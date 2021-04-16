U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,170.75
    +8.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,986.00
    +63.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,049.50
    +35.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,260.20
    +4.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.48
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.70
    +13.90 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    26.27
    +0.31 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1985
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    +0.0410 (+2.68%)
     

  • Vix

    16.64
    -0.35 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3803
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8420
    +0.1260 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,967.77
    -1,498.66 (-2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,358.35
    -22.60 (-1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.97
    +39.47 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,683.37
    +40.68 (+0.14%)
     

The Morning After: Touring Mercedes' very luxurious EV

Mat Smith and Richard Lawler
·4 min read

This “S-Class of EVs” is the first full-electric car from Mercedes to come to the US, combining a low drag coefficient with a large battery pack for a range of 478 miles, using Europe’s WLTP estimate. Tesla, Porsche and Audi already have electric luxury sedans, but this looks like an interesting and extremely classy competitor.

Roberto Baldwin is ready to walk us through the features and its futuristic interior, which includes a biometric sensor for logging in with voice or fingerprint. There’s no word on how much it will cost, and we haven’t taken it on the road yet, but I’m already digging its unique taillights and fastback hatch.

— Richard Lawler

DJI’s new Air 2S drone has superior photo and video features

Thanks to a new 20-megapixel sensor.

The Morning After
The Morning After

It’s barely been a month since DJI unveiled a new drone, and the company already has another to show. This time, it’s the Air 2S, the latest iteration of its medium-sized camera drone. The Air 2S looks nearly identical to its predecessor, bar a few smoother lines and an extra pair of front obstacle-avoidance cameras.

But what’s important here is the camera: The Air 2S offers a larger (1-inch) sensor that shoots up to 20-megapixel photos or 5.4K video at 30 fps (or 4K at 60 fps and 150Mbps). There’s also a new MasterShot feature, which combines pre-programmed flight paths with intelligent automatic editing — a sort of fire-and-forget mode to create automatic edits from whatever path you tell it. The Air 2S is on sale now for $999. Continue reading.

Google makes it easy to jump back to the search box by pressing '/'

The new shortcut makes it easier to refine your search results.

Google’s new Search shortcut helps to speed up your search process. Now, when you're on a results page, you can simply press "/" to expand the search field and add more words or modifiers. This feature joins the tab accessibility shortcut, which highlights links so you can open websites without relying on a mouse or a trackpad. Continue reading.

Ferrari's CEO promises an EV in 2025

But first it’s building an SUV next year.

The Morning After
The Morning After

Ferrari has already made cars with hybrid powertrains, but during its Annual General Meeting this week, acting CEO John Elkann told investors in prepared remarks (PDF) that the carmaker will unveil "the first all-electric Ferrari" in 2025. Hopefully, that plan will hold even after the company confirms a new CEO — over the past decade execs have said Ferrari will never build an EV, will be the first with an electric supercar and that an electric Ferrari will not arrive until after 2025

Continue reading.

Amazon just added a feature Kindles should have had all along

Make the cover of the book you’re reading your lock screen.

The Morning After
The Morning After

As long as you have a non-ad device, Display Cover is available on the 8th and 10th generation Kindle, 7th and 10th generation Paperwhite, 8th, 9th and 10th generation Oasis and 7th generation Voyage. If you're unsure whether your Kindle is compatible, Amazon has a handy list on its website. Either way, you'll find the new option in your Kindle's settings menu, with a Show Cover toggle enabling the feature.

It makes sense for book-loving e-reader owners, and for Amazon, gives one more reason for you to pay $20 to upgrade from ad-supported to no-ads. Continue reading.

Jeff Bezos says Amazon has to treat its employees better

The company plans to use algorithms to help with the issue.

Alongside announcing 200 million Prime subscribers, Jeff Bezos’ farewell letter to shareholders also outlined what the company plans to do to address its perception as a tough workplace. A significant portion of the letter includes Bezos reflecting on the failed attempt by workers at the company's BHM1 fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama, to unionize. Bezos writes, "I think we need to do a better job for our employees. While the voting results were lopsided and our direct relationship with employees is strong, it's clear to me that we need a better vision for how we create value for employees — a vision for their success." Continue reading.

US expels Russian diplomats in response to SolarWinds hack

The move is also retaliation for alleged election interference.

The Morning After
The Morning After

President Biden has expelled 10 Russian diplomats from Washington, DC, including members of intelligence services, in response to actions that include the SolarWinds hack. The White House imposed sanctions on 32 "entities and individuals" as an answer to reported 2020 election interference attempts.

Biden formally blamed the Russia-backed cyberattack group Cozy Bear (aka APT29) as the culprit behind the SolarWinds breach. The FBI, NSA and CISA also issued a joint cybersecurity advisory warning on vulnerabilities that Russian intelligence used to compromise networks. Continue reading.

