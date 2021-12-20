U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

The Morning After: Adidas' first NFT drop made $23 million

Mat Smith
·Bureau Chief, UK
·3 min read

If you’ve started to generally understand the ebbs and flows of cryptocurrencies, the volatility of Bitcoin and the rest, and started to comprehend why blockchain tech has a big future beyond Dogecoin, well, it probably means you’re late to the NFT party. Non-fungible tokens are, well, unique. (That’s what non-fungible means.) They’re sort of like a digital trading card in a lot of ways.

These digital goods are shaking up the art world, sports collectibles and many other fields. And you’re late to the party because, well, Adidas is making bank, and Nike is chasing the NFT bucks as well. (We have a deeper dive on NFTs right here.)

Over the weekend, Adidas' first NFT effort made over $23 million in Ethereum, from a $15.5 million Early Access phase and $7.5 million in general sales. It wasn’t entirely smooth sailing — Adidas had to halt early transactions due to a technical hitch. It did, however, prove there’s an audience for NFT collaborations, starting with this partnership with Bored Ape Yacht Club (an existing collection of Bored Ape NFTs).

https://www.engadget.com/adidas-nft-drop-earnings-165112219.html

— Mat Smith

 

Due to shortages, Microsoft used Xbox dev kits to run a 'Halo Infinite' tournament

Supply chain constraints.

TMA
TMA

A Kotaku report over the weekend explains how Microsoft had to use Xbox Series X dev kits to run the first major Halo Infinite tournament, the Halo Championship Series' Raleigh Major, this weekend. Sadly, the company couldn't find enough retail consoles to use — the "global supply chain shortage is real," 343 Industries' eSports lead Tahir Hasandjekic said.

Continue reading.

New Toyota cars don't include remote starting on key fobs

You'll have to use the mobile app, but it should be free.

Current Toyota drivers might not be thrilled about having to subscribe just to remotely start from their key fobs, but what about new buyers? There's mixed news. The automaker told Roadshow in a statement that remote starting won't be available on key fobs for new vehicles. Drivers will have to use the brand's mobile app, in other words. With that said, they may not ever have to pay for the feature. Some 2020-model year and newer vehicles include a 10-year trial, instead of the much shorter three-year trial offered before these models.

For older Toyota owners, however, it won’t really assuage their frustrations.

Continue reading.

GM’s first Hummer EV is here

The 'supertruck' kicks off GM's next EV wave.

TMA
TMA

GM has started deliveries of the Hummer EV as promised, with its first "supertruck" (an Edition 1) rolling off the line at Factory Zero in Hamtramck, Michigan. The automaker didn't name the initial customer, who definitely paid for bragging rights given the Edition 1's $110,295 sticker. Maybe GM should get into NFTs?

Continue reading.

Amazon scraps new ban on phones in warehouses 'until further notice'

Deadly tornadoes may have led Amazon to reconsider its plans.

Amazon has confirmed it’ll back off its efforts to ban personal phones in its warehouses. Staff were told on December 17th they could keep their phones at hand "until further notice."

The company banned phones in warehouses for years but eased its approach as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The ban was poised to resume in January 2022. While Amazon didn't explain the U-turn, it comes just after a tornado struck a warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, killing six people.

Continue reading. 

 

The biggest news stories you might have missed


Malaysia's updated copyright law imprisons streaming pirates for up to 20 years

Tesla provides free off-peak Supercharger use during the holidays

Analogue Pocket review: The best retro handheld in town

'Hades' is the first video game to win a Hugo Award

Netflix drops a surprise teaser for its 'Witcher' prequel

ICYMI: We listen to Yamaha's latest headphones with 3D sound

