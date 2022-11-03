The Morning After: A look at Canon’s new R6-II

Canon’s EOS R6 was a great camera with one fatal flaw: It couldn’t hold its temperature, so it overheated fairly regularly. Two years later, Canon has released a successor that should help restore its reputation after such a high-profile error. The EOS R6 Mark II gets a higher resolution 24.2-megapixel sensor, faster shooting speeds and better low-light performance.

Steve Dent spent some time shooting with some R6-II prototypes and has plenty to say in his detailed write up. Canon has eliminated many of the thermal issues, improved the efficiency and lengthened the time you can shoot 4K video in a single burst. There’s loads more to read and get excited by in his write-up, which has clearly got plenty of camera fans excited for its launch later this year.

Yes, that is more than the current retail price of a PlayStation 5.

Promotional Image of Sony's PlayStation VR 2

Sony has announced its next-generation VR headset, PS VR2, will debut on February 22nd, 2023. The company also announced the price, and it’s an audible-woof worthy $550, which is more than the PlayStation 5 costs at retail. That’s not even the luxury version, either. If you want a version with flagship VR title Horizon Call of the Mountain, it’ll be $600. To add further cost-based insult to injury, you won’t get a charging station for your controllers unless you kick in another $50. Wooooooof.

Even if you do it yourself.

For years, T-Mobile marketed itself as an “un-carrier,” a business that didn’t soak you with additional, arbitrary charges just because it could. Apropos of nothing, there are now hints the network will introduce a $35 charge for all new postpaid activations and upgrades. Previously, it would only charge you if you needed help from a T-Mobile staffer in store, but this apparently applies even if you do everything yourself. If true, it certainly makes you wonder how quickly the carrier is going to trash its reputation as the customer-focused network.

This was inevitable, really.

Image of the Xiaomi 12S Concept with a Leica lens

Plenty of companies have tried to weld a higher-end camera directly to a smartphone (Panasonic, Samsung and Nokia all come to mind). Now, Xiaomi is trying to do the same, by adding a unique twist to its flagship 12S Ultra smartphone. This concept phone has a mount for Leica’s interchangeable M lenses, which will sit over a 1-inch, 50.3-megapixel sensor. It’s only a concept device for now, but it’s certainly something to grab the attention of any pro photographer looking to reduce their bag weight.

Not that much lower, mind you.

Image of DJI's Mavic 3 Classic

DJI’s Mavic 3 is a great drone, but it’s also quite pricey, which may explain the enduring appeal of the older, cheaper Mavic 2 Pro. It’s hoping to address this by removing the telephoto lens from the Mavic 3 to help knock a couple of hundred dollars from the price. The Mavic 3 Classic starts at $1,469, and for your money, you’ll get the drone on its own, or you can pay some more to get it with a remote and charger thrown in. It’ll be interesting to see if the relatively slender discount will coax users to upgrade, or if it’ll just make the flagship look cheaper by comparison.

