through a particularly hard year after Beijing torpedoed Ant Group Co.’s initial public offering, signaling wider crackdowns for the sector. Regulators are inspecting businesses spanning from online lending to payments and insurance tech. That’s made investors more worried when it comes to backing companies in the industry.Linklogis Inc., another fintech company, is scheduled to list on April 9.Bairong’s cornerstone investors include Cederberg Capital Ltd., China Structural Reform Fund Corp. and Franchise Fund LP, which together bought about 64 million shares in the company, accounting for over 40% of this offering, according to its prospectus. The company’s revenue jumped 47% on year in 2019, but is down during the first nine months of 2020 relative to the same period.(Updates with closing prices, tweaks paragraph 2 with size and scope)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Shareholder Says Archegos Is ‘Wake-Up Call’

    (Bloomberg) -- David Herro said Credit Suisse Group AG’s expected losses from the Archegos Capital crisis should lead to sweeping changes to its culture and oversight practices.“Risk controls still are not where they should be,” Herro said in an interview with Bloomberg Television Wednesday. “Hopefully this is a wake-up call to expedite the cultural change that is needed in this company.”The chief investment officer of Harris Associates -- one of Credit Suisse’s largest shareholders -- said that while the damage can be repaired, Harris would re-examine its investment if changes weren’t forthcoming.“If we believe that the management team we are invested with are not capable of producing value in the future, then we will sell the stock,” Herro said. “At this stage, we are not there with Credit Suisse.”Credit Suisse warned on Monday that it faces big losses tied to Archegos, a U.S. hedge fund that defaulted on margin calls. The figure may run into the billions, according to people with knowledge of the matter, while JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts said media speculation of a $3 billion to $4 billion loss was “not an unlikely outcome.” The Archegos furore comes at the same time the bank is gauging the financial impact of Greensill Capital’s collapse.Herro also said Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, who took the helm last year, is the right person for the job. Outgoing chairman Urs Rohner bore the brunt of his criticism as he called for a clearout of “the people who are responsible for accepting a culture that doesn’t balance risk and return.”Rohner “has been on top of this organization for 10 years and presided over this,” Herro said. “I only wish the board would have acted sooner in removing him.”Spying ScandalHarris supported Tidjane Thiam, Gottstein’s predecessor, when he was caught up in a spying scandal in 2019. Despite Herro’s backing, the scandal led to the ouster of Thiam after a power struggle with Rohner, and rattled the usually quiet world of Swiss banking.Credit Suisse may still be suffering from that decision, Herro said.“One of the things that didn’t help was when we had the spygate scandal over a year ago and we lost some good people-- the CEO, the chief operating officer,” Herro said. “That left a bit of a void.”Herro, who welcomed the imminent arrival of new chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio as an opportunity to reset the organization, also said it would be “prudent” of the Swiss lender to pause its share buyback program. In a subsequent Bloomberg Radio interview, he even ruminated on the unlikely possibility of the investment banks of Credit Suisse and cross-town rival UBS Group AG joining forces.“Especially in light of what has happened in the last few weeks, one has to ask oneself whether there is something that can be done to add critical mass to these investment banks by putting them together,” he said.(Updates with details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Volkswagen’s U.S. Name Change Was an April Fools’ Joke Gone Awry

