U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,442.25
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,749.00
    +75.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,236.25
    -82.50 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,249.00
    +5.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.00
    +1.02 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.80
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.17 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1697
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.69
    +0.06 (+0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3693
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0000
    +0.3150 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,756.55
    +616.01 (+1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,090.67
    -12.39 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.95
    +1.47 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

The Morning After: Already hyping the iPhone 14

Daniel Cooper
·Senior Editor
·4 min read

Is this a record? No sooner has the iPhone 13 hit store shelves than the rumor mill is already up and churning about the next one. Rumors from the weekend suggest the iPhone 14 will be a “complete redesign,” but the details are thin gruel at this point. Hold not these rumors close to your chest in hope, my friends, lest they disappear into a puff of whimsy.

This complete redesign will reportedly see the 14 look a lot more like the iPhone 4, with a band running around the outside of the device. That makes sense given how beloved the 4’s design was, and how those square edges have recently returned to Apple’s design language. The hints also suggest that, with a marginally thicker body, the camera lenses will be flush with the back.

Another rumor says the 14 may ditch the notch in favor of a hole-punch front camera, or maybe only for the Pro models. Plus, there are the usual rumor hits, including the launch of in-display TouchID and the end of the iPhone Mini. Just remember, we’re a year away from any of this being confirmed, so let’s focus instead on all the delights of the 13 we have yet to discover.

— Dan Cooper

Hubble telescope helps find six 'dead' galaxies from the early universe

The galaxies stopped growing despite a galactic baby boom.

Pullout and close-up views of two &#39;dead&#39; early galaxies captured by both the Hubble Space Telescope and ALMA.
Pullout and close-up views of two 'dead' early galaxies captured by both the Hubble Space Telescope and ALMA.

Astronomers using the Hubble telescope and Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (ALMA) have found six “dead” galaxies. These are galaxies that have run out of the cold hydrogen necessary for star formation, despite being formed during the stellar equivalent of a baby boom. The discovery of these galaxies is testament both to the enduring power of the Hubble and the ingenuity of the astronomers to pull these images from the heavens. But the question of what happened to those galaxies is one that will dog scientists from now until we’ve developed some pretty impressive faster-than-light travel.

Continue Reading.

New iPad mini owners report 'jelly scrolling' problems

Not a good look for the brand new slate.

Image of the iPad Mini on a stand.
Image of the iPad Mini on a stand.

If your brand new iPad Mini is operating a little weird, don’t worry, you are not the only person in this particular predicament. There are multiple reports of users talking about jelly scrolling, where one side of the screen moves at a different rate to the other. Apple hasn’t responded yet to the claims, but it’s probably already scrambling to work out the cause as we speak. At the same time, Apple has reportedly revealed that TV+ has fewer than 20 million subscribers in the US and Canada. The reason for the potentially embarrassing admission? The smaller size apparently means it can pay its film and TV crews lower rates compared to Netflix.

Continue Reading.

NASA's AR graphic novel is meant to recruit a new wave of astronauts

‘First Woman’ tells the tale of Callie Rodriguez as she walks on the moon.

Image from NASA graphic novel &#39;First Woman&#39;
Image from NASA graphic novel 'First Woman'

To celebrate National Comic Book Day, NASA has published a graphic novel, First Woman, to tell the story of the first woman to walk on the moon. The (currently fictional) tale is designed to spark the public’s interest in the Artemis missions and encourage more people to sign up as astronauts. Download the app for Android or iOS, and you can also explore the Orion spacecraft and tour the lunar surface in AR.

Continue Reading.

Samsung hopes to 'copy and paste' the brain to 3D chip networks

It wants to borrow the structure of a brain to build a brain-like chip.

Researchers at Harvard and engineers at Samsung believe they can create better artificial intelligences if the chips used to make them mirror the structures of our own brains. The teams are proposing a method to copy the way our neurons are wired on to a 3D neuromorphic chip. Don’t worry if that sounds like a lot because it’s not likely to happen in the real world for a while at the very least. The human brain has more than 100 billion neurons and a thousand times more synapses, so it’s not as if anyone could just build one of these in their garage.

Continue Reading.

The biggest news stories you might have missed

Amazon says James Bond movies will still be released in theaters

Nintendo is releasing a six-button Genesis controller for Switch, but only in Japan

Tesla drivers can now request Full Self Driving beta tests

Galaxy S22 Ultra leak suggests Samsung will include the Note's S-Pen slot

Recommended Stories

  • Apple will fix bug preventing iPhone 13 owners from unlocking with Apple Watch

    Apple has promised to fix a bug that prevents iPhone 13 owners from unlocking their phone using their Apple Watch.

  • iPhone 14 is reportedly a 'complete redesign'

    Apple's iPhone 14 will supposedly be a 'complete redesign' — the first in five years.

