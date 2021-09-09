U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,501.50
    -11.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,935.00
    -77.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,584.50
    -35.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.50
    -9.60 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.76
    +0.46 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.40
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.19 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1833
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.92
    +0.78 (+4.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3814
    +0.0039 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9440
    -0.3160 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,338.36
    -301.05 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,198.20
    -1.27 (-0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.56
    -81.97 (-1.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

The Morning After: Amazon's 'Just Walk Out' tech comes to Whole Foods

Mat Smith
·Bureau Chief, UK
·4 min read

Amazon, the owner of Whole Foods, is finally bringing the sort of high-tech features we were expecting to the nationwide grocery chain. Its cashierless Just Walk Out tech will soon arrive in two Whole Foods locations, after starting off in Amazon’s own Go grocery stores.

Just Walk Out uses computer vision, sensors and AI to let you walk into a store, sign in with an app, fill up your bags and leave without joining a checkout line or scanning your items.

I’ve tested out the systems at my local Amazon Fresh, and I’ll begrudgingly admit, it’s magical. It’s not my go-to grocery store, so I usually only pick up an item or two. I’m mostly shopping there to see how everything works and what Amazon’s brick-and-mortar stores were selling.

The Morning After
The Morning After

Multiple ameras in the ceiling monitor shoppers, who check in with their Amazon account as they pass through turnstiles. Shelves have sensors to detect when shoppers take items — and it’s all pretty amazing. Except when it gets things wrong. At one point, I went in to grab a newspaper (what? I like the supplements?) and some milk. Unfortunately, it added a couple more items to my purchase, and you’re only informed of this when you’re billed after leaving the store. To Amazon’s credit, it was quick to refund me once I flagged the issue through the app. It’s early days for the tech, which is predictably being refined as each shopper passes through its stores. There’s also something convenient about packing away your shopping as you browse.

I only saw staff monitoring check-ins, as most people were confused by the conceit of the place, and filling shelves, but unions have said Amazon's cashierless tech will cost workers jobs at some point. The company says new Whole Foods locations will "employ a comparable number of team members as existing Whole Foods stores of similar sizes."

This could be just the start. Amazon signed a deal last year to license its technology to third-party retailers, so even if there’s not a Whole Foods (or Amazon Fresh or Go) near you, you might not need a check-out.

— Mat Smith

Microsoft issues warning on Windows attack that uses malicious Office files

Don't open Office files unless it's from a source you fully trust.

Microsoft is warning that some attackers are actively exploiting a remote code execution vulnerability using malicious Office files. It affects Windows Servers from version 2008 and Windows 7 through 10. What attackers are doing is sending potential victims an Office file and tricking them into opening it. That file automatically opens Internet Explorer to load the bad actor's web page, which has an ActiveX control that downloads malware to the victim's computer.

Microsoft says its Defender Antivirus and Defender for Endpoint can both detect the vulnerability and prevent infection, so users need to keep them updated and running.

Continue reading.

LG claims its new display material is as hard as glass

The Real Folding Window was designed to prevent fold impressions too.

The Morning After
The Morning After

LG Chem has designed a new type of cover window — that is, the outermost pre-installed part of displays protecting them from impact — which it says is as hard as glass and has the capability to prevent fold impressions on the connecting part of a device. That’s the curse of any foldable devices once it’s been folded and unfurled a few times.

The company calls the material Real Folding Window. It’s made of PET film with a new coating technology on both sides, and it can be folded both outwards and inwards, unlike existing foldable screen materials.

Continue reading.

The final Android 12 beta is here

Next stop: the official release.

Google has released the fifth and final beta for Pixel phones (including the Pixel 5a) and several third-party devices, giving you one more look before the finished version arrives.

The Material You design scheme remains the most conspicuous change in Android 12, including an overall interface refresh, more fluid animations as well as color themes that adapt to your wallpaper. The completed software is due sometime in the "weeks ahead," Google said. If history is any indication, only Pixel owners will get Android 12 first.

Continue reading.

DJI’s new phone gimbal is also a selfie stick

It’s also smaller than its predecessors.

DJI Osmo Mobile 5
DJI Osmo Mobile 5

DJI’s Osmo Mobile 5 has an extending arm, so you can use it as a selfie stick. The new gimbal is palm-sized when folded and is a third smaller than the last version. The OM 5 is available in two finishes, Sunset White and Athens Gray, starting today. It costs $159 and includes the magnetic clamp, tripod, wrist strap, power cable and storage pouch.

Continue reading.

The biggest news stories you might have missed

GOG's store adds six classic 'Star Trek' games

The Gmail app will soon make voice and video calls

Google Photos will deliver as many prints as you like to your home

Fake pro-China accounts tried to push Americans to attend anti-racism protests

Senator Warren urges Amazon to tackle COVID-19 misinformation

NASA will finally launch the James Webb Space Telescope on December 18th

Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon is an ultralight laptop with an OLED display

Recommended Stories

  • Why Globalstar Stock Soared 30% Today

    Investors are targeting Apple's upcoming media event as a possible game-changer for the satellite communications provider.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 9th, 2021

    Following a mixed day for the majors on Wednesday, avoiding the day’s pivot levels would be key to supporting a bullish day ahead.

  • This Robot Trader Just Turned Bullish on Amazon, Facebook, and Nvidia. Here’s What It Sold.

