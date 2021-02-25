U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,907.00
    -15.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,893.00
    -23.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,172.00
    -130.00 (-0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,284.50
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.31
    +0.09 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.90
    -12.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    28.07
    +0.14 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2228
    +0.0060 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.79
    -0.32 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4143
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.1470
    +0.2650 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,615.09
    +583.21 (+1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,031.28
    +36.62 (+3.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,675.02
    +16.05 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,168.27
    +496.57 (+1.67%)
     
COMING UP:

825,000 Americans likely filed new unemployment claims for week ended Feb. 20

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Morning After: 'Cyberpunk 2077' runs into another delay

Mat Smith, Richard Lawler and Engadget
·5 min read

Cyberpunk 2077’s woes have continued long after the game launched, with all the issues that entailed. CD Projekt Red announced yesterday that we'll have to wait until the second half of March for the next big patch. The developer cited that recent ransomware hack as the major culprit — it initially planned to launch the 1.2 patch in February. As you’re probably aware, February ends this week. The news is especially frustrating for PS5 owners as the game hasn’t returned to the PlayStation Store since it was pulled.

Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077

Later in the day, Bloomberg sources said that many of the people working on CP2077 had been locked out of their workstations for the last two weeks. Developers can't get into the corporate VPN to access the tools they need from home and were apparently asked to ship their computers to the IT department, so they could be scanned for malware.

Months later, I’m not sure you can consider the latest problems “launch problems,” but it’s still a mess for CD Projekt Red.

— Mat Smith

EA cancels 'Anthem Next'

Anthem
Anthem

Talking of messy game launches, Anthem Next, a retooled version of BioWare's jetpack-fueled action game, has been canceled. BioWare says it will continue running the Anthem live service as it stands. "Working from home during the pandemic has had an impact on our productivity and not everything we had planned as a studio before COVID-19 can be accomplished without putting undue stress on our teams," said executive producer Christian Dailey in the blog post announcing the news.

Anthem came out in February 2019 and was widely regarded as, well, a mess. At launch, it was riddled with game-breaking glitches and inconsistencies. A year after launch, veteran BioWare boss Casey Hudson outlined a plan to fix the game. Hudson ended up leaving BioWare at the end of 2020.
Continue reading.

Federal judge rules that California can enforce its net neutrality law

The judge refused to impose an injunction against the law at the request of trade groups.

California can enact its net neutrality law, paving the way for the enforcement of rules banning internet service providers from blocking, speeding up or slowing down select websites or services. This came after the Department of Justice dropped its legal challenge against the legislation, which has been in limbo since 2018.

Several telecoms trade groups filed their own lawsuit to block the net neutrality law. But in the latest hearing held on Tuesday, US District Court Judge John Mendez expressed concern over the lack of nationwide industry regulation in the wake of the FCC's repeal of net neutrality rules.

A Biden-led FCC is expected to take up net neutrality protections on the federal level. The acting chair of the FCC, Jessica Rosenworcel, recently re-emphasized her support for the principles, but added that the agency (currently split 2–2 along party lines) is "conscious of the composition of the commission."
Continue reading.

Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro 2 has built-in radar

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2
Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

Ring’s new smart home doorbells pack better sound, a bigger field of vision and, perhaps most interestingly, radar. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 adds features like 3D Motion Detection and Bird’s Eye View. Both harness the new radar sensor — with a range of up to 30 feet — to better identify and track people approaching your home. The former makes motion detection far more accurate, while the latter uses radar to track a person’s movement across your front yard in real-time. It is available to pre-order now and will begin shipping to customers on March 31st, 2021, priced at $250.
Continue reading.

Amazon Echo Show 10 review: A rotating screen is a pricey novelty

Amazon Echo 10
Amazon Echo 10

The newest feature on Amazon’s Echo Show 10 is a swiveling base that can rotate automatically to follow you, which is useful for getting a quick glance at information, following cooking instructions and seeing how-to videos. It’s also great for video calls, with automatic pan and zoom to help keep you in the frame. But, according to Senior Editor Nicole Lee, the rotating screen doesn’t quite justify its higher price tag, especially when the Echo Show 8 takes up less space and has almost the same features.
Continue reading.

