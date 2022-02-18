U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,397.50
    +23.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,365.00
    +134.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,264.00
    +99.25 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,040.50
    +15.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.69
    -2.07 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,894.20
    -7.80 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1373
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.67
    +2.38 (+9.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3620
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1700
    +0.2410 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,776.57
    -2,512.61 (-5.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.12
    -60.05 (-5.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,552.10
    +14.73 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Russia-Ukraine, and the Fed make for Catch 22 market: Morning Brief

Javier E. David
·Editor focused on markets and the economy
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ^GSPC
  • ^IXIC
  • ^DJI
  • SPY

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Friday, February 18, 2022

The Joseph Heller market may last all year

Tensions on the border of Russia and Ukraine are forcing Wall Street investors to sell everything (except bonds, gold and the dollar).

Meanwhile, relentless inflation, and what the Federal Reserve might do to address it, is making Wall Street…well, sell everything.

Over the last several days, the crisis in Eastern Europe has mostly displaced fears about what the Fed might do at its next policy meeting, particularly because labor and price data continue to beat expectations.

Yet one key idea remains crystal clear. Whether or not Moscow invades its neighbor over the coming days — or whether the central bank hikes four, five, or even seven times this year — the bar for growth and market gains in 2022 is getting lower and lower each day.

And it’s cornering investors, which have become overly reliant on cheap liquidity provided by the Fed, squarely in the center of a no-win scenario.

A little Joseph Heller for your reading list, anyone?

“Even if tensions between Russia and Ukraine abated, we wouldn’t expect risky assets to gain all that much over the rest of this year and next, mainly because we think ongoing monetary tightening would continue to keep a lid on any rally,” wrote Thomas Mathews, market economist at Capital Economics, in a research note this week.

“This view is supported by the fact that the assets that have struggled the most this year have tended to be those that are particularly vulnerable to rising discount rates, notably U.S. ‘tech’ stocks,” the economist noted.

In fact, some market watchers have suggested that market conditions haven’t pulled back enough to reflect the era of high inflation and rates. Goldman Sachs analysts recently found that financial conditions are currently far less tighter than prior cycles that preceded rate hike campaigns; meanwhile bond yields sensitivity to data “remains well below historical norms.”

Accordingly, the bank suggested that “we continue to believe more tightening in financial conditions will likely be required to generate the slowdown that the economy needs, and we expect increased data sensitivity to catalyze some of that tightening.”

With inflation surging, economists are now debating whether the Fed will commit a policy error of hiking too much, too fast, which runs the risk of sending the economy into a tailspin.

Minutes from the central bank’s last meeting momentarily tempered some of those concerns, but policymakers are seen well behind the inflationary curve, and have almost no room for leniency, particularly because both prices and wages are rising, and consumers keep spending — though why that is remains something of a mystery.

“Inflation expectations sometimes have a way of turning into a self-fulfilling prophecy,” WisdomTree strategists Kevin Flanagan and Jeff Weniger wrote this week.

“It is entirely plausible that consumers will accelerate buying to get ahead of future higher prices. This is the slippery slope [Fed policymakers] now find themselves on,” the analysts said.

“Prices and wages are rising in tandem — robustly, we may add — and still, we wait several more weeks for the Fed’s first move off the zero line,” they added.

By Javier E. David, editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him at @Teflongeek

Editor's note: Morning Brief will be observing Presidents' Day on Monday. We will be back on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

What to watch today

Economy

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: Existing Home Sales, January (6.10 million expected, 6.18 million in December)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: Existing Home Sales, month-over-month, January (-1.3% expected, -4.6% in December)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: Leading Index, January (0.2% expected, 0.8% in December)

Earnings

Pre-market

  • 6:45 a.m. ET: Deere (DE) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $2.26 per share on revenue of $8.2 billion

  • 7:00 a.m. ET: DraftKings (DKNG) is expected to report adjusted losses of 74 cents per share on revenue of $444.4 million

  • 7:00 a.m. ET: Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) is expected to report adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share on revenue of $1.04 billion

Politics

  • President Biden has a phone call scheduled with other trans-Atlantic leaders about the situation in Ukraine this afternoon. Also, officials including Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are in Germany for the Munich Security Conference which is set to be dominated by the latest developments from the region.