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen of America’s purported name change to “Voltswagen” was an April Fools’ joke gone bad.On Monday, the automaker briefly posted, then removed, a draft press release on its website supposedly announcing it was changing its name to promote electric vehicles. VW then put out a media release Tuesday pledging to rebrand itself “Voltswagen” in the U.S. as “a public declaration of the company’s future-forward investment in e-mobility.”Later Tuesday, the company fessed up.“The renaming was designed to be an announcement in the spirit of April Fools’ Day,” VW said in a statement after removing the earlier release from its U.S. media site. “We will provide additional updates on this matter soon.” Earlier, a VW spokesperson at the German manufacturer’s headquarters in Wolfsburg called it “an interesting idea” from the marketing department.VW may have gone too far in its effort to gin up buzz for its electrification push and the electric ID.4 crossover, which is just arriving in U.S. showrooms. Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess has taken on a more active role in getting the message out that the company can challenge Tesla Inc. as an electric leader and distance itself from a disastrous diesel-emissions scandal.Not FunnyThose stakes are too high to joke about, said Tom Morton, chief strategy officer for the U.S. at advertising firm R/GA in New York.“This is the most pressing challenge of the auto industry: ‘Can you go electric?’” Morton said. “Choosing to joke about it undermines their commitment.”VW has become a stock-market darling of late with its rapid-fire EV announcements. Its common stock has soared about 80% this year, giving the company a market value of roughly 140 billion euros ($165 billion). The shares fell as much as 3.2% in early intraday trading Wednesday in Frankfurt.Diess held a Tesla-esque “Power Day” presentation earlier this month in which he pledged to build six new battery factories in Europe. VW plans to deliver 1 million plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicles this year, and Diess aims to surpass Tesla in EV sales no later than 2025. Some analysts predict it will happen much sooner.It’s not unheard of for companies to use humor to gain publicity for a radical change, Morton said. IHOP famously renamed itself IHOB -- the International House of Burgers -- in a temporary stump to draw attention to its lunch menu.“That’s mainly being done by fast-food brands, where the stakes are lower and they need a bit of hoopla,” Morton said, drawing a distinction with VW’s situation. “This is about a fundamental change of direction for a world-shaping industry and also one where there’s a lot of baggage.”Prior GaffeIt’s the second major marketing gaffe for VW recently. The automaker caused an uproar last year with a video clip that showed a black man being controlled by a giant white hand.The clip produced by Omnicom Group Inc.’s Berlin-based subsidiary Voltage sparked widespread criticism and tensions within the company. The automaker’s powerful labor representatives called it a “low point” and demanded an overhaul of social-media marketing.VW vowed to tighten internal marketing controls but stopped short of removing executives and severing ties with agencies.(Updates with shares trading in the eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deutsche Bank Bond Drives $1.1 Million in Fees to Diverse Shops

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG paid one of the largest fee shares ever to banks managed by women, minorities and veterans for helping oversee its recent bond sale, as diverse firms take on more significant roles in debt offerings.Over 60% of the deal’s fees, or about $1.1 million, were split among a group of 11 banks including joint lead managers Academy Securities, CastleOak Securities, Loop Capital Markets, Mischler Financial Group, R. Seelaus & Co. and Siebert Williams Shank, according to a Deutsche Bank spokesman and the transaction’s offering documents. That compares to an industry average of 20% or less in recent years for diverse firms, which have tended to serve mostly in lower paying co-manager roles.“This is very indicative of the trajectory of ascending roles for diversity and inclusion firms,” said Spencer Wilcox, a Navy veteran who now serves as Academy’s head of debt capital markets. “We’re graduating past these ancillary roles.”Banks with diverse ownership have been making inroads in the U.S. corporate bond market, which has long been dominated by the likes of JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc. Companies are increasingly factoring in diversity and inclusion goals into their capital markets activities, especially in the wake of racial justice protests that swept the U.S. last year.Read more: Up against Wall Street bond giants, minority firms want moreDeutsche Bank issued $750 million of bonds through its New York branch Tuesday, and the deal settled Thursday. The four-year senior non-preferred notes, which can’t be bought back for three years, priced at a spread of 112.5 basis points over Treasuries, a minimal concession to its outstanding debt.As joint lead managers, the diverse firms were included in every aspect of the transaction, from calls to determine when the deal would move forward, to building orders with investors and pricing, said Jeanmarie Genirs, head of U.S. investment-grade syndicate at Deutsche Bank.“We sat around a virtual table to figure out how we could make a difference in terms of really trying to increase diversity and inclusion on Wall Street,” Genirs said. “You can always pay out more money, but the other important part was to help raise their profile with investors and issuers.”Diverse firms not only pride themselves on their social missions, but also tend to cater to investors with backgrounds similar to their own, which helps issuers distribute bonds across a wider swath of the market.By being in on meetings to determine if a transaction will move forward, known as go-no-go calls, the diverse firms got a closer view of the discretion that issuers use in timing their transactions, Academy’s Wilcox said. That was especially valuable given the backdrop earlier this week, when of some of the world’s biggest banks reported significant losses tied to the implosion of Archegos Capital Management. The offering from Deutsche Bank, which managed to sidestep much of the tumult, likely would have gone on Monday, but was held until Tuesday to allow the market to process the headlines, Genirs said.Paving the WayFinancial issuers, some of the most frequent borrowers, have led the way in including diverse firms in their underwriting groups. Citigroup worked solely with Black-owned firms to distribute $2.5 billion of bonds in January, while Bank of America and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. hired diverse firms to help underwrite their respective bond sales in March.“I give these big banks a lot of credit for bending over backwards to be more inclusive,” said Leslie Graves, co-head of origination and syndicate at women-owned Seelaus. “It doesn’t feel concessionary, they really are committed and it’s not a one-time thing.”As banks lead the effort, corporate issuers will take notice and follow suit, Wilcox said. It’s already been happening -- Google parent Alphabet Inc. paid record absolute fees to diverse underwriters in a $10 billion bond sale in August, while Allstate Corp. in November hired solely banks owned by minorities, women or veterans for its $1.2 billion bond sale, the biggest corporate deal yet managed only by diverse firms.“When Wall Street sets the standard, corporates tend to follow,” Wilcox said. “It sends a signal to the marketplace very broadly.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse shares rally while Archegos ripples spread