Teenage Engineering will handle product design at Carl Pei's new company

Nothing
Nothing

Nothing has announced Teenage Engineering as a founding partner. The new partner is best known for its portable music creation tools like the OP-1 synth and its Capcom-themed pocket synths. The Stockholm-based company, which worked with Ikea on a range of electronic products a few years ago, will be in charge of Nothing's product design. The company’s first product will be a pair of wireless earphones coming this summer. The company plans to release more audio products throughout the year.
Continue reading.

Amazon's Luna cloud gaming service is now open to all Fire TV users

Amazon Luna on Fire TV
Amazon Luna on Fire TV

Four months since launch, Amazon is now offering the cloud gaming service to all US users of its Fire TV devices, in the hopes of capturing gamers who prefer the big screen experience. Fire TV users can now download the app and grab a 7-day free trial to the Luna+ channel, which otherwise costs $6 per month. That gives you access to a revolving lineup of games including Control, Metro Exodus, Sonic Mania and GRiD — it’s a pretty strong early lineup.
Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

What's going on at Google AI?

Zoom's automatic closed captions will roll out to everyone in the fall

Australian Parliament passes law that requires Google, Facebook to pay for news

Survival game 'Valheim' sold four million copies in three weeks of early access

Paramount+ will cost $5 per month with ads, or $10 without

Paramount+ snags long-awaited 'Halo' TV series from Showtime

Biden will review tech supply chains to reduce dependence on China

Marvel series 'Loki' will premiere on Disney+ on June 11th

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' debuts on Disney+ on May 4th

Xbox classic 'Star Wars: Republic Commando' is coming to PS4 and Switch

Fisker is working with Foxconn on a 'breakthrough' EV

AMD will announce its next Radeon RX 6000 GPU on March 3rd

Recommended Stories

  • EA cancels 'Anthem Next'

    'Game development is hard,' executive producer Christian Dailey wrote.

  • Paramount+ snags long-awaited 'Halo' TV series from Showtime

    ViacomCBS executives announced on Wednesday that the upcoming Halo television series will be hosted on its Paramount+ streaming service rather than Showtime.

  • Amazon Echo Show 10 review: A rotating screen is a pricey novelty

    Amazon’s Echo Show 10 has a swiveling base that can rotate automatically to follow you, which is useful but doesn’t quite justify its higher price tag compared to the Echo Show 8.

  • Zoom's automatic closed captions will roll out to everyone in the fall

    Zoom has announced that it's working towards making automatic closed captioning available to all of its users by the fall of 2021.

  • What's going on at Google AI?

    Google hired two tech luminaries to lead its ethical AI team, then fired them after they challenging its authority.

  • Italy honors slain ambassador, bodyguard and prays for Congo

    Italy paid tribute Thursday to its ambassador to Congo and his bodyguard who were killed in an attack on a U.N. convoy, honoring them with a state funeral and prayers for peace in Congo and all nations “torn by war and violence.” Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, the pope’s vicar for Rome, presided over the solemn funeral at the Santa Maria degli Angeli basilica that was attended by Premier Mario Draghi, top lawmakers, representatives of the armed forces and relatives of the young men. Ambassador Luca Attanasio and Carabiniere paramilitary officer Vittorio Iacovacci were killed Monday north of Goma when an armed group stopped them as they travelled in a two-car convoy to a World Food Program school feeding project.

  • CD Projekt Red delays the 'Cyberpunk 2077' 1.2 patch until March

    Cyberpunk 2077's 1.2 patch is being delayed due to the recent ransomware attack.

  • Valve pushes developers to consider controller support in Steam games

    Valve is encouraging Steam game developers to add controller support to their titles by offering stats on the top gamepads.