Recommended Stories

  • SpaceX gets the go-ahead for Crew Dragon launch to ISS next week

    NASA and SpaceX's Crew Dragon is a go for liftoff to the International Space Station next week following the completion of a Flight Readiness Review.

  • Xwing completes first autonomous gate-to-gate commercial cargo flight

    Autonomous aviation startup Xwing has completed the first gate-to-gate commercial cargo flight using a Cessna Grand Caravan 208B utility aircraft retrofitted with its AutoFlight system.

  • The Morning After: TCL's Fold n' Roll phone transforms between three sizes

    TCL has a funky concept phone to show off and LG is ready to sell its ultra-expensive rollable TV.

  • Frontline nurse shocked and touched by Taylor Swift gift

    An American flight nurse says she was shocked and touched to receive a surprise gift box and personal note from music star Taylor Swift thanking her for her work in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Britta Thomason, who heads the Air Evac Lifeteam base in Dublin, Georgia, last month gave an interview to a local newspaper about her job, in which she said she liked to listen to Swift's music when relaxing. A few weeks later, Thomason, a member of the Nurse Navigation Line for Global Medical Response crews sent to New York and New Jersey last year, received an answerphone message from the singer's representatives about a package being delivered to her.

  • 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One revealed

    The all-electric 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS is a full-size sedan with up to 516 horsepower and 475 miles of range on the European WLTP test cycle. The EQS 580 4Matic will do 0-60 in 4.1 seconds on the way to a top speed of 130 mph. It will compete with the Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model S, Audi E-Tron GT and the forthcoming Lucid Air. Shown here is the Edition One, with its unique two-tone paint and badges. Inside, it packs the latest MBUX infotainment and offers a 56-inch glass dashboard with built-in OLED touch displays. The EQS will go on sale in the U.S. in the fall of 2021.

  • Disney's latest MCU series accounted for 495 million minutes of streaming in one week

    It should come as no surprise, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a massive success for Disney+.

  • Sony's PS5 update added 120Hz for 1080p displays and better HDMI control

    The first big PlayStation 5 update adds new features to almost every part of the system.

  • Carnegie Mellon’s latest snakebot can swim underwater

    You can now add swimming to the list of things Carnegie Mellon's snake robot can do.

  • IFA is planning a 'full-scale return' with an in-person event in September

    Health and safety will be a priority, but organizers don't expect this year's edition to set new records.

  • 'Whitest ever' paint reflects 98% of sunlight

    Researchers hope their "ultra-white" paint can save energy by reflecting sunlight from buildings.

  • Walmart invests in GM-owned autonomous car startup Cruise

    Walmart has invested in GM's self-driving car subsidiary Cruise following their partnership on a pilot delivery program.

  • 'Resident Evil Village' demo is coming soon, but sooner on PS4 and PS5

    PlayStation owners will get first crack at the 'Resident Evil Village' demos starting this weekend.

  • Covid-19 showed the US how it could make universal healthcare work

    The US has always relied heavily on private insurance to cover its citizens. The remaining third used public coverage like Medicare, Medicaid, and tax credits for private insurance through the Affordable Care Act. It’s not a perfect system by a long stretch: Even those with insurance encounter debilitating medical bills due to the exorbitant, variable costs of healthcare from provider to provider, and it misses a full 26 million people, who remain completely uninsured.

  • Facebook faces 'mass action' lawsuit in Europe over 2019 breach

    Facebook is to be sued in Europe over the major leak of user data that dates back to 2019 but which only came to light recently after information on 533M+ accounts was found posted for free download on a hacker forum. Today Digital Rights Ireland (DRI) announced it's commencing a "mass action" to sue Facebook, citing the right to monetary compensation for breaches of personal data that's set out in the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Article 82 of the GDPR provides for a 'right to compensation and liability' for those affected by violations of the law.

  • 9 Foods Inflammation Experts Never Eat

    Some might surprise you.

  • Policy hawks, courts will test ECB and euro debt markets

    Euro zone politicians, courts and policy hawks will pose a stiff challenge this year to the ECB's resolve to pin down the bloc's borrowing costs, precisely at a time when higher U.S. Treasury yields are tempting investors away from European markets. The European Central Bank has held sovereign debt yields low through bond purchases, and recently increased buying in its 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.22 trillion) emergency stimulus scheme, known as PEPP. And it is no longer battling alone to support the euro economy, as the pandemic induced governments to spend more and to create an 800 billion-euro Recovery Fund, seeded by joint European Union borrowing.

  • Grab’s record breaking SPAC merger left more than $2 billion on the table

    Grab’s record-breaking deal to merge with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) will raise an eye-popping $4.5 billion in cash. A quick recap: Singapore-based Grab is poised to have a market value of around $39.6 billion after it combines with a SPAC called Altimeter Growth. Altimeter is basically a $500 million pot of money listed on Nasdaq that was looking for a target to merge with (which is why SPACS are sometimes called “blank check” companies).

  • Bank Fines, Suspensions Weighed by Zimbabwe for Currency Gouging

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe is considering penalizing domestic banks, telecommunications operators and other businesses over what the government describes as profiteering off the hard currency it makes available at auctions.Lenders could face fines and suspensions, while companies that charge a premium for foreign exchange may be banned from participating in the auctions, central bank Governor John Mangudya said in a phone interview from the capital, Harare.“All the malpractices will be targeted,” he said. “There’s no need to chase foreign currency as if it will run out.”President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday threatened unspecified actions against “sharks in the financial sector,” according to the state-owned Herald newspaper, which said unidentified entities are profiteering at the public’s expense. The president’s comments were made during a wide-ranging interview he gave to state-owned television that will be aired on April 17 on the eve of Independence Day celebrations, the paper said.Exchange ClosedMnangagwa has previously issued warnings to private companies he blames for undermining his efforts to turn around an economy plagued by annual inflation of 241% and foreign-currency shortages.Last year, his government closed the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange for five weeks and singled out the largest mobile operator, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Ltd., for undermining the nation’s currency through its mobile-money service. Econet denied the allegations.The impending action is an attempt to prevent manipulation of the foreign-currency auction system, according to the Herald. The system has provided over $800 million to companies since its introduction in June, though high demand for U.S. dollars by importers means that there is only a limited supply.Monetary authorities met with the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe on April 12 to discuss “due diligence and know-your-customer requirements” in order to ensure economic stability, Mangudya said.Ralph Watungwa, president of the Banker’s Association of Zimbabwe, didn’t immediately answer two calls to his mobile phone seeking comment.Zimbabwe reintroduced its own currency in 2019 after a 10-year hiatus and has been battling bouts of high inflation and shortages of everything from foreign currency to food. The local unit, which was pegged at parity to the U.S. dollar as recently as February 2019, has plunged to 84 per U.S. dollar.The gap between the official exchange rate and parallel market has widened by 36%, with a U.S. dollar selling for 115 Zimbabwean dollars on the streets of Harare.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks rally as Treasury yields tumble

    World stock markets extended a five-day run of fresh highs on Thursday, fueled by upbeat earnings and strong U.S. economic data that herald a solid recovery ahead, while Russian markets tumbled at the prospect of the harshest U.S. sanctions in years. Major stock indexes posted record highs, including MSCI's global benchmark, Europe's broad STOXX 600 , the Dow Industrials and the U.S. benchmark S&P 500, as bonds yields tumbled. The 10-year U.S. Treasury note slid below 1.6% to yield 1.563%, a fall of 7.4 basis points that helped spur renewed buying of big tech stocks in the biggest single-day decline in the benchmark's yield in almost three months.

  • Flurry of Oil Trades Led by China Refiner Bodes Well for Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- The physical crude market in Asia has been reinvigorated amid a rise in buying by a Chinese mega-refiner as well as some Japanese oil companies, boding well for improved consumption.Rongsheng Petrochemical Co. came to the market early this month to snap up about 7 million barrels of Middle Eastern varieties for June-July delivery. That’s up from 5 million barrels bought in March, and puts it on course for the biggest monthly purchase since October, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In addition, spot differentials of Russia’s ESPO cargoes have started off stronger, trading $1 above the last reported deal.The pick-up in activity across the key Asian market comes amid a flurry of signs that global oil consumption is improving as economies including the U.S. shake off the impact of the pandemic. This week, both the International Energy Agency and Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries issued positive outlooks, even as the cartel and its allies plan to ease supply curbs. So far in 2021, Brent futures have soared 30%, and last traded near $67 a barrel.In Asia, traders had been waiting for further signs of improved demand across the region after buying of spot cargoes by China was muted in March, weakening the overall Asian physical market. That retreat of Chinese buyers coincided with its bigger intake of U.S.-sanctioned Iranian crude, and as higher prices and the backwardated market structure incentivized local de-stocking.While the spot crude purchases of China’s smaller independent refiners will be observed in the coming days, the nation is clearly leading the global recovery in oil consumption. Its refineries processed near-record volumes of crude last month, contributing toward record economic growth in the first quarter.See also: China’s March Apparent Oil Demand Rises 22.5% Y/yRongsheng’s Singapore unit purchased 6 million barrels of Abu Dhabi’s Murban and Upper Zakum, along with a further 1 million barrels of Qatar’s Al-Shaheen for delivery to Zhoushan, according to traders who asked not to be identified.Rongsheng is not alone, with Japanese refiners also out early to secure Middle Eastern supplies. In addition, other processors such as Thailand’s PTT Pcl and Japan’s Fuji Oil Co. issued tenders on Friday to purchase sour grades from the Persian Gulf, of which results will most likely surface next week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.