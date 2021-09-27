The Morning After: Already hyping the iPhone 14

Is this a record? No sooner has the iPhone 13 hit store shelves than the rumor mill is already up and churning about the next one . Rumors from the weekend suggest the iPhone 14 will be a “complete redesign,” but the details are thin gruel at this point. Hold not these rumors close to your chest in hope, my friends, lest they disappear into a puff of whimsy.

This complete redesign will reportedly see the 14 look a lot more like the iPhone 4, with a band running around the outside of the device. That makes sense given how beloved the 4’s design was, and how those square edges have recently returned to Apple’s design language. The hints also suggest that, with a marginally thicker body, the camera lenses will be flush with the back.

Another rumor says the 14 may ditch the notch in favor of a hole-punch front camera, or maybe only for the Pro models. Plus, there are the usual rumor hits, including the launch of in-display TouchID and the end of the iPhone Mini. Just remember, we’re a year away from any of this being confirmed, so let’s focus instead on all the delights of the 13 we have yet to discover .

— Dan Cooper

The galaxies stopped growing despite a galactic baby boom.

Pullout and close-up views of two 'dead' early galaxies captured by both the Hubble Space Telescope and ALMA.

Astronomers using the Hubble telescope and Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (ALMA) have found six “dead” galaxies . These are galaxies that have run out of the cold hydrogen necessary for star formation, despite being formed during the stellar equivalent of a baby boom. The discovery of these galaxies is testament both to the enduring power of the Hubble and the ingenuity of the astronomers to pull these images from the heavens. But the question of what happened to those galaxies is one that will dog scientists from now until we’ve developed some pretty impressive faster-than-light travel.

Continue Reading.

Not a good look for the brand new slate.

Story continues

Image of the iPad Mini on a stand.

If your brand new iPad Mini is operating a little weird, don’t worry, you are not the only person in this particular predicament. There are multiple reports of users talking about jelly scrolling , where one side of the screen moves at a different rate to the other. Apple hasn’t responded yet to the claims, but it’s probably already scrambling to work out the cause as we speak. At the same time, Apple has reportedly revealed that TV+ has fewer than 20 million subscribers in the US and Canada. The reason for the potentially embarrassing admission? The smaller size apparently means it can pay its film and TV crews lower rates compared to Netflix.

Continue Reading.

‘First Woman’ tells the tale of Callie Rodriguez as she walks on the moon.

Image from NASA graphic novel 'First Woman'

To celebrate National Comic Book Day, NASA has published a graphic novel , First Woman, to tell the story of the first woman to walk on the moon. The (currently fictional) tale is designed to spark the public’s interest in the Artemis missions and encourage more people to sign up as astronauts. Download the app for Android or iOS, and you can also explore the Orion spacecraft and tour the lunar surface in AR.

Continue Reading.

It wants to borrow the structure of a brain to build a brain-like chip.

Researchers at Harvard and engineers at Samsung believe they can create better artificial intelligences if the chips used to make them mirror the structures of our own brains . The teams are proposing a method to copy the way our neurons are wired on to a 3D neuromorphic chip. Don’t worry if that sounds like a lot because it’s not likely to happen in the real world for a while at the very least. The human brain has more than 100 billion neurons and a thousand times more synapses, so it’s not as if anyone could just build one of these in their garage.

Continue Reading.

The biggest news stories you might have missed

Amazon says James Bond movies will still be released in theaters

Nintendo is releasing a six-button Genesis controller for Switch, but only in Japan

Tesla drivers can now request Full Self Driving beta tests