U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,467.75
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,852.00
    -119.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,564.25
    +72.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,976.40
    -10.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.16
    +1.89 (+2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.80
    +8.70 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.14 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1481
    +0.0037 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.46
    +3.37 (+15.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3568
    -0.0035 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8650
    -0.0960 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,975.82
    +1,488.41 (+4.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    894.61
    +35.56 (+4.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,530.79
    +1.95 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
JOBS:

January report preview: Payroll growth set to slow as Omicron dents recovery

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

The Morning After: Amazon is raising the price of Prime

Mat Smith
·Bureau Chief, UK
·4 min read
Amazon

Amazon Prime is increasing in price for the first time since 2018. The monthly fee is going up to $15 (previously $13), or $139 per year (previously $119). The higher rates kick in February 18th for new customers, but they won't take effect for existing customers until they renew March 25th or later. Amazon pinned the increase on the "continued expansion" of Prime perks, like free games through Twitch and pharmacy discounts, along with higher wages (whose wages?) and transportation costs.

On top of that, there are also the company’s big Prime Video projects: the upcoming Lord of the Rings series is expected to cost $465 million just for its first season.

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

Rotterdam is dismantling a bridge so Jeff Bezos’ superyacht can pass through

But what about the Prime prices?

TMA
TMA

Bezos may no longer be the CEO, but the Amazon founder will profit from those price increases. And he has things to spend money on, such as his ostentatious Y721 superyacht. It’s so big that to get it through Rotterdam, the shipbuilder will have to temporarily dismantle part of a bridge. The city is catching some flak over the decision. Koningshaven Bridge, built in 1927, was declared a national monument after it was decommissioned in 1994. The city finished restoring it in 2017 and vowed to never dismantle the bridge again. But here we are.

Continue reading.

Snap is finally making money

Snapchat has more users than ever.

Nearly five years after going public, Snap is finally profitable. The company shared the milestone in its Q4 earnings release, where it reported $23 million in positive net income. Sure, it’s a tiny percentage of its $4.1 billion in quarterly revenue, but it’s an important step for the company that has at times struggled with user growth. Daily active users have now climbed to 319 million.

Continue reading.

EPA objects to US Postal Service plan to buy a new gas-powered delivery fleet

The Biden administration wants zero-emissions mail vehicles.

According to The Washington Post, the Environmental Protection Agency and White House Council on Environmental Quality have sent letters to the US Postal Service urging it to rethink a proposal to mostly buy gas-powered next-gen delivery trucks in a project worth up to $11.3 billion. It said the current strategy is a "lost opportunity" to more drastically reduce the carbon footprint of one of the world's largest government fleets.

Continue reading.

Canon EOS R3 review

Innovative eye-control focus and speed, for a price.

TMA
TMA

The 24-megapixel, $6,000 EOS R3 is the mirrorless equivalent of Canon’s 1DX Mark III DSLR. It delivers incredible shooting speeds of up to 30 fps, with reliable autofocus that can handle face- and eye-tracking for people and animals. According to Steve Dent, who put the camera through its paces, image quality is the best we’ve seen on any Canon camera. The new eye control AF lets you focus on a subject just by looking at it — something that works well for some people, but not everyone. The R3 is also very strong with video, handling 6K RAW at 60 fps with no overheating issues. The only caveat is that price.

Continue reading.

Ford starts 2022 with its highest EV sales numbers to date

The company is now the number two EV retailer.

Beyond the incredible pre-order numbers for both the hybrid Maverick and the EV F-150 Lightning, Ford’s EV push is working. The company reports sales of its EVs in January "grew almost 4 times faster than the overall electrified segment" (13,169 units in total), making Ford the current number two retailer of electric vehicles in the country behind Tesla, and also making it the country’s top-selling automaker overall. The company sold 6,513 Mavericks in January alone.

Continue reading.

The Switch is now Nintendo's best-selling home console ever

It just surpassed the Wii with 103.54 million sales since it launched in 2017.

The Nintendo Switch: another success story. It’s now bested the Wii, making it the best-selling home console ever. Thanks to what it called a "good start" by the OLED Switch, it sold 10.67 million units in Q3 (October to December), far surpassing the 3.9 million PS5 units Sony sold. That takes total Switch sales to 103.54 million since it launched in 2017, taking it past the Wii's lifetime sales of 101.63 million. Having said that, Nintendo revised its yearly forecast down by a million units. It now believes it’ll sell 23 million units, down from the 24 million it forecast last quarter.

Continue reading.