    TOKYO/ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse shares rose on Thursday, ending a losing streak in which they shed close to a fifth of their value, though the lender is yet disclose how much it lost in trades for stricken U.S. fund Archegos. Defaults on margin calls by Archegos Capital, a family office run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, caused a clutch of banks to rapidly unwind billions of dollars of his leveraged trades. Credit Suisse and Japan's Nomura have borne the brunt of those losses, with the Swiss lender warning it could have a "material impact" on its profits, but details of who else was exposed to Hwang are still emerging.

  • One in Four Small U.K. Exporters Halt EU Sales Amid Brexit Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- One in four small U.K. exporters have halted sales to the European Union because of red tape caused by Brexit, according to a survey published Monday.The polling by the Federation of Small Businesses adds to concern that leaving the EU is further damaging the economy by reducing trade and increasing costs. Official figures show exports and imports fell sharply after Britain completed its withdrawal from the bloc on Dec. 31.“What we hoped would prove to be teething problems are in danger of becoming permanent, systemic ones,” said FSB National Chairman Mike Cherry. “While larger firms have the resources and bandwidth to overcome them regardless, smaller traders are struggling, and considering whether exports are worth the effort anymore.”The survey found that 23% of exporters have temporarily halted sales to EU customers. A further 4% have decided to stop selling into the bloc permanently after new trading rules took effect from the start of the year.The vast majority of those doing business with Europe have been hit by shipment delays or loss of goods, and many are considering whether to establish a presence in an EU country to ease their exporting process, according to the survey of almost 1,500 firms.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Close to Offering Bitcoin to Wealth Management Clients

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is close to offering investment vehicles for Bitcoin and other digital assets to clients of its private wealth management unit.″We are working closely with teams across the firm to explore ways to offer thoughtful and appropriate access to the ecosystem for private wealth clients, and that is something we expect to offer in the near-term,” Mary Rich, who was recently named global head of digital assets for the unit, said in an interview with CNBC.Wall Street banks have largely shied away from cryptocurrencies. While Bitcoin is now more than 11 years old, there are very few things it can actually buy, and volatility is a major risk. Three years ago, Goldman hired a crypto trader to help lead digital-asset markets, with a goal of familiarizing people in the company as well as clients with cryptocurrencies, but the firm has more recently played down the idea of Bitcoin as an asset class.Bitcoin’s rally over the past few months has intrigued wealthy investors in a new way. During the cryptocurrency’s 2017 surge, they largely remained on the sidelines. Many compared the cryptocurrency to tulip mania. Warren Buffett called Bitcoin a “mirage” and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said it was a “fraud” (although he later expressed regret for that remark).This time, they are coming on board, along with a broad swath of retail investors. Data compiled by JPMorgan showed that retail investors have purchased over 187,000 Bitcoins this quarter as of mid-March, compared with roughly 205,000 last quarter. Institutions have bought about 173,000 of the world’s largest cryptocurrency over that period, down from nearly 307,000 in the final three months of 2020.And big banks are floating the idea that clients could use Bitcoin to diversify their portfolios. JPMorgan strategists have recently touted cryptocurrency as a way to hedge against significant fluctuations in traditional asset classes. And Bank of New York Mellon Corp. BNY Mellon has announced plans to hold, transfer and issue the digital currency for its clients.In a memo to staff on Wednesday announcing Rich’s appointment, Goldman said that Rich “will leverage the firm’s capabilities to ensure we can best meet client interest across digital asset classes and technologies,” it said. “As a firm, we believe in the possibility of blockchain technologies, and it is imperative that we continue.”Goldman plans to begin offering investments in digital assets in the second quarter, and is looking at eventually offering a “full spectrum” of such investments “whether that’s through the physical Bitcoin, derivatives or traditional investment vehicles,” Rich told CNBC.(Adds details about Bitcoin’s mainstream acceptance starting in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘MMT-Lite’ Is Reshaping Markets and May Get $2 Trillion Lift