  • Google, in fight against record EU fine, slams regulators for ignoring Apple

    Alphabet unit Google on Monday criticised EU antitrust regulators for ignoring rival Apple as it launched a bid to get Europe's second-highest court to annul a record 4.34-billion euro ($5.1 billion) fine related to its Android operating system. Far from holding back rivals and harming users, Android has been a massive success story of competition at work, representatives of Google told a panel of five judges at the General Court in Luxembourg at the start of a five-day hearing. The European Commission fined Google in 2018, saying that it had used Android since 2011 to thwart rivals and cement its dominance in general internet search.

  • Galaxy S22 Ultra leak suggests Samsung will include the Note's S-Pen slot

    Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks suggest the Ultra model might include a Note-like design and the pen slot to match.

  • Prince Harry Says Prince Philip Was "Very Much a Listener"

    The Duke of Sussex, along with Prince William and Prince Charles, remember Prince Philip in a new documentary.

  • Tesla drivers can now request Full Self Driving beta tests

    Tesla has enabled a button that lets you request Full Self Driving betas, although you'll have to show that you're a good driver before you get access.

  • Microsoft, Chipotle Lead 5 Stocks In Or Near Buy Zones

    Microsoft and Chipotle have rebounded from their 10-week lines, among five stocks in or near buy range with the market back in rally mode.

  • Struggle over Egypt's Juhayna behind arrest of founder, son - Amnesty

    Egyptian authorities are holding the founder of the country's largest dairy products and juices producer and his son in conditions that amount to torture because of their refusal to cede their assets, Amnesty International said on Monday. There was no immediate response to a request for comment to the Egypt's state information service. The arrests of Safwan Thabet, founder and former CEO of Juhayna, in December, and of his son Seifeldin two months later, shook Juhayna, a household name in Egypt.

  • Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger hit the beer as USA take commanding lead

    With the United States holding a 9-3 lead they clearly felt in the mood to get the party started as they whipped up the home fans.

  • Apple's 2021 iPad drops to $299 at Amazon

    Apple's 2021 iPad is down to $299 at Amazon, making the entry-level tablet a significantly better deal.

  • YouTube TV may drop 14 NBC Universal channels over a contract dispute

    NBC Universal has warned YouTube TV subscribers that 14 of its channels may be removed if the two parties can't resolve a dispute.

  • Samsung hopes to 'copy and paste' the brain to 3D chip networks

    Samsung says it has developed an approach that would 'copy and paste' a brain's neuron map to 3D chip networks — if and when the technology is ready.

  • After loss, McEnroe says Laver Cup should get more respect

    John McEnroe wishes the Laver Cup could get more attention and thinks it's a mistake that the ATP Tour schedules regular tournaments that conflict with the three-day exhibition event. Captain Bjorn Borg's Team Europe clinched its fourth consecutive Laver Cup on Sunday by taking an insurmountable 14-1 lead over McEnroe's Team World. McEnroe pointed out that Roger Federer — whose management company is the driving force behind the Laver Cup — and Rod Laver — the 11-time Grand Slam champion for whom it's named — are involved.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – September 27th, 2021

    It’s been a bullish start to the week. Steering clear of the week’s pivot levels would support a recovery of last week’s losses and more…

  • China roundup: Meng Wanzhou's release and Huawei's future

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 27th, 2021

    After a bearish week for the majors, Bitcoin would need to move back through to $43,500 levels to support a bullish start to the week.

  • Telefonica to migrate systems onto cloud in deal with Oracle

    Spain's Telefonica signed a multi-year deal with cloud-service provider Oracle to migrate most of its database systems to the cloud, the firms said on Monday, in preparation for the use of 5G and the Internet of Things. The telecoms operator, which already uses Oracle data systems, will transfer them to a fully cloud-based platform supporting its internal and commercial operations, including business intelligence services and billing, revenue and customer management products. The new platform will be operated by Oracle in Telefonica's own datacentres to keep costs down, ensure security and comply with European data laws, the joint statement said.

  • China's Xiaomi hires expert over Lithuania censorship claim

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's Xiaomi Corp said on Monday it was engaging a third-party expert to assess allegations by Lithuania that its smartphones carry built-in censorship capabilities. Lithuania's Defence Ministry last week urged consumers to throw away Chinese phones after a report by its National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) alleging that Xiaomi phones have built-in censorship capabilities. The dispute has blown up against a backdrop of souring relations with China, which demanded in August that Lithuania withdraw its ambassador in Beijing and said it would recall its envoy to Vilnius after Taiwan said that its mission there would be called the Taiwanese Representative Office.

  • Landsat-9 mission seeks to maintain vital Earth record

    The Landsat-9 spacecraft will continue an unbroken, near-50-year observation of our changing world.

  • Hackers using 'zero-click' attacks to hold your phone hostage

    Hackers are using new software that can infect your iPhone, even if you don't download anything - and even if you don't click on a link.