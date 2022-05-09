The Morning After: Alienware's impressive, expensive QD-OLED gaming monitor

Have you been saving up for some new PC gaming hardware? Want something a little more satisfying than just a simple graphics card upgrade? Well, we’ve just tested out two impressive additions to pine after: Razer’s recent OLED-equipped, high-refresh-rate Blade 15 gaming laptop and the similarly gorgeous — but more static — Alienware QD-OLED gaming monitor.

Razer Blade 15

Now to the surprise of none of you, they’re both expensive. But we think they may be worth it. Razer’s new Blade 15 (we tested the $3,700 configuration… whoa) has a wide selection of high refresh rate display options, including both LCD and OLED. There’s a premium aluminum chassis with larger keycaps, too. But, I repeat, it’s almost $4,000.

Meanwhile, Alienware's 34-inch curved QD-OLED monitor has Samsung's new Quantum Dot OLED panel and rings in at $1,299. Sure, compared to Apple's $1,599 Studio Display, it's almost reasonable, but against many other monitors, this is a premium option. Both reviews are live over on the site now.

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

The company allegedly failed to disclose how much it benefited from crypto.

I already mentioned GPUs in the intro, but this is more about the increasingly lucrative market of NVIDIA graphics cards for crypto miners. I say lucrative, but the company is paying $5.5 million to settle US Securities and Exchange Commission charges after it failed to disclose crypto mining played a "significant" role in its surging revenue from GPU sales through fiscal 2018.

How Gen Z is pushing NES ‘Tetris’ to its limits

New Kids on the Blocks.

TMA

Tetris, the basic NES version that birthed a phenomenon, is back again, at the highest levels of block destruction. It’s an era of new techniques (you haven’t heard of hypertapping?) and players barely older than a GameBoy Advance.

John McEnroe played tennis against a virtual version of himself on ESPN+

You can not be serious.

What would happen if tennis legend John McEnroe played himself? An ESPN special entitled McEnroe vs. McEnroe featured the 63-year-old star, who retired from singles competition in 1992, playing a complicated, AI-trained version of himself. Which one had a meltdown first? The special is available to watch on ESPN+.

Xbox is recovering after two outages over the weekend

This second bout was only three hours after the first was supposedly resolved.

Xbox users faced a nine-hour outage on Saturday. Microsoft issued a tweet around 4 PM ET that day, acknowledging some users were unable to purchase and launch games or join Cloud Gaming sessions. Possibly the worst part: It was the second Xbox Network outage over the weekend. Xbox networks suffered a similar outage from late Friday afternoon and into Saturday morning.

