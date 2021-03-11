U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,918.50
    +22.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,352.00
    +73.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,949.00
    +199.75 (+1.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,302.20
    +16.80 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.47
    +1.03 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.00
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    26.26
    +0.13 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1959
    +0.0033 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5130
    -0.0070 (-0.46%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -1.74 (-7.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3967
    +0.0034 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.5720
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,862.23
    +1,528.47 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,135.03
    +58.91 (+5.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,725.19
    -0.41 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,211.64
    +175.08 (+0.60%)
     
JOBS:

Another 712,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims for week ended March 6

The results were less than expected and a 4-month low

The Morning After: This electric pickup will take on Tesla in 2023

Mat Smith, Richard Lawler and Engadget
·4 min read

We're still staring at Canoo's unusual electric pick-up that looks set to take on Tesla's Cybertruck. We're also thinking on why Apple's iPhone 12 Mini has struggled. But today we're starting with some sad news. The former Philips engineer who invented the first compact cassette tape, Lou Ottens, has passed away at the age of 94. Cassette tapes had a major impact on music culture, offering listeners the ability to easily create their own albums and playlists, recording from different sources, like other tapes and live radio. Like a lot of people in my generation, I owned a dual-cassette boombox in my childhood, just please don’t ask me about my music tastes.

Cassette tapes were subsequently usurped by compact discs (which Ottens also helped develop) and then digital music and streaming services. Having said that, tapes persist. In 2016, sales of cassettes increased by 74 percent.

— Mat Smith

Canoo plans to launch this oddly shaped electric truck in 2023

The company will build several electric vehicles on one platform.

This design certainly takes a different approach to Tesla's edgy Cybertruck and is even going to stand out as electric pickups from Rivian, Ford and others start to hit the streets. The specs promise more than 200 miles of range on a charge, with up to 600 HP and 550 lb-ft of torque in a dual-motor configuration and a payload capacity of up to 1,800 pounds.

At 76 inches, it's one inch taller than Tesla's Cybertruck but notably shorter than GMC's 81.1-inch tall Hummer EV. It's also short in length compared to those competitors at just 184 inches, but a pull-out bed extension brings the total length to 213 inches.
Continue reading.

iPhone 12 mini 'production cut' hints demand was lower than hoped

Reports suggest Apple is slashing production by at least 70 percent.

iPhone 12 mini
iPhone 12 mini

Apple is slashing production of the iPhone 12 mini through the first six months of the year, according to Nikkei. The company will reportedly produce at least 70 percent fewer units than it planned and backs previous suggestions that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini isn't selling as well as other models. There are certainly drawbacks to the mini, like its battery life, but there are also few phones as small and as high-specced as the mini iPhone 12 — it might just be a niche proposition.
Continue reading.

ASUS ROG’s latest gaming phone focuses on audio

Yeah, the company skipped number 4.

ASUS ROG
ASUS ROG

It's only been a little over seven months since ASUS launched its ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone, but the company is already releasing a follow-up model, the ROG Phone 5 (skipping 4 due to tetraphobia). There are some minor cosmetic changes, but also better heat dissipation, weight distribution and audio performance. Those audio improvements seem to be the focus: Better component choices mean there’s more space inside the ROG Phone 5 for the front-facing speakers.
Continue reading.

'Shredder's Revenge' is a throwback brawler for Ninja Turtles fans

It looks like a spiritual successor to ‘Turtles in Time.’

TMNT
TMNT

If cassettes weren’t nostalgic enough, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is sure to delight anyone who remembers ‘90s arcade scrolling beat-em-ups. The new game, developed by Dotemu (Streets of Rage 4) and Tribute Games (Mercenary Kings), is a four-player brawler that looks like a natural successor to Turtles in Time. No quarters needed.
Continue reading.

Sony, Nokia and Ericsson bow out of in-person attendance at MWC 2021

What will the show look like when it kicks off on June 28th?

The GSMA is sticking to plans for an in-person Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this June — just without a few marquee names. A handful of companies, including Oracle, smartphone maker Sony and networking firms Nokia and Ericsson, have all confirmed they will not attend the show.

There are also strict travel restrictions for would-be attendees. The website for the US Embassy in Spain and Andorra says that entry into the country is not allowed unless they meet “very specific requirements or have already obtained special permission from the Government of Spain.”
Continue reading.

Nikon's full-frame Z9 with 8K video will arrive later this year

It promises "the best still and video performance in Nikon history."

Nikon Z9
Nikon Z9

Nikon has announced it's developing the Z9, a flagship full-frame mirrorless Z mount model with "the best still and video performance in Nikon history." The new model will ship in 2021 with 8K video and other advanced features. Expect the very best from Nikon and a price tag to match. There's no word yet on pricing, but Nikon has promised more information in the months to come.
Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

How to organize your desk at home

Adobe Photoshop is now available natively on M1 Macs

'Valorant' pro Sinatraa has been suspended amid sexual assault allegations

HTC shrinks its VR Tracker, debuts new face-tracking accessory

Apple to invest over $1 billion in new Munich silicon facility

The best smart lights for your bedroom

Apple rejected Parler's latest attempt to come back to the App Store

ESPN+ live sports and originals are now available on Hulu

Polestar's latest EV concept is an adorable three-wheeled cargo sled