  • Monetary policymakers will gather in New York today for the 2022 US Monetary Policy forum. Speakers include Lael Brainard, who is nominated to be Federal Reserve vice chair, and Christopher Waller of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

Top News

FTSE 100 opens higher as storm Eunice hits Britain [Yahoo Finance UK]

Biden seen issuing crypto oversight exec order next week [Yahoo Finance]

Meta loses top-10 ranking by market value amid worst month ever [Bloomberg]

Senate sends Biden bill averting federal shutdown [AP]

Yahoo Finance Highlights

 

Wingstop CEO: Ghost kitchens are coming

Meme stock trading is ‘like a drunken brawl': Charlie Munger

Walmart CFO on inflation: Consumers are still shopping

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Beijing Olympics get political with Taiwan, Uyghur questions

    For two weeks and more, China's stance on questions about its politics and policies has been straightforward: It's the Olympics, and we're not talking about these things. The persistent and polite refusal to answer such questions gave way to the usual state of affairs at news conferences with Chinese officials — emphatic, calibrated answers about the country's most sensitive situations. Not being pushed into forced labor.

  • Inflation be damned, consumers are shopping their way through it

    Power Twitter users might be familiar with the catchphrase “tweeting through it.” Loosely defined, it’s a state of ignoring a crisis (one most likely of your own making) by posting about other things as a means of idle distraction.

  • Hearing aircraft flying overhead at 3 a.m.? You're not alone.

    If you live in the Burlington area you may have been woken up by the sound of aircraft flying over at 3 a.m.

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • Roku earnings: ‘Two important problems have persisted,’ analyst says

    D.A. Davidson Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Tom Forte joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Roku fourth quarter earnings.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Keeps Dropping

    Two days ago, Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) went "to the moon" on news that it has reopened ticket sales for space tourism aboard its suborbital spaceplanes -- with flights to begin before the end of this year. Virgin Galactic's next news announcement probably won't be so happy. Next Tuesday, Feb. 22 after close of trading, Virgin Galactic is expected to report its fiscal fourth-quarter "earnings" for 2021.

  • Roblox Stock Is Down 60% From Its Highs. Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shed more than a quarter of their value after the video-game developer's fourth-quarter report fell short of investors' lofty expectations. Is Roblox's battered share price a sign of more pain ahead for shareholders? Hickey has a sell rating on Roblox.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • China’s New Policy Shaves $26 Billion Off Meituan’s Market Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Meituan tumbled the most in nearly seven months after China issued new guidelines asking for food delivery platforms to cut fees, showing that investor angst over the nation’s tech giants remains high. Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeThousands of C

  • Buffett says Berkshire's Activision purchase was 'no bonanza'

    In a letter released by Buffett's office on Thursday, Buffett said one of his investment managers paid about $77 per share for Berkshire's 14.7 million Activision shares, acquiring about 85% of his position in October and the rest in November. Buffett also said Berkshire had "no prior knowledge" that Microsoft was working on a $68.7 billion takeover of Activision, whose franchises include "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush," announced on Jan. 18.

  • Why Shopify Stock Lost 12% of Its Value Today

    One day after it posted a big earnings miss, Shopify's (NASDAQ: SHOP) stock continued to fall in price on Wednesday. The e-commerce-solutions provider saw its shares crater by nearly 12%, as numerous analysts cut their price targets. Ultimately, it could have been declared "National Reduce Targets on Shopify Shares Day."

  • Nokia Is Remaking Itself Into a 5G Leader. Now Might Be the Time to Plug Into the Stock.

    Finnish telecoms giant Nokia unveiled a wide-ranging restructuring plan last year, resetting its cost base to invest in 5G as well as cloud and digital infrastructure.

  • Palantir stock and Fastly stock plunge on missed earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Stocks, Futures Advance on Planned Ukraine Talks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose on Friday as planned talks between Russia and the U.S. over Ukraine alleviated some investor gloom about geopolitical risks.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeThousands of Cars Including Audis, Porsches Adrift on Burning Cargo ShipEurope’s

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is at the forefront of our future, and these two stocks in the space are set to soar.

  • Nvidia stock slips despite strong fourth quarter earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Nvidia.

  • DraftKings Reports Earnings Friday. Investors Want to See a Path to Profits.

    The company is expected to show sizable losses this year as it spends to attract customers in many new states, including New York.

  • Years after calling Bitcoin ‘rat poison,’ Warren Buffett just invested $1 billion in a crypto-friendly bank

    The superstar investor may be seeing an entirely different kind of opportunity in digital financial service providers like Nubank.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped 4.5% on Thursday

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell as much as 4.5% on Thursday and closed the day down 3.8%. There wasn't any big news out about the stock or the cruise line industry, but there were some big clouds on the horizon. The market reacted harshly to Russia appearing to increase its presence in Ukraine.