    An ETF run by artificial intelligence smiled on U.S. retail plays in September but soured on a few Covid-19 pandemic trades.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before Apple Releases the Next iPhone

    September has arrived and this is generally the month when smartphone giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) refreshes its bread-and-butter product -- the iPhone. Apple is likely to launch the 2021 iteration of its smartphone on Sept. 14 as it has announced an Apple Event will take place that day. If announced, the rumored iPhone 13 models are expected to sport a host of upgrades over last year's iPhone 12 in terms of connectivity, cameras, storage, battery, and other features.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Massive iPhone 14 leak is our first look at Apple’s notchless 2022 iPhone

    Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser is one of the most prolific Apple leakers of the last few years. Not all of his leaks have been accurate, but his track record is significantly better than most. But on Thursday, he took his leaks to a new level. The latest episode of Prosser’s YouTube show features … The post Massive iPhone 14 leak is our first look at Apple’s notchless 2022 iPhone appeared first on BGR.

  • Dogecoin Remains Under Pressure After Yesterday’s Collapse

    Crypto markets remain under serious pressure.

  • Microsoft's Latest Move To Compete Against Google, Apple

    Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) has launched a personalized news feed and collection of informational content called 'Microsoft Start,' which provides news from premium publishers. It offers breaking headlines and content based on user interest cutting on time lost in navigating notifications, validating sources, and switching devices. Microsoft Start is available on Microsoft Edge and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Chrome as a standalone website, as a mobile app on Android a

  • Google Teams Up With Cisco WebEx to Make Videoconferences Easier

    (Bloomberg) -- With corporate workforces still reliant on virtual meetings -- and the delta variant delaying a return to the office -- videoconferencing rivals Google Meet and Cisco WebEx hope to make the process of logging in a little easier. Google, part of Alphabet Inc., has agreed to support interoperability with Cisco Systems Inc. hardware devices. That means customers will be able to log into a Google meeting on a Cisco device and vice versa, Google said Wednesday in a blog post. The pact

  • iRobot's latest Roomba can detect pet poop (and if it fails, you'll get a new one)

    With the $849 Roomba j7+, iRobot is ready to take on its greatest challenge yet: Pet poop.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bears Remain in the Driving Seat, with Sub-$40,000 the New Target

    It’s been a bearish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move through to $47,500 levels would deliver support and avoid the risk of a return to sub-$40,000…

  • CoCoPIE helps lower end smartphones achieve high-end performance

    Xipeng Shen, CoCoPIE Co-Founder and CTO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss how smart phones could become cheaper moving forward.&nbsp;

  • Tape It launches an AI-powered music recording app for iPhone

    Earlier this year, Apple officially discontinued Music Memos, an iPhone app that allowed musicians to quickly record audio and develop new song ideas. The idea for Tape It comes from two friends and musicians, Thomas Walther and Jan Nash. The founders, who had played in a band together for many years, were inspired to build Tape It because it was something they wanted for themselves, Walther says.

  • Apple Car Chief’s Departure Puts Its Next Big Thing in Doubt

    (Bloomberg) -- The abrupt departure of Apple Inc.’s top automotive executive imperils its efforts to develop a self-driving car, a project that’s been seen as one of the tech giant’s biggest bets. Doug Field, a Tesla Inc. veteran who joined Apple in 2018 to head up its car project, left Tuesday to become Ford Motor Co.’s chief advanced technology officer. The announcement, which came after Bloomberg first reported the news, made only passing reference to Field’s work at Apple. Field’s exit calls

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 8th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s crypto meltdown, a move through the day’s pivot levels would be needed to support a rebound…

  • Energous Partners With TAGnology For Over-The-Air Wireless Power Solutions

    Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) has partnered with TAGnology RFID GmbH, a provider of wireless technology, contactless identification, and RTLS (real-time location system) solutions, to bring Over-The-Air wireless power solutions to European customers. TAGnology will work as an industrial design house for Energous customers, helping to implement wireless power solutions, proofs of concept (PoCs), and manage development projects. Additionally, TAGnology will provide Energous' wireless power solution

  • Microsoft warns Azure customers of flaw that could have permitted hackers access to data

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Microsoft warned some of its Azure cloud computing customers that a flaw discovered by security researchers could have allowed hackers access to their data. In a blog post from its security response team, Microsoft said it had fixed the flaw reported by Palo Alto Networks and it had no evidence malicious hackers had abused the technique. It said it had notified some customers they should change their login credentials as a precaution.

  • Why BlackBerry Stock Popped 12% in August

    Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) jumped 12.3% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the company announced that two of its products had passed security tests. BlackBerry said in a press release on Aug. 24 that two of its products -- BlackBerry Protect and BlackBerry Optics -- had undergone "a range of hacking real-world attacks designed to compromise systems and penetrate target networks," and both passed with flying colors. BlackBerry Protect is the company's AI-driven endpoint protection product; BlackBerry Optics is its endpoint detection and response product.

  • Ethereum: All You Need To Know To Decide If This Crypto Is Worth the Investment

    Cryptocurrencies have skyrocketed in popularity recently and this trend shows no signs of slowing. Given all the talk around these digital assets, you might be wondering whether now is the time to...

  • The Gmail app will soon make voice and video calls

    Calling support is coming to the Gmail app, letting you talk to other Google users through Meet.