    (Bloomberg) -- If there’s one key takeaway for financial markets after a year of pandemic, it’s that officials now seem predisposed to throwing huge amounts of money at protecting their economies.For some strategists this embrace of ultra-low interest rates and record fiscal spending is becoming a flirtation with Modern Monetary Theory, which says governments can spend heavily when price pressures are low. President Joe Biden’s multi-trillion dollar infrastructure plan is set to be the next big outlay.Whatever the truth of the claim about MMT, the flood of cheap money is reshaping markets. Pricing models have warped, a new breed of activist retail investor is amassing on forums such as WallStreetBets and Bitcoin is surging. Even the recent hedge fund blowup failed to dispel the liquidity-fueled optimism. The next big shift may be a breakout in inflation, judging by warnings from the likes of former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers.“What Covid-19 has done is accelerated fiscal policy and fiscal response, and married closer and closer coordination with monetary tools,” said Viktor Shvets, head of Asian strategy with Macquarie Capital Ltd. “It’s not MMT yet, but it comes very close to it. The result is market signals atrophy and deteriorate.”In stocks, day traders flush with stimulus checks and mobilized by “meme” culture have made a mockery of traditional investing rules. Call-option frenzy has eased but remains historically elevated in derivatives markets. Cryptocurrencies have soared atop the tide of cash injections.Government policies that Mary Nicola, global multi-asset portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments, describes as “MMT-lite” are also galvanizing the inflation debate headlined by Summers.Economic SlackHer counter to warnings over price pressures amid the recovery from Covid-19 is that high unemployment shows economies have slack. Market expectations for inflation over the next decade have climbed steeply but remain roughly in line with the Federal Reserve’s 2% goal.“We see the COVID-19 crisis as a deflationary shock which enables these ‘MMT-lite’ strategies to be adopted, at least for now,” Nicola said.At the other end of the spectrum are calls to back assets like commodities and gold to hedge inflation risk. JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists last month said commodities appear to have begun a supercycle of years-long gains.This year’s bond market selloff signaled investor concern that price pressures may force an earlier than expected tapering of stimulus, thereby disappointing MMT proponents like the left wing of Biden’s Democratic party.For Macquarie’s Shvets, investors will continue testing the policy backdrop for weaknesses, but there is no normalization in sight.“Most investors are asking how do we normalize fiscal policy,” he said. “Well you don’t. The only thing that can derail it is if suddenly we have stagflation. But it’s very hard to generate inflation in a world that’s highly leveraged, highly financialized.”With the TideInvestors, meanwhile, are rowing with the tide of global liquidity, which has helped stocks vault about 51% over the past year.“I don’t get too wrapped up in the exact particulars of historic average values when we’re in a totally different zipcode for interest rates,” said Scott Berg, global equities portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price. “We’re in this crazy weird world -- stay invested, stay in the game.”Officials seem convinced that history will judge global fiscal support of $14 trillion and counting, backed by expansive monetary policy, to be the right response to the crisis. Some veteran market watchers agree.“What we’ll remember is that the benefits of very aggressive policy intervention appeared to vastly outweigh the cost,” said Andrew Sheets, chief cross-asset strategist at Morgan Stanley.(Updates with Biden’s plan in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.