  • Paramount+ will cost $5 per month with ads, or $10 without

    ViacomCBS has a 'mountain of content' on the way to Paramount+ streaming, including a 'Halo' series and 'Beavis and Butthead.'

  • 'PUBG: New State' is a mobile-first battle royale set in 2051

    Krafton has unveiled PUBG: New State for iOS and Android, taking the battle royale game into the year 2051 to a place called Troi.

  • Kazakh president orders ban on foreign ownership of farmland

    Kazakhstan will permanently ban foreigners from owning or renting farmland in the vast Central Asian nation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday, ending a lengthy dispute that once prompted anti-government protests. Kazakhstan is a major producer of grains, oilseeds and meat in the former Soviet region sandwiched between China and Russia and five years ago, its authorities decided to attract foreign investment into agriculture by opening up the farmland market. But, unusually for the tightly controlled nation of 19 million people, the plan was met with street protests where demonstrators expressed concerns that giant neighbour China would eventually snap up all the fields and pastures.

  • Australian Parliament passes law that requires Google, Facebook to pay for news

    The Australian law that makes it mandatory for companies like Google and Facebook to pay for news they use is ready to be enforced.

  • Connected pet collar company Fi raises a $30M Series B

    Pet tech company Fi today announced that it has raised a $30 million Series B. The round, led by Chuck Murphy of Longview Asset Management, follows a $7 million Series A raised back in 2019. The New York-based startup specializes in connected dog collars, releasing its Series 2 device late last year. The second-gen version of the product brings some key hardware improvements to the pet tracking device, including battery optimization that gives up to three months of life on a charge (with an average of around 1.5, according to the company).

  • Deputies say gangs exist within Los Angeles Sheriff's Department

    The deputies claim the most prevalent are the Banditos.

  • BioWare's Anthem revamp canceled: 'Game development is hard,' says executive producer

    The revamp of Anthem comes after creators spent the past year touting major redevelopment of the struggling video game.

  • 'Cyberpunk 2077' patch delayed as developers reportedly can't access their VPN

    Some 'Cyberpunk 2077' developers have reportedly been locked out of their workstations for two weeks.

  • Biden will review tech supply chains to reduce dependence on China

    President Biden is reviewing supply chains for processors, batteries and other key tech companies to reduce dependence on China.

  • Charlie Munger: It's 'absolute insanity' to think owning 100 stocks instead of five makes you a better investor

    Munger says the argument for diversification should be called 'diworsification.'

  • Hong Kong’s Richest Property Tycoon Plans U.S. SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest property tycoon, is planning to raise funds for dealmaking by listing a special purpose acquisition company in the U.S., people with knowledge of the matter said.A company backed by Li’s family is working with advisers on the potential SPAC initial public offering, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. They are considering seeking around $400 million, though the exact terms haven’t been finalized, the people said.The blank-check company could file registration documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as this week, the people said.Li is lionized by the public in Hong Kong, where he’s been nicknamed “Superman” for his investing prowess. The 92-year-old businessman became famous for his well-timed bets on everything from real estate to social media as he built a corporate empire spanning 50 countries.His family controls CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., a $29 billion conglomerate that owns one of the world’s biggest port operators and has telecommunications, retail and infrastructure operations across Asia and Europe. They also run CK Asset Holdings Ltd., which is one of Hong Kong’s largest developers and also has investments in hotels, utilities and aircraft leasing. Both companies are now led by Li’s elder son, Victor.Li’s younger son, Richard, has already raised about $900 million via two U.S.-listed SPACs with tech mogul Peter Thiel. Richard is considering setting up a third blank-check company, Bloomberg News reported last week.No final decisions have been made, and details of the transaction could change, the people said. Representatives for Li didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries.(Adds details about Richard Li’s SPAC plans in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Charlie Munger says Costco 'has one thing that Amazon does not'

    Costco has a leg up on e-commerce behemoth Amazon (AMZN) on at least one measure, according to Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway.