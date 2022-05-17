U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,066.75
    +62.00 (+1.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,548.00
    +389.00 (+1.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,481.50
    +236.75 (+1.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.10
    +33.70 (+1.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.37
    +1.17 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.40
    +20.40 (+1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.87
    +0.32 (+1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0546
    +0.0108 (+1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.62
    -2.25 (-7.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2487
    +0.0163 (+1.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2940
    +0.2410 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,305.09
    +444.73 (+1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    681.59
    +438.91 (+180.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,524.16
    +59.36 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

The Morning After: The best air fryers

Mat Smith
·Bureau Chief, UK
·3 min read
Mat Smith/Engadget

I am not a chef. I’m not a cook. I’m barely a functioning male adult, but I wanted an air fryer. Not because I live on chicken fingers and fries but because there’s no quicker way for me to make crispy gyoza from frozen, to make relatively healthy (not-quite) fried chicken and douse it in fiery Korean sauces and sesame seeds. More broadly, air fryers have expanded my kitchen repertoire without forcing me to heat up my oven and time things meticulously.

TMA
TMA

The Engadget team called in a bunch of air fryers, complained about cleaning some of them and highlighted the best. The boring, measured advice is that the best air fryer for you depends on your own circumstances. Got plenty of kitchen space? Get the convection oven-styled ones. Living alone? You can get 80 percent of the benefits with the smallest pod air fryers.

My pro-tip? Reheated pizza. Try it in the air fryer and never look back.

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

Apple staff are already using Tap to Pay at the HQ visitor center

Contactless payments using only an iPhone.

In February, Apple unveiled Tap to Pay, a new feature for merchants to accept payments with only an iPhone. The company is already testing the feature in the wild… sort of. Staff are using the feature at the Apple Park visitor center in Cupertino, where customers can make an Apple Pay payment directly to an Apple staffer’s iPhone, with no payment terminal in sight.

Continue reading.

Here are the new games included in ​​PlayStation Plus' new high-end tiers

Alongside ‘Ghost of Tsushima,’ there are some classics from the past.

Sony has revealed the first games to arrive with the launch of its new PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscription services. PlayStation Studios titles include Demon's Souls and Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, along with third-party games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and NBA 2K22. Those games will arrive in the "launch time frame," starting May 24th.

Premium members will also get access to classic games "with some titles that will show improved frame rates and higher-quality resolution compared to their original launch versions," Sony wrote. Think Ape Escape, Hot Shots Golf, Tekken 2 and Worms Armageddon, along with remasters like Dark Cloud and Rogue Galaxy.

Continue reading.

Apple rolls out iOS 15.5

There are upgrades for Apple Cash and Podcasts.

Apple has released iOS 15.5 and its iPadOS 15.5 counterpart, with improvements to both Apple Cash and Podcasts. Cash users can now send and receive money from their card, while Podcasts users can automatically limit episode storage based on criteria like the number of shows or time since release. Oh, by the way, have you subscribed to The Morning Edition?

Continue reading.

Uber Eats is launching two autonomous delivery pilot schemes

Both in Los Angeles.

TMA
TMA

Uber Eats is testing autonomous deliveries, hard. The first pilot is an autonomous vehicle partnership with Motional, originally announced in December, and the second is with sidewalk delivery firm Serve Robotics, a company that spun out of Uber itself. Both in Los Angeles.

Trials are limited for now, with deliveries from just a few merchants, like the Kreation Organic Kafe and Juicery. Serve will do short delivery routes in West Hollywood, while Motional will take care of longer deliveries in Santa Monica.

Continue reading.

A new 'Black Mirror' season is in the works after a long hiatus

Casting is underway for the upcoming episodes, according to 'Variety.'

Black Mirror is coming back. Variety reports Netflix has greenlit a sixth season, with more episodes than season five. It seems casting is in progress for an even more cinematic season than before.

Continue reading.

With Twitter deal on hold, Musk says a lower sale price isn't 'out of the question’

On and on it goes.

TMA
TMA

Elon Musk is continuing to clash with Twitter over the accuracy of its bot count and hinted yesterday that he may try to renegotiate the $44 billion deal. According to a Bloomberg report, Musk told attendees at a Miami conference that a deal at a lower price wasn’t “out of the question."

Continue reading.

Recommended Stories

  • The best air fryers you can buy, plus tips and tricks for newbies

    Here's a list of the best air fryers you can buy, plus tips and tricks on how to use one, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Cadillac's Lyriq EV will start at $62,990

    Cadillac has announced pricing and charging service options for the Lyriq crossover EV ahead of orders for the 2023 model opening on May 19th.

  • 'Fall Guys' lands on Switch, Xbox and Epic Games Store on June 21st

    The game's also going free-to-play on all platforms.

  • Apple rolls out iOS 15.5 with upgrades to Apple Cash and Podcasts

    Apple has released iOS 15.5 and macOS 12.4 with improvements to Apple Cash and Podcasts.

  • 10 Battered Tech Stocks Advisors Should Consider for Clients

    Tremendous returns are often achieved by diving in precisely when tech stocks are most battered. These 10 names merit particular consideration now.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Verizon Bumps Up Wireless Prices Citing Inflation Woes After AT&T

    For the first time in two years, Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) will raise prices on its wireless bills, helping it shift the burden of higher costs, Bloomberg reports. Industry watchdogs had warned that post-T-Mobile US, Inc's (NASDAQ: TMUS) acquisition of Sprint Corp, there would be fewer wireless competitors, making it easier to raise prices. Implementing higher charges under cover of surging inflation represents a ripe time to capitalize on the situation. Recently AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) r

  • Apple could switch everything from Lightning connector to USB-C, report claims

    Apple could switch all of its products from the Lightning connector to USB-C, a new report claims. It comes just days after reliable analyst Ming-chi Kuo claimed this year’s iPhone 14 could be the last of the iPhones to use Apple’s proprietary plug. Now he has said that other Apple products that use the port are likely to make the same move, adopting the more standard USB-C port for charging.

  • 12 best Apple Watch apps: From fitness-focused favourites to productivity-boosters

    Whether you’re killing time or trying to beat your personal best, these apps will help you smash your goals

  • This Stock Is No. 1 on My Buy List

    In the four years I've been following it, Appian's stock price has doubled, running up 105%. While I was reviewing Appian's recent earnings report for one of the Fool's video services, I had the opportunity to dig a little deeper into the Appian story. Appian offers a cloud platform where software is simplified.

  • DigitalOcean Will Test Customer Loyalty With 20% Price Increase

    DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) plays a different game than Amazon Web Services and the other giant cloud platforms. A small set of core cloud computing products, simple pricing with no surprises, free support and resources, and an easy-to-use platform have attracted around 623,000 customers. AWS has become the default choice for many, but it's often not the best choice for developers and small businesses.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell? Enterprise, Cloud Computing, Telecom Markets Key

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Uber Introduces Robot Food Delivery; Looks To Add EV Charging Stations In Its App

    Uber Technologies, Inc (NYSE: UBER) launched pilot food delivery services with autonomous vehicles in two California cities in collaboration with Motional, the self-driving joint venture of Hyundai Motor Co, Ltd (OTC: HYMTF) and Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV). Uber also looked to add electric vehicle charging stations into its global driver app, Reuters reports. Related: Uber Adds Charter Buses To Its US App Uber introduced one food delivery service using autonomous cars and a separate pilot using sidew

  • Marriott to Debut Ad Network to Reach Travelers Via App and Room TVs

    Marriott International said on Monday it would shortly launch a media network to let advertisers reach its guests via the hotel group’s app and websites and, someday, the TVs in its guestrooms. Marriott and a few advertisers will test the media network in the U.S. and Canada in the next two weeks. The hotel group […]

  • TikTok just discovered the cutest way to avoid losing your keys for less than $8

    You’ll never lose your keys again with this super cute wall key holder.

  • Daily Crunch: 'The bitcoin network is not a payments network,' says FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried

    This week, I’m psyched to head out to TechCrunch Sessions: Mobility in San Mateo to get the full story on which cars will be driving themselves and which companies are driving into our hearts – or off the nearest cliff. In other news, I just re-read my TechCrunch contract, which states no superfluous obscenities are allowed, so rest assured that this newsletter only contains strictly necessary swearwords. Ack -- moar layoffs: Natasha and Amanda break down the current constriction in startups with a roundup of layoffs over the past week, including an analysis of what happened at Section4, Carvana, Latch, DataRobot, and the hiring freezes at some of the tech stalwarts, including Meta, Twitter and Uber.

  • From targeting to navigation, handheld devices are merging tech and tactics

    For ground-based observers calling in fires on a target, the observer historically worked with a radio and a pair of binoculars, or a bulky laser guidance system to get the job done. But systems have become more more precise and portable over the decades.

  • Hitting the Books: Why we need to treat the robots of tomorrow like tools

    In their new book, The Digital Mindset, authors Paul Leonardi and Tsedal Neeley make the case for treating tomorrow's humanoid robots like products, not peers.

  • Amazon Freevee Launches on Apple TV

    Amazon Freevee, the new name of the ad-supported video service formerly called IMDb TV, announced today that the Freevee app is now available through Apple’s App Store on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. Freevee features originals from the Amazon Studios, including the recently crime drama “Bosch: Legacy” (a spinoff of “Bosch” on Prime […]