Recommended Stories

  • The new Moto G Stylus adds a 90Hz display, a big battery and not much else

    The new Moto G Stylus delivers a faster 90Hz screen and a giant battery, but you'll have to forego 5G.

  • Netflix will release at least 70 movies in 2022

    Get your first peek at films like 'Knives Out 2' and a big-budget thriller from the Russo brothers.

  • A new competitor to AppleCare offers cheaper insurance for smartphones

    Zagg’s new mobile device protection plan may be a cheaper third-party option.

  • Panic buying before winter storm hits North Texas shows we haven’t learned anything

    Perusing local stores in advance of a cold front that is forecast to hit the Fort Worth area shows how little we learned from quarantine. [Opinion]

  • The ‘Babylon 5’ reboot will survive the sale of The CW

    The CW may be on the auction block, but Babylon 5 remains in development.

  • Coinbase partners with TurboTax to let you receive tax refunds in cryptocurrency

    If you use TurboTax to file taxes, you now have the option to deposit your refund directly to a Coinbase account.

  • Twitter's 'downvote' button test begins rolling out globally

    Twitter is expanding its test of a "downvote" button to a select group of users around the world.

  • Senate bill targeting Apple and Google in-app payments moves forward

    The Open App Markets Act would also force Apple to allow iOS sideloading if it becomes law.

  • 5 multi-use tools that can replace almost everything in your toolbox

    Some people reading this have owned a house for 50 years. Others might’ve just moved into their first starter home. In either case, every homeowner has one thing in common: you’ll accumulate so many tools. That doesn’t necessarily have to be a bad thing, of course. But what happens when you can’t remember where you … The post 5 multi-use tools that can replace almost everything in your toolbox appeared first on BGR.

  • Amid a global chip shortage, Intel is making less money — how did that happen?

    American chip-making giant Intel is a shadow of its former self. Despite the global semiconductor shortage, which has boosted rival chipmakers, Intel is making less money than a year ago with net income down 21% year over year to $4.6 billion. Intel (INTC) was the world’s largest chipmaker until 2021, when it was dethroned by Samsung.

  • Snap and Pinterest Soar After Results Dispel Facebook Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. and Pinterest Inc. surged Friday after upbeat results eased fears that a slowdown at rival Facebook reflected an industrywide social media slump. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth Stalle

  • Many Leading Coins Are One Step Away From Another Sell-Off

    Bitcoin’s recent move towards $39,000 failed to provide enough support to many leading coins, which continue to consolidate near multi-month lows.

  • Apple privacy changes hammer social media stocks beyond Meta

    The blast radius from Apple's privacy changes is enveloping more than Facebook parent Meta, as Twitter, Snap, and Pinterest shares sink.

  • Better Buy: BlackBerry vs. Apple

    BlackBerry stopped manufacturing its own smartphones in 2016, licensed its brand to third-party Android device makers, and expanded its enterprise, security, and embedded software businesses. Today, Apple is the world's second largest smartphone brand after Samsung. Its QNX operating system still powers most of the world's connected vehicles, and it continues to expand its cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) businesses.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the trading app that popularized commission-free stock trades for younger retail investors, served 17.3 million monthly active users during its latest quarter. Robinhood's app is often associated with riskier meme stocks and cryptocurrencies, but investors using its platform are also buying plenty of evergreen stocks that can easily be held forever. Let's take a closer look at three top Robinhood stocks that fit that description: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Microsoft?

    One of the biggest winners has been Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), up 374% over the past five years, nearly quadrupling the return of the S&P 500. Microsoft has proved itself a safe and durable grower, and perhaps the best tech stock to own for older investors and those near retirement. It wasn't that long ago that Microsoft was thought of as a relic of the 1980s.

  • 2 Stocks to Watch as the Nasdaq Falls

    The stock market has been trying to put in a solid recovery after a particularly bad January for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Meta's news had some implications for programmatic advertising specialist The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), which saw its stock move lower in the premarket session. Will Meta's Apple issues cost The Trade Desk, too?

  • Bitcoin and Ether Turn Red, DOT Could Nosedive

    Bitcoin price started a fresh decline below $37,200, ether price is struggling below $2,700, and DOT remains at a risk of a larger decline.

  • This Robot Concept Will Charge Your EV, and All You Have to Do Is Park

    A near-production version of the machine will debut later this year.

  • Amazon Earnings Will Show If It’s Facebook or Alphabet

    After Meta's meltdown, there’s likely even more pressure than usual on Amazon as it readies the release of its quarterly